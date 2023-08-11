Liverpool XI vs Chelsea: Caicedo deadline, predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Liverpool face a race against the clock to sign Moises Caicedo in time for Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea.

A deal worth £111million has reportedly been agreed with Brighton for the Ecuadorian midfielder, in what would be a spectacular gazumping from the Reds of their opponents on the opening weekend.

However, the Caicedo deal must be completed by noon on Friday in order for him to be registered to play at Stamford Bridge.

That means Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to have his new signing ready for a debut, should the deal be completed.

Liverpool’s midfield is therefore light on defensive-minded players ahead of Sunday’s game, with anchor man Stefan Bajcetic joining Thiago Alcantara is not yet being ready to return from injuries that ended their 2022-23 campaigns early.

Klopp has deployed new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboslzai together in an attacking 4-2-3-1 during pre-season, a set-up which would not come without risk against Chelsea.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been tested in the midfield role which he excelled for on England duty at the start of the summer, while Curtis Jones is another option.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Injuries: Thiago, Bajcetic

Doubts: None

Time and date: 4.30pm BST, Sunday August 13, 2023

Venue: Stamford Bridge