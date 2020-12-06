Liverpool vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Salah (PA)

Liverpool are taking on Wolves at Anfield this evening.

Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in a good run of form, unbeaten in their past six Premier League matches.

Wolves are going well too, having won four and drawn two of their past seven.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Liverpool vs Wolves kicks off at 7.15pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can stream it online via the website or the Amazon Prime Video app.

What is the team news?

Liverpool are without Alisson Becker and James Milner, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita have returned to contention.

Wolves are without the injured Raul Jimenez, but Romain Saiss is back in the squad.

Predicted line-upsâ€¨

Liverpool: Kelleher; N Williams, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson; Jota, Mane, Firmino, Salah

Wolves: Rui Patricio; Samedo, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Saiss; Dendoncker, Moutinho; Podence, Neto, Traore

Odds

Liverpool 1/2

Draw 10/2

Wolves 11/2

Prediction

Wolves have looked sharp in recent weeks and Liverpool have plenty of injuries to contend with, so it could be a close contest. Liverpool 1–1 Wolves.

