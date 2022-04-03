Liverpool XI vs Benfica: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Champions League tie

(ES Composite)

Jurgen Klopp has a couple of fresh injury concerns ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Benfica in the Champions League.

The Portuguese side have already knocked out Barcelona and Ajax in this year’s competition but the Reds will fancy their chances at Estadio da Luz.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was deemed “fully fit” by Jurgen Klopp for Saturday’s win over Watford yet remained on the bench having only just returned from a hamstring injury.

Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz were named on the bench for that Premier League game after returning from international duty and could return to face Benfica.

Naby Keita (knee) is a major doubt while Curtis Jones and Joel Matip picked up knocks against the Hornets.

“I’m not sure it’s a concern yet, [Jones] just wanted a strapping,” said Klopp. “He twisted his ankle and wanted a strapping, but we wanted to change anyway.

“He got the strapping but after he came off. He obviously could walk normally but I didn’t see him yet. I think that should be the only [injury concern].

“Joel Matip had a proper [knock], it looked like a golf ball [on his head] but it was nothing serious, it was just a bruise and had swollen up a little bit. He said he was completely fine, that’s why we had the strapping there. That’s it, I’m pretty sure.”

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Diaz.