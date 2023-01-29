Liverpool XI vs Brighton: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for FA Cup today

(Getty Images)

Stefan Bajcetic is set for another chance to impress in Liverpool’s midfield against Brighton in the FA Cup after signing a new contract.

Jurgen Klopp handed the 18-year-old a starting berth against Chelsea last time out, has since renewed his Anfield deal to 2027 and now starts this afternoon.

“Really happy and really pleased he signed a new contract," Klopp told reporters on Friday. “We had to be pretty careful with him because of his age.

“He has shown us he is ready. His skills are something we haven't shown in recent games. He has good aggression and he has good football on top of that.”

Bajcetic getting the nod at the Amex Stadium means more time on the bench for Fabinho, who has struggled for form this season.

But Liverpool are missing seven players through injury, reducing Klopp’s ability to freshen his side up amid a run of one win in five, though James Milner is fit after his bout of illness during the week.

Fabio Carvalho is still absent due to a knock while Arthur Melo remains at least a fortnight away from entering full training. The manager confirmed Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz all remain out injured and some way off a return.

Confirmed team news

Brighton XI: Steele; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; March, Mac Allister, Gross, Mitoma; Ferguson, Welbeck.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita; Elliott, Salah, Gakpo.