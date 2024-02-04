Liverpool XI vs Arsenal: Darwin Nunez injury latest, confirmed team news and predicted lineup today

Liverpool travel to Arsenal for a huge Premier League title clash today - but Darwin Nunez has emerged as an injury doubt.

The striker played the full 90 minutes of the 4-1 win over Chelsea as he hit the woodwork a remarkable four times and grabbed an assist, but left Anfield in a protective boot afterward.

Nunez has not trained since, throwing his involvement in the trip into serious doubt, but Alexis Mac Allister has been passed fit after coming off against the Blues.

"I don't know if Darwin is available or not because after 20 minutes somebody stepped on his foot and it was very painful," Jurgen Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"He only took the boot off after the game because he didn't want to see it before, he knew there was something, so he left the stadium in a boot, and it was not a football boot.

"Nothing broke, x-ray clear, but swollen. We have to see if he can get this foot back in the boot or not."

Klopp was also asked about Conor Bradley's fine form and the subsequent competition for places as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson returning from injury.

He said: "That's not a challenge, it's the first moment in this season that we have kind of a luxury problem, more players available for different positions than we can start, but it's absolutely no problem."

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Jota, Gakpo, Diaz

Doubts: Nunez

Injuries: Salah, Matip, Bajcetic, Thiago, Tsimikas

Time and date: 4.30pm on Sunday, February 4, 2024

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports