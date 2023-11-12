Liverpool XI vs Brentford: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League game today

Liverpool should recall their key stars against Brentford in the Premier League today.

An in-form Bees side head to Anfield this afternoon as the Reds aim to go into the international break with a win.

Jurgen Klopp rotated for his side’s shock loss in Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday. All of Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold were rested and are now expected to return to the starting lineup.

Virgil van Dijk is also likely to return following a bout of illness but neither Curtis Jones nor Ryan Gravenberch are expected to play.

Alexis Mac Allister is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season in the dramatic draw away at Luton last weekend.

Andrew Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara are all long-term injuries, meanwhile.

Luis Diaz started in France on Thursday and a decision will need to be made on his availability following his father’s release from a kidnap ordeal.

"It’s super challenging to play Thomas Frank and Brentford for different reasons," said Klopp on Friday.

"I’m not sure they are 100 per cent happy with this season but for sure losing Ivan Toney is brutal.

"They are stable in the table which is probably what Brentford want. Well organised, had a few problems this season to get used to the game without Ivan but when you look at the table they are in the middle with a tendency to go up.

"Sensational set-pieces, really offensive players, really fast, counter-attacking really good. It’s always interesting to play them and difficult as well but it’s Anfield and we should use that."

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Injured: Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Jones, Gravenberch

Doubt: Van Dijk (illness)

Suspended: Mac Allister

Time and date: 2pm GMT on Sunday November 12, 2023

Venue: Anfield