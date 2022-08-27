Liverpool XI vs Bournemouth: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today

An ongoing injury crisis will prevent Jurgen Klopp from making serious changes to his Liverpool starting line-up for today’s visit of Bournemouth.

A 2-1 defeat to Manchester United sets up this return to Anfield as a must-win for the Reds, who have a measly two points from their three opening Premier League games.

Fabinho was fit enough for the bench on Monday night and the Brazilian anchor man should provide Klopp with a much-needed boost to start this game, although the positives perhaps end there.

Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Joel Matip (groin) are unavailable, as well as Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay, leading to Joe Gomez likely continuing at centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Naby Keita joins Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Thiago Alcantara (thigh) and Curtis Jones (calf) on the midfield’s absentee list.

In attack, Diogo Jota is nearing a return from a thigh problem but this game is likely to come too soon. Darwin Nunez serves the second of a three-game suspension.

While there is light at the end of the tunnel for Liverpool, there will be no new faces available.

“This weekend, probably not, but after that Joel [Matip], Curtis [Jones], Thiago [Alcantara] is not too far away, Diogo [Jota] is getting closer, Caoimhin [Kelleher[ will be in training early next week as well,” he says.

“I don’t think anybody will be ready for tomorrow.”

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.