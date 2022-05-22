Is Liverpool vs Wolves on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

LIVERPOOL (AP)

The final day of the Premier League season still has a title fight to conclude, as well as Champions League spots and the final relegation place to decide.

Liverpool know they have to win and hope Aston Villa do them a favour against Man City, but it isn’t likely to be easy against Wolves even though they are out of form.

It’s six without victory now for Bruno Lage’s side, though they made it very tough for the Reds at Molineux and it took an injury-time winner to separate the teams.

Jurgen Klopp and his squad are off to the Champions League final in Paris following the conclusion of the domestic campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Liverpool vs Wolves?

All games on the final day of the season kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 22 May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports, though they have not yet confirmed which precise channel. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Jurgen Klopp is waiting to see whether Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah can play any part after their FA Cup final injuries. Fabinho and Joe Gomez are out injured. Rotation back to a strong line-up is likely after the Reds played on Tuesday with a much-changed team.

Wolves are without key defenders Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo. Roman Saiss is another probable absentee. Otherwise Bruno Lage is merely facing a decision over whether to start any younger players or change systems, with an eye on options for next season.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Henderson, Jones, Thiago, Mane, Firmino, Jota

WOL - Sa, Jonny, Boly, Toti, Coady, Ait Nouri, Neves, Moutinho, Neto, Jimenez, Hwang

Odds

Liverpool 1/5

Draw 36/5

Wolves 20/1

Prediction

The Reds will get their side of the job done, though whether it will lead to any major celebrations is far less certain. The odds remain against them winning the title. Liverpool 3-0 Wolves.