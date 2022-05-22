Liverpool vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Karl Matchett
·2 min read
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool head into the final day of the Premier League season knowing they must win to keep their title - and quadruple - hopes intact, but even that might not prove enough.

A win for Man City means the Reds’ result won’t matter in terms of who ends this season on top, but all Jurgen Klopp’s side can do is focus on winning another three points.

In their way stand Wolves, who after a great first few months of the season have gone entirely off the boil in the closing weeks. They have dropped out of contention for a European spot and are set to finish between eighth and tenth this term.

Klopp’s team also have the Champions League final to worry about next week, but must do their part in the title race first.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Liverpool vs Wolves?

All games on the final day of the season kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 22 May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports, though they have not yet confirmed which precise channel. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Jurgen Klopp is waiting to see whether Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah can play any part after their FA Cup final injuries. Fabinho and Joe Gomez are out injured. Rotation back to a strong line-up is likely after the Reds played on Tuesday with a much-changed team.

Wolves are without key defenders Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo. Roman Saiss is another probable absentee. Otherwise Bruno Lage is merely facing a decision over whether to start any younger players or change systems, with an eye on options for next season.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Henderson, Jones, Thiago, Mane, Firmino, Jota

WOL - Sa, Jonny, Boly, Toti, Coady, Ait Nouri, Neves, Moutinho, Neto, Jimenez, Hwang

Odds

Liverpool 1/5

Draw 36/5

Wolves 20/1

Prediction

The Reds will get their side of the job done, though whether it will lead to any major celebrations is far less certain. The odds remain against them winning the title. Liverpool 3-0 Wolves.

