Liverpool XI vs Burnley: Thiago injury latest, confirmed team news and predicted lineup

Liverpool are set to be without Thiago Alcantara when they host Burnley in the Premier League this weekend.

The midfielder made his first appearance of the season in the defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, coming off the bench in the 85th minute to mark his return from a hip injury.

However, Thiago reportedly suffered a muscle issue in that cameo and is expected to face another spell on the sidelines, in a frustrating blow for him and Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is also unlikely to have Dominik Szoboszlai unavailable, with the midfielder missing the trip to face the Gunners with a hamstring problem.

Wataru Endo’s return from the Asian Cup is therefore a timely one, and the 31-year-old could come straight into the side for his first Liverpool appearance since New Year’s Day.

Ibrahima Konate is suspended, after his late red card against Arsenal, while Joe Gomez is believed to be battling illness ahead of Burnley’s visit to Anfield.

It means Andy Robertson could earn his first start since returning from a shoulder injury, having made three appearances off the bench in recent weeks, and Jarell Quansah is in contention to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Mohamed Salah is not expected to return from his hamstring issue, but Darwin Nunez could come back into the starting lineup, with Cody Gakpo likely the man to drop out.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Diaz, Jota, Nunez

Injured: Thiago, Salah, Szoboszlai, Matip, Bajcetic, Doak

Doubts: Tsimikas, Gomez

Suspended: Konate

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday February 10

Venue: Anfield