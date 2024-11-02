Liverpool XI vs Brighton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Liverpool will again ring the changes today as Arne Slot prepares to take on Brighton for the second time in four days.

An entertaining 3-2 win on the south coast on Wednesday night secured the Reds a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Southampton, despite the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister all starting the game on the bench.

Those three should all return to the XI at Anfield on Saturday, along with Virgil van Dijk, as attention returns to the Premier League title race.

Diogo Jota is still sidelined, and is not expected back before the November international break - and the same can be said for goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Harvey Elliott.

Slot delivered a concerning update on Chiesea ahead of the win at the Seagulls, telling reporters: “I'm not expecting him to be in the squad. Sometimes, he's there with us, training for a few days, and then he goes out with injury again.

“So, I don't want to put days or weeks on it because I don't put any pressure on him.”

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez

Injured: Jota, Alisson, Chiesa, Elliott

Time and date: 3pm GMT today, Saturday, November 2, 2024

Venue: Anfield