Liverpool XI vs Arsenal: Salah out - Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injuries for Premier League today

Mohamed Salah does not start for Liverpool in their Premier League showdown with Arsenal later today.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Tuesday that the foot injury suffered by Salah against Brighton on Saturday was healing, although not quick enough for the game at Emirates Stadium this evening.

The Reds have gone with Diogo Jota as his replacement, to feature alongside Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz in attack. Salah is on the bench.

“Mo is a tough cookie and he was only a little bit cut, we were quite lucky with it,” Klopp told reporters on Tuesday. “It was swollen, painful, yesterday a little less swollen, less painful.

“Now I got the message before the press conference that Mo is ready to train and we will see how that looks.”

At the back, Ibrahima Konate returns to the bench after shaking off a knock. James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas will miss the game having tested positive for Covid-19.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Jota, Mane, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Firmino, Salah, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino.