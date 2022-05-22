Liverpool vs Wolves prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

(The FA via Getty Images)

Liverpool are on a 17-match unbeaten streak in all competitions and are two away from potentially ending the campaign with four trophies in the bag - but the first one is out of their hands.

Jurgen Klopp’s team must beat Wolves and hope Man City fail to win against Aston Villa, if the Premier League title is to return to Merseyside.

Otherwise it will be another year of more than likely 90-plus points which doesn’t yield a title, though the forthcoming Champions League final could still put a cap on a very successful season.

Wolves have fallen off the pace completely and gone six without a win, leaving them in danger of finishing as low as tenth this term, having been in contention for European places not long ago.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Liverpool vs Wolves?

All games on the final day of the season kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 22 May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports, though they have not yet confirmed which precise channel.

What is the team news?

Jurgen Klopp is waiting to see whether Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah can play any part after their FA Cup final injuries. Fabinho and Joe Gomez are out injured. Rotation back to a strong line-up is likely after the Reds played on Tuesday with a much-changed team.

Wolves are without key defenders Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo. Roman Saiss is another probable absentee. Otherwise Bruno Lage is merely facing a decision over whether to start any younger players or change systems, with an eye on options for next season.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Henderson, Jones, Thiago, Mane, Firmino, Jota

WOL - Sa, Jonny, Boly, Toti, Coady, Ait Nouri, Neves, Moutinho, Neto, Jimenez, Hwang

Odds

Liverpool 1/5

Draw 36/5

Wolves 20/1

Prediction

The Reds will get their side of the job done, though whether it will lead to any major celebrations is far less certain. The odds remain against them winning the title. Liverpool 3-0 Wolves.