Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League score and latest updates after Sadio Mane goal

(REUTERS)

Liverpool face Wolves this afternoon on the final day of the Premier League season knowing they must win to keep their title - and quadruple - hopes intact, but even that might not prove enough.

A win for Man City against Aston Villa means the Reds’ result won’t matter in terms of who ends this season on top, but all Jurgen Klopp’s side can do is focus on securing another three points. Liverpool are on a 17-match unbeaten streak in all competitions but if they can’t better City’s result then it will be another year of more than likely 90-plus points which doesn’t yield a title, though the forthcoming Champions League final could still put a cap on a very successful season.

In their way stand Wolves, who after a great first few months of the season have gone entirely off the boil in the closing weeks. It’s six without victory now for Bruno Lage’s side, they have dropped out of contention for a European spot and are set to finish between eighth and tenth this term.

Follow all the action from a crunch Liverpool vs Wolves clash below:

Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League updates

Liverpool trail Man City by one point heading into final day

The Reds must win and hope City fail to do so against Aston Villa to snatch the title

Pedro Neto gives Wolves shock early lead

Sadio Mane levels for Liverpool

Liverpool FC 1 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

NO GOAL! Liverpool 1 - 1 Wolves

17:13 , Michael Jones

51 mins: It’s disallowed, the offside flag goes up and the goal gets chalked off. The replays show Mane was clearly just in front of the last Wolves defender.

No joy for Liverpool.

GOAL! Liverpool 2 - 1 Wolves (Mane, 50’)⚽️

17:12 , Michael Jones

50 mins: SADIO MANE! He gets in behind the Wolves defence and chips the ball over John Ruddy to put Liverpool in front... or does he?

Man City 0 - 1 Aston Villa

17:10 , Michael Jones

48 mins: That’s a lovely pass from Phil Foden to slide the ball into the box for Gabriel Jesus. He can’t find an angle to shoot and instead lays it back to Foden who dinks the ball over to Riyad Mahrez. Mahrez nods it down to Kevin De Bruyne who belts his effort over the crossbar!

Story continues

Second half kick off!

17:06 , Michael Jones

We’re in for a blockbuster last 45 minutes to this Premier League season. Manchester City are still clinging on to the title but that will change if Liverpool can get themselves in front against Wolves.

Pep Guardiola’s men trail versus Aston Villa. Oleksander Zinchenko is brought on at half-time replacing Fernandinho. John Stones has shifted into centre-back to partner Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo has moved over to the right side.

At Anfield James Milner is on replacing Thiago Alcantara who went off at the end of the first half with a suspected injury. Wolves have changed the goalkeeper, John Ruddy is on in place of Jose Sa.

Liverpool 1 - 1 Wolves

16:59 , Michael Jones

Wolves shocked every Liverpool fan when Pedro Neto opening the scoring inside three minutes at Anfield but the ever reliable Sadio Mane found a way back into the game for the Reds. Can they go on to earn a victory and possibly win the Premier League title?

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Man City 0 - 1 Aston Villa

16:54 , Michael Jones

How crucial will this goal from Matty Cash prove to be later on?

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time!

16:51 , Michael Jones

Man City 0 - 1 Aston Villa

Liverpool 1 - 1 Wolves

As it stand Manchester City are clinging onto the Premier League title by virtue of goal difference. Liverpool are being helped out by Aston Villa’s goal but they need another goal at the least.

Thiago Alcantara hobbled off the pitch at the end of the first half and it’s unclear whether he’ll be able to continue for the Reds.

Man City 0 - 1 Aston Villa

16:49 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: As expected City have been bossing the ball inside Villa’s final third since they went behind. Joao Cancelo has a shot blocked then curls a decent cross into the box and wins a corner.

The set piece is floated into the middle but Robin Olsen claims it.

Man City 0 - 1 Aston Villa

16:47 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Ollie Watkins is seemingly taken out by Fernandinho as he attempts to break in behind but there’s not much in the challenge.

He gets a better chance a couple of minutes later when he’s one-on-one with Ederson but miscontrols the ball and can’t get a shot off.

Four minutes of added time to play at both the Etihad and Anfield.

Liverpool 1 - 1 Wolves

16:45 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Jose Sa is down stretching his left leg out, as is Rebun Neves. Both players are receiving a bit of treatment as the game is stopped once again.

Man City 0 - 1 Aston Villa

16:43 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Aston Villa create a half-chance to double their lead as Ollie Watkins receives the ball and cuts around Aymeric Laporte. He brings it into the box and shoots but the centre-back recovers well and blocks the chance.

Liverpool 1 - 1 Wolves

16:41 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Chance! Cheers erupted around Anfield as news of that Matty Cash goal filtered through but Liverpool were almost made to pay for some lacklustre defending. Hwang Hee-Chan makes a run down the inside right channel, he’s given the ball and shoots as he enters the box only for Alisson to stick out a left hand and guide it into the side-netting. Great save from the Brazilian.

GOAL! Man City 0 - 1 Aston Villa (Cash, 37’)⚽️

16:38 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Oh my word! Lucas Digne is played down the left wing and he bombs it up to the side of the box before hanging the ball into the middle of the area. Matty Cash weaves in front of Joao Cancelo, leaps towards the ball and heads it into the back of the net!

Man City 0 - 0 Aston Villa

16:37 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Aston Villa are already doing a lot to take time out of the game. They’re resetting slowly, taking their time to get up from fouls, stretching after tackles. Game management at it’s finest.

Liverpool 1 - 1 Wolves

16:36 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Liverpool have had 11 shots already. Alexander-Arnold and Keita combine on the right wing to play the midfielder in behind Rayan Ait-Nouri. He whips across a quick pass but can’t find a teammate and the attack dies down.

Man City 0 - 0 Aston Villa

16:33 , Michael Jones

32 mins: Chance! Phil Foden nicks the ball high up the pitch and pokes it up to Gabriel Jesus. He carries the ball into the box, shimmies around Tyrone Mings then shoots but Mings recovers enough to deflect the shot wide of the left-hand post. Corner to City.

Man City 0 - 0 Aston Villa

16:32 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Pep Guardiola calls Bernardo Silva over to the touchline and hurriedly relays a bunch of instructions. City haven’t been able to get the ball to Kevin De Bruyne as Villa have closed him down brilliantly.

The visitors have been able to defend City’s set pieces and have looked troublesome when countering. They’ve made it through half an hour without conceding. Nerves will start to creep in on City the longer this goes on.

Liverpool 1 - 1 Wolves

16:29 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Chance! The game at the Etihad is positively sedate in comparison to the action at Anfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold has a shot blocked from the edge of the box but the rebound comes back to him. He sends it back to Jordan Henderson who flicks it over to the back post. Andy Robertson meets it on the volley and fires his effort over the crossbar!

GOAL! Liverpool 1 - 1 Wolves (Mane, 24’)⚽️

16:24 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Equaliser! This is world-class from Thiago. Ibrahima Konate carries the ball through midfield and passes it up to Thiago Alcantara. Before the ball arrives he has a look and spots Conor Coady stepping up in an attempt to play Sadio Mane offside. Thiago backheels the ball round the corner and gets it to Mane and the flag stays down. Mane dribbles into the box and slots it past Jose Sa to bring Liverpool back on level terms.

Man City 0 - 0 Aston Villa

16:24 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Aston Villa have been pretty solid off the ball but when they regain possession they’re finding it really difficult to play out. Man City win a corner that Robin Olsen plucks out of the air.

Liverpool 0 - 1 Wolves

16:22 , Michael Jones

21 mins: There’s a stoppage at Anfield as Pedro Neto has gone down off the ball. It looks like he’s aggrivated his old injury and Bruno Lage knows he can’t play on.

Hwang Hee-chan is quickly stripped and Wolves make the substitution.

Liverpool 0 - 1 Wolves

16:19 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Chance! It’s almost 2-0 to Wolves after Ruben Neves threads the ball over to Pedro Neto who’s made a decent run in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold. He carries the ball into the left side of the box and passes it through the legs of Joel Matip. Leander Dendoncker makes his way in behind the centre-back and whips his first-time shot wide of the near post!

Man City 0 - 0 Aston Villa

16:17 , Michael Jones

16 mins: City win a corner kick that is curled into the six-yard box where Robin Olsen confidently punches it away. Bernardo Silva attempts to feed it back into the box but Emiliano Buendia closes the ball down well before feeding it across to John McGinn who runs it clear and kick starts an Aston Villa counter attack.

Liverpool 0 - 1 Wolves

16:15 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Liverpool are really stepping it up. Trent Alexander-Arnold fires a cross in from the right and the ball bounces up striking Conor Coady on the hand. There’s an appeal for handball as Willy Boly scuffs his clearance to Naby Keita. Keita shoots but Coady deflects it behind for a corner.

Liverpool aren’t awarded a penalty and the corner ball is swung into the middle. Joel Matip wins the header and nods it into the ground where it bounces up kindly to be claimed by Jose Sa.

Man City 0 - 0 Aston Villa

16:13 , Michael Jones

11 mins: The game at the Etihad Stadium has paused after Calum Chambers belted the ball into Lucas Digne’s face. He went down and knocked his head on the ground and needs a bit of treatment.

Liverpool 0 - 1 Wolves

16:11 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Chance! How have Liverpool not scored? Joel Matip brings the ball into midfield and dinks it over to Luis Diaz who makes a fine run between the lines. Diaz may have been offside but the flag stays down and he taps the ball into the box. He gets to it before Jose Sa and knocks it away from the goalkeeper. Sa collides with the forward and both players go down. Liverpool want a penalty but don’t get the decision. Why did Diaz not shoot earlier?

Man City 0 - 0 Aston Villa

16:07 , Michael Jones

5 mins: Chance! Manchester City will be aware of the opening goal at Anfield but that won’t affect how they play. They’ve started quickly as Joao Cancelo drives the ball down the left wing before cutting inside of Matty Cash. He shifts the ball onto his right foot and shoots from just inside the box but Calum Chambers puts in the block to deny him.

GOAL! Liverpool 0 - 1 Wolves (Neto, 3’)⚽️

16:03 , Michael Jones

3 mins: There is an early goal and it’s not what Liverpool were hoping for! A goal kick is booted long by Jose Sa and Ibrahima Konate moves up to win it in the air. It’s a bad mistake as the ball drops over his head and bounces kindly for Raul Jimenez who drags it into the penalty area. Joel Matip scurries across to try and tackle him but Jimenez squares the ball to Pedro Neto who taps it home!

Kick off!

16:02 , Michael Jones

The games get underway at Anfield and the Etihad Stadium. An early goal could be crucial as both Liverpool and Man City will want to put pressure on the other.

Andy Robertson gets down the left wing early on for Liverpool and his cross into the box just avoids Diogo Jota.

Premier League final day

15:56 , Michael Jones

The noise is cranking up at the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League trophy has been brought here with the expectation that Pep Guardiola’s men will be crowned champions of England. Will Aston Villa have something to say about that?

The players make their way out onto the pitch at the Etihad and at Anfield. Whatever happens over the next couple of hours the Premier League trophy is staying in the North West.

The Liverpool supporters believe something special could happen today. If City drop points the quadruple is still on for the Reds.

Premier League title deciders

15:50 , Michael Jones

10 minutes to go until the final round of Premier League fixtures gets underway.

A reminder of the permutations surrounding the title race: If Manchester City defeat Aston Villa at the Etihad they will be crowned champions.

If City draw with or lose to Villa, Liverpool will be champions providing they beat Wolves at Anfield.

If Liverpool draw with Wolves, City will win the title if they match or exceed the result or concede less than six goals in a losing effort.

If Liverpool lose to Wolves, City are champions regardless of what happens at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne beats Mohamed Salah to win Premier League Player of the Season award

15:47 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has been named Premier League Player of the Season, beating competition from Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Tottenham’s Heung-min Son to win the award for the second time.

De Bruyne has scored 15 goals in 29 appearances from midfield this season, while supplying a further seven assists, and has been pivotal to putting City on pole position to retain their Premier League title.

City will beat Liverpool to the title if they defeat Aston Villa at home on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne beats Mohamed Salah to win Premier League Player of the Season award

Man City vs Aston Villa

15:44 , Michael Jones

Kevin De Bruyne has scored 13 goals and assisted seven in his last 19 Premier League appearances.

(PA)

Man City vs Aston Villa

15:41 , Michael Jones

Philippe Coutinho has failed to score or assist in any of his last 10 Premier League appearances, after recording seven goal involvements in his first eight games for Villa.

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins has scored in all three Premier League appearances versus the reigning champions, netting five goals in total.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Wolves

15:38 , Michael Jones

Joel Matip has scored in each of his last two Premier League matches, as many as in his previous 45 appearances combined. In contrast Mo Salah has failed to score in 13 of his previous 14 games in all competitions and starts on the bench for the Reds today.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Wolves

15:35 , Michael Jones

Wolves, who have scored 37 league goals this season, could become just the third team to finish in the top eight of the Premier League despite scoring fewer than 40 times, emulating Fulham in 2008-09 and Burnley in 2017-18.

They have not conceded a first-half goal in 17 Premier League away games since Leicester’s Jamie Vardy scored against them on the opening weekend.

Man City vs Aston Villa

15:32 , Michael Jones

Man City have lost just one of their last 27 Premier League games, while they are unbeaten in 11 since losing 3-2 at home to Spurs in February.

Their only final-day defeat in their last 13 campaigns came at home to Norwich City in 2012-13 and they have triumphed in all five of their final league games of the season under Guardiola by an aggregate score of 20-1.

The Citizens can also equal the club league record of 22 clean sheets in a single campaign, last set in 1999 in the third tier.

Man City vs Aston Villa

15:29 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa are winless in their last 16 matches versus the Premier League leaders, losing the previous seven by an aggregate score of 21-1.

They could win their final-day game in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1998, following a 2-1 victory over Chelsea in 2020-21.

However, they have triumphed in just one of their previous 15 final-day away fixtures in the Premier League, a 3-1 win at Chelsea in 2002.

Jurgen Klopp: The manager who has become the perfect fit for Liverpool

15:26 , Michael Jones

On Sunday, Liverpool Football Club will head into their final match of the Premier League season knowing that – while it’s not in their own hands – one more win could see them end the day as champions. That would complete a remarkable treble, having won both domestic cups already this season.

Next weekend, the Reds will be in another all-or-nothing encounter, playing Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris, a day which could see the Merseyside club crowned kings of Europe for the seventh time and add a third – or, improbably, outrageously, a fourth – piece of silverware to the annual collection.

They are right now at the pinnacle of the world game, one of the best-run off the pitch and one of the most enthralling to watch on it.

While that overall progression and growth is unquestionably the work of many, reaching this stage, with this consistency, would be utterly impossible without one binding individual: Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp: The manager who has become the perfect fit for Liverpool

Liverpool vs Wolves

15:23 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 22 league games at Anfield - 17 wins, five draws - scoring 53 goals and conceding just 10 in that run.

If they avoid defeat on Sunday it will be the fifth time they have completed a Premier League season without a single home defeat, matching the record set by Chelsea.

Liverpool vs Wolves

15:20 , Michael Jones

Wolves have lost their final fixture in six of their seven Premier League campaigns, winning the other against Sunderland in 2010.

But, they are winless in six league matches - two draws, four defeats - their longest such run under Bruno Lage. They have also lost eight of their last 13 league games - three wins, two draws - as many defeats as in their opening 24 league fixtures.

Man City vs Aston Villa

15:17 , Michael Jones

Man City are attempting to secure their fourth Premier League title under Pep Guardiola, a tally bettered only by Sir Alex Ferguson’s 13. It would make Guardiola the outright leader for English top-flight titles among non-British managers, going one clear of both Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho.

Guardiola has won the title in nine of his previous 12 top-flight seasons as a manager: three times each with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Man City vs Aston Villa

15:14 , Michael Jones

Steven Gerrard has lost 11 of his 26 Premier League fixtures as Aston Villa manager, equalling his total number of defeats in 118 league games in charge of Rangers

Villa have also won just one of their 21 Premier League away games against the league leaders - three draws, 17 defeats - they beat Leeds United 2-1 in January 2000.

Liverpool vs Wolves team changes

15:11 , Michael Jones

There’s no Mo Salah in the Liverpool line-up but he does make the bench for Jurgen Klopp’s men. There are seven changes from the team that beat Southampton as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson return to the back line. In midfield Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita replace Curtis Jones, James Milner and Harvey Elliott whilst Takumi Minamino and Roberto Firmino drop out in favour of Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

Bruno Lage swaps out two players for Wolves as Leander Dendoncker and Jose Sa return to the starting XI in place of John Ruddy and Hwang Hee-chan.

Man City vs Aston Villa team changes

15:07 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola makes two changes to the City team that drew with West Hamlast time out. Jack Grealish and Oleksandr Zinchenko drop out with John Stones and Phil Foden preferred.

Steven Gerrard also makes tow changes to his Aston Villa side. Emi Martinez and Carney Chukwuemeka are replaced with Robin Olsen and Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool vs Wolves line-ups

15:01 , Michael Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Henderson ,Thiago, Keita, Jota, Mane, Diaz

This is how we line up for the final day of the @premierleague season 👊🔴



Divock Origi misses out with a minor muscle issue.#LIVWOL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2022

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Boly, Coady, Gomes, Jonny, Dendoncker, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Pedro Neto, Jimenez

✌️ Two changes

💥 Raul and Pedro leading the line



Our team for the final time this season 👇



🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/1Mf0V9fyv4 — Wolves (@Wolves) May 22, 2022

Man City vs Aston Villa line-ups

15:00 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden

Aston Villa XI: Olsen, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho

This is your Aston Villa team to face Manchester City this afternoon. 👊 #MCIAVL pic.twitter.com/z8YHywSTCp — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 22, 2022

Steven Gerrard needs no added motivation to derail Man City’s coronation

14:55 , Michael Jones

The days when Liverpool needed to rely on Steven Gerrard are long gone. No one at Anfield should expect anything from him today.

The Aston Villa manager takes his team to the Etihad and if he can stop Manchester City winning then Jurgen Klopp’s men will have a chance to finish on top of the Premier League – assuming Liverpool can beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in front of the Kop. Gerrard carried his boyhood club for more than a decade but was unable to win the title. That is a source of regret to the 41-year-old.

The closest that Liverpool came to winning the league in the Gerrard era was eight years ago when Brendan Rodgers’ team were in pole position going into the final week of the season. Gerrard’s slip against Chelsea that allowed the London club to go into the lead in their 2-0 victory has become the stuff of folklore. Those of a romantic disposition among the Liverpool fanbase have been imagining a denouement where Villa nick a point or more in Manchester and earn redemption for the man from Huyton. It’s doubtful that Gerrard would feel vindicated: there’s not much romance without the medals.

Steven Gerrard needs no added motivation to derail Man City’s coronation

Liverpool vs Wolves

14:51 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are unbeaten in all six of their final-day fixtures under Jurgen Klopp, winning each of the last five and the Red are the only side in the top five European leagues yet to lose a league match in 2022.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Wolves

14:48 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won the 10 most recent Premier League meetings between the sides keeping eight clean sheets in that run.

Wolves have also lost 17 of their last 19 top-flight matches at Anfield, with the exceptions being 1-0 victories in January 1984 and December 2010.

Pep Guardiola invites Man United fans to wear City shirts ahead of title decider

14:45 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola has joked Manchester United fans should wear Manchester City shirts as his side look to hold off Liverpool and retain the Premier League title.

This season has been a tough watch for United supporters, with frustration at their own side’s inconsistency exacerbated by the fact their two most bitter rivals have been duelling for the title.

When it comes to choosing between the lesser of two evils, however, it would appear a majority of United fans would rather that – albeit through gritted teeth – City pipped the Merseysiders.

Pep Guardiola invites Man United fans to wear City shirts ahead of title decider

Man City vs Aston Villa

14:41 , Michael Jones

Victory for Manchester City will secure their eighth top-flight title. It would be their sixth Premier League title, the second most after Manchester United’s 13, and their fourth in five seasons.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man City vs Aston Villa

14:38 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have won nine of their last 10 Premier League games against Aston Villa, including the last six in a row, and drawing the other one. Their last defeat in this fixture came at Villa Park in September 2013.

Villa, meanwhile, have lost 11 successive league matches away to City since a 2-0 win in April 2007. It is their longest away losing streak against an opponent in their league history.

How much is each Premier League position worth in prize money?

14:35 , Michael Jones

For the first time in its history, the final day of the Premier League season will see the title race, European positions and relegation battle all settled on the last weekend of the campaign.

But whether it is Manchester City and Liverpool competing for the title, Tottenham and Arsenal fighting for fourth, Manchester United looking to hold on to sixth place from West Ham, or Leeds United and Burnley trying to avoid the drop, there are more than just those eight clubs with something to play for.

Premier League position, even for the teams who finish in mid-table, has a say on the prize money awarded to teams at the end of the season - and with the Premier Legaue’s TV deal worth an approximate £3 billion over its current three-year cycle, that equates to a significant fee...

How much is each Premier League position worth in prize money?

What Premier League games are on TV today and what channels are they on?

14:30 , Michael Jones

The Premier League season is set to come to a close today with plenty to play for.

Manchester City are going for a fourth title in five years with Liverpool hoping for a slip up that will crown them as champions for a second time.

City host Aston Villa knowing a win will secure the league title regardless of what happens between Liverpool and Wolves at Anfield. Any slip-up, however, and the Reds can leapfrog Pep Guardiola’s side with victory.

At the other end of the table the final relegation spot is yet to be filled either.

Burnley’s destiny is in their hands when they host Newcastle - three points will secure their safety. However, if Leeds United, who travel to Brentford, can better their result on the day then it will be the Clarets who replace them in the bottom three.

Here’s what you can watch and where on Sunday afternoon:

What Premier League games are on TV today and what channels are they on?

Early team news for Liverpool vs Wolves

14:26 , Michael Jones

Liverpool could be without injured trio Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho but Jurgen Klopp is hopeful they can all be included in the matchday squad.

Joe Gomez was forced off at Southampton on Tuesday his injury doesn’t seem serious enough to keep him out of the game.

For Wolves, goalkeeper Jose Sa - who was rested against Norwich - should return to the starting XI but defenders Max Kilman, Romain Saiss and Nelson Semedo all remain sidelined.

Klopp ‘excited’ for final day drama

14:22 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, says that his spell in charge of the Reds is the most exciting time of his career and the German is prepared for two ‘massive’ finals to end the season.

He is of course talking about the Champions League final where Liverpool face Real Madrid next weekend but also today’s last Premier League fixture against Wolves. Liverpool have to win to give themselves an outside chance of winning the Premier League title and hope that Aston Villa take points off Man City.

“Yes, it’s the most exciting, definitely, being where we are, seeing how good the boys are and seeing the steps we make and then two games to go - it’s only one now I know - but two games to go is unbelievable.” said Klopp,

“It feels like five minutes ago it was seven games, that’s how it is. It’s just like this; bam and here we go.

“Two finals, now really, two finals. We played finals since ages, but now really two finals. It’s massive, it’s absolutely massive and, yes, it’s the most exciting time of my career.”

Early team news for Man City vs Aston Villa

14:18 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s John Stones and Kyle Walker have both returned to training after injuries and it remains to be seen whether Pep Guardiola will risk them for today’s crucial fixture. Otherwise City have an unchanged squad to the one that faced West Ham last time out.

Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey could feature after missing four games with an ankle injury. Former Liverpool players Danny Ings and Philippe Coutinho are in contention to start after coming off the bench against Burnley last Thursday.

‘We know what we have to do."

14:15 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola is trying to win his ninth major trophy since taking charge of Manchester City and will win the Premier League title for a fourth time in five years if his team defeat Aston Villa this afternoon.

Speaking ahead of today’s final matches the City boss was keen to play down the dramatic nature of the final day saying

“We know what we have to do. I said to the players: ‘It’s just a game, don’t think of the consequences.’ We do what we have to do to beat Aston Villa.

“Two similar games never existed - it’s nice to have a chance to win at home. It’s different, we are different people. It’s important to win but we cannot control everything.

“If we are better, we are going to win. It is just a football game, we are not going to do something different.”

‘We need to carry a threat’ says Gerrard

14:10 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa boss, Steven Gerrard, believes his team are capable of causing problems against Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s men attempt to win the Premier League title.

“Against a lot of the top teams, we have done well.” said Gerrard, “It took a penalty for Liverpool to beat us at Anfield; we took City to the death with pressure.

“We could have nicked a point there. We need everyone to be all in, in terms of organisation and what we give to the game.

“But at the same time, we are not just going to wait and show no ambition. We need to carry a threat in this game.”

If Aston Villa restrict City to a draw or worse this afternoon then Liverpool will have the chance to take the trophy provided that they defeat Wolves at Anfield.

Premier League Golden Boot 2022: Mo Salah and Son Heung-min battle for top scorer award

14:06 , Michael Jones

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah currently leads the Premier League Golden Boot race, but Tottenham’s Son Heung-min could pip the striker on the final day of the season.

As of writing, Salah has 22 goals and Son has 21 with one game left to play. However, it’s unknown if Salah will be up for selection against Wolves, so Son has a huge opportunity to take the award on the final day with Spurs facing Norwich.

And while Son could be crowned the top league scorer, he has said it isn’t at the top of his priority list.

“Obviously it’s a good thing that you are racing to be top scorer, but I have said a few times that it is more important to finish in the top four than anything else,” he said.

Premier League Golden Boot standings as Salah and Son do battle

Salah or no Salah?

14:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

Mohamed Salah picked up a calf injury during the FA Cup victory over Chelsea and missed Liverpool’s win over Southampton, but Jurgen Klopp says he is in contention to be involved today. Will Salah play, with the Premier League trophy as well as the Golden Boot on the line, or will be he wrapped up in cotton wool for the Champions League final in six days’ time?

My money is on a chunky substitute appereance to get some minutes in the legs.

Read Miguel Delaney’s final day preview

13:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

‘Mad things happen’: after 37 rounds of fixtures, the title and relegation battles could yet be decided by the finest of margins on an afternoon like few others in football, writes Miguel Delaney:

‘Mad things happen’: A final day where one kick could change everything

Premier League title race coverage

10:55 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a dramatic Premier League title race, as Man City and Liverpool vie for the crown on the final day.

City’s task is simple - beat Aston Villa and they will be crowned champions for the fourth time in five years but if they slip up, the Reds could yet sneak in.

If Pep Guardiola’s men fail to triumph against Villa, Liverpool will snatch the title from their grasp with a win at home to an out-of-sorts Wolves. All Jurgen Klopp’s men can do is take care of business at Anfield and then hope that club legend Steven Gerrard - now managing Aston Villa - does them a favour at the Etihad.

Stick with us as we take you through all the drama.