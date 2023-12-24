Liverpool XI vs Burnley: Luis Diaz injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

Liverpool travel to Burnley on Boxing Day hoping for good news on Luis Diaz's injury.

The Colombian winger came off in the draw with Arsenal after a blow to his knee, which the player described to Jurgen Klopp as a "little pain" at the time.

The Liverpool boss said post-match: "The physios were not too concerned, but you never know and we play in three days, so we have to see."

Darwin Nunez is ready and waiting to join the attack if Diaz is not fit, although the Uruguayan may be preferred over Cody Gakpo anyway with neither player in much form of late.

Kostas Tsimikas will be absent after breaking his collarbone against Arsenal, likely leading to Joe Gomez coming in at left-back. Jarell Quansah is an option to rotate into the defence if Klopp is looking to rest legs.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch is the primary contender to enter the XI while Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota are said to be unlikely to feature despite nearing a return from injury.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Doubts: Diaz, Mac Allister

Injuries: Tsimikas, Jota, Thiago, Bajcetic, Doak, Matip

Date and time: 5.30pm GMT, Tuesday December 26, 2023

Venue: Turf Moor

TV channel: Prime Video