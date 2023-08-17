Liverpool XI vs Bournemouth: Endo debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Wataru Endo could go straight into the squad for Liverpool’s game against Bournemouth on Saturday if his £15million move from Stuttgart is completed in time.

The Reds put Endo through a medical on Thursday ahead of an expected confirmation of his signing, and reports suggest Jurgen Klopp wants to throw him in at the deep end for an instant debut.

A deadline of 12pm on Friday is set by the Premier League for clubs to register players for that weekend’s games, which could be a tight squeeze for all the paperwork to go through for the Japanese midfielder.

Liverpool’s midfield of Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai looked vulnerable defensively in the opener at Chelsea and changes may come regardless of Endo’s eligibility.

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott came off the bench at Stamford Bridge and could step in.

Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic continue to miss out amid their recovery from long-term injuries.

Darwin Nunez is competing to replace Diogo Jota up front after his ineffective display against Chelsea, whereas teenager Ben Doak is a wildcard alternative for Klopp after replacing a displeased Mohamed Salah off the bench last time out.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Injuries: Thiago, Bajectic

Doubts: Endo

Time and date: 3pm BST, Saturday August 19, 2023

Venue: Anfield