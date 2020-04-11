Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri opens up on helping Takumi Minamino settle into life at Anfield

REUTERS

Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed that he is part of a group of German-speaking players helping Takumi Minamino settle into life at Liverpool.

The suspension of Premier League football due to the spread of coronavirus has disrupted what has, in truth, been a slow start to Minamino’s Anfield career.

The Japan international arrived from RB Salzburg in January but has made just three starts since, with Jurgen Klopp keen to avoid throwing him in at the deep end.

However, he has received plenty of support from his teammates during a period that has seen him forced to wait patiently for opportunities, as Shaqiri explained.

Asked about his friends within the squad, the Swiss told the club’s official website: “Of course, the people who speak German I speak [to] more a little bit.

“But it’s not that I don’t want to speak English, it’s pretty normal because they played in Germany. Or helping Minamino, you know – he speaks better German than English.

“It’s different in England. He needs to get used to the life here in England, too. If he needs something we are here and we help him.

“He has already integrated very well and I hope he can enjoy it here. We have quite a few who speak German so sometimes we just speak German.”

Liverpool were agonisingly close - just two wins, in fact - away from clinching the Premier League title prior to football being suspended.

If and when it comes, that success will follow on last season’s Champions League victory - the club’s first trophy under Klopp.

And Shaqiri believes the Reds now possess the ‘winning mentality’ needed to keep the trophies rolling in.

He added: “Slowly, slowly of course everybody wants to achieve as much as possible.

“The Premier League title is especially very important for this club and for a lot of players here because not a lot of players won titles. It’s very important for them too.

“For a few years it was always coming, coming and playing well, but no title. This big club needs to fight every year for the title.

“It seems like the winning mentality is here now and trying to stay at the top is very important, and difficult. That’s the most important challenge for this club, I think.”

