Liverpool XI vs Brighton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news & injury latest for Premier League game today

Jurgen Klopp is hoping to have a fully fit squad to choose from when Liverpool travel to face Brighton in the Premier League though he has remained coy on the fitness of Virgil van Dijk.

The Liverpool boos confirmed that Roberto Firmino is back and available after his recent injury, though the Brazilian may struggle to immediately get into the side ahead of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip, Klopp revealed that the injury situation is a positive one at the club, but he hinted there may be some positive Covid cases in the squad that could impact selection.

“We had a few little things but so far nobody is out of training,” Klopp said.

“We have on top of that, how everywhere, COVID is not over, so these kind of things we have as well – or had. We will see how that’s going on.

“We try absolutely everything to avoid this but it’s obviously not really possible. Players or staff who had it now have absolutely no symptoms, that’s good but they cannot be involved. We will see.

“They come later today, so we train a bit later, they’re not here yet. And so far I didn’t get any news. Injury-wise, I think they all should be ready.”

Ibrahima Konate missed the midweek match against Inter Milan so it’s likely that Joel Matip will keep his place in defence, while Diaz could earn a place in the team again instead of Jota after his impressive start to life in England.

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Diaz, Mane, Salah

Date and time: 12.30pm, Saturday 12 March 2022

Venue: Amex Stadium