Liverpool XI vs Brentford: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Liverpool face another tricky away fixture on Saturday (ES Composite)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot could be without Diogo Jota for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Brentford.

The Reds are gearing up for another difficult away journey and remain in control of the title race despite Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Slot saw substitutes Jota and Kostas Tsimikas combine for their equaliser at the City Ground, underlining the strength in depth available to the Dutchman.

However, Jota is now a doubt to face the Bees, having missed training on Thursday.

"It's not sure Jota will be available,” Slot said at his press conference on Friday.

“He felt a niggle, he didn't train yesterday, we have to wait and see if he's available today.”

Diogo Jota earned Liverpool a point in midweek but is now a doubt (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez is back from suspension for the clash at the Gtech Community Stadium and will hope Jota’s potential absence gives him a chance to lead the line.

Luis Diaz missed training on Thursday due to a sore throat but that is not expected to keep him out of Saturday’s clash.

Joe Gomez remains out and Slot confirmed this week that the defender is not close to making a return.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz

Injured: Gomez

Doubt: Jota

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday 18 January 2025

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK