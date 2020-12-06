Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture tonight

Liverpool welcome Wolves to Anfield in the Premier League tonight as the Reds look to keep pressure on leaders Tottenham.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Brighton in their last league outing, a Pascal Gross penalty in added time of the second half earning a point for the hosts, but Jurgen Klopp’s men responded with a 1-0 Champions League victory over Ajax on Tuesday – with Curtis Jones netting for the home side.

Meanwhile, Wolves defeated Arsenal 2-1 in the top flight last time out, goals from Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence seeing the visitors respond after Raul Jimenez’s first-half head injury. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side could surge from 10th to fifth in the standings – even if just briefly – with an upset win here. Follow live updates from the Premier League fixture:

