Liverpool XI vs Bournemouth: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Liverpool will be without a number of key players heading down to Bournemouth on Sunday as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Three points on the south coast would see Jurgen Klopp’s side extend their lead over Manchester City to five points, albeit they will have played a game more than the champions.

Klopp has lost both Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo to the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup respectively, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has a knee injury.

Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip are long-term absentees.

Dominik Szoboszlai, meanwhile, has previously hinted he could be in contention to feature after a recent hamstring injury.

Liverpool predicted XI vs Bournemouth: Alisson; Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Gakpo, Jota, Diaz

Unavailable: Salah, Endo

Injured: Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Robertson, Tsimikas, Matip

Doubts: Szoboszlai

Time and date: 4.30pm BST on Sunday 21 January

Venue: Vitality Stadium (Dean Court)

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports