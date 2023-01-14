Liverpool XI vs Brighton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Darwin Nunez could be missing when Liverpool face Brighton today due to a fresh injury worry.

Reports circulated on Thursday that the striker could be facing the rest of January on the sidelines after picking up a fitness problem.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Klopp looked to allay fears of a lengthy absence but did confirm that Nunez was injured

"We are waiting for info," he said. "It's not a major [injury] but it kept him out of training, so we'll wait for that."

There was also bad news on Roberto Firmino, who has suffered a setback in his recovery from a calf injury.

"At first it was estimated he would be out for 10-14 days," Klopp said. "Then Bobby felt something again to prolong it. He's not close to team training."

In Nunez's absence, Mohamed Salah could move into a central role, supported by January signing Cody Gakpo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Elsewhere, Diogo Jota, Arthur, Luis Diaz and Virgil van Dijk all remain out of the Premier League game.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Gakpo.