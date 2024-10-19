Liverpool XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League game

Liverpool will be without two first-team players for Sunday's Premier League clash against Chelsea at Anfield.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker is sidelined after being forced off with a hamstring injury during the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace before the international break, while Harvey Elliott is not ready to return from a fractured foot he sustained while playing for the England Under-21s last month.

Having said that, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has revealed he is sweating on the fitness of Alexis Mac Allister, Kostas Tsimikas and Wataru Endo as as he gets his squad back from international duty.

Now, the Dutchman has already confirmed that Caoimhin Kelleher will replace Alisson in between the sticks after illness and it's expected that the Republic of Ireland international will line up behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, captain Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

Assuming Mac Allister is fit to play, he should continue alongside Ryan Gravenberch in central midfield, but there is a decision to make as to who operates in the No10 role behind the main striker.

Last time out, Curtis Jones got the nod over Dominik Szoboszlai against the Eagles, but the latter should be full of confidence after netting a brace for Hungary during the week and could be rewarded with a recall.

Summer signing Federico Chiesa could be available again after not making the Liverpool matchday squad at Selhurst Park but he's unlikely to dislodge Mohamed Salah from the starting lineup and the same goes for Darwin Nunez as Diogo Jota is the preferred option to lead the attack.

Cody Gakpo gave a good account of himself against Palace on the left-hand side of the Reds' attack, but it's likely he will drop down to the bench with Luis Diaz - who has scored five goals in seven Premier League appearances this season - reclaiming his spot.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota

Time and date: 4.30pm BST on Sunday October 20, 2024

Venue: Anfield

Doubts: Mac Allister, Tsimikas, Endo, Chiesa

Injured: Alisson, Elliott