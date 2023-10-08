Liverpool XI vs Brighton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League today

Cody Gakpo is missing for Liverpool ahead of today’s Premier League trip to Brighton.

Gakpo was forced off at Spurs last weekend and is not available for the trip to the Amex Stadium, though Jurgen Klopp is optimistic he will be back after the international break.

Klopp: “Cody, there is a good chance. He is already out of the brace, walks normal around, so from all the very, very bad opportunities and possibilities injury-wise, I think he nearly got the best but is still injured.”

Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones after their red cards against Spurs.

But Klopp is able to welcome Trent Alexander-Arnold back into the starting line-up.

Alexander-Arnold made his first start in over a month against Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday, playing just over an hour in the 2-0 Europa League win.

Thiago Alcantara remains sidelined and Stefan Bajcetic has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Injured: Gakpo, Thiago, Bajcetic, Jota (suspended), Jones (suspended)

Time and date: 2pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Venue: Amex Stadium