Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Mohamed Salah faces fitness race

(REUTERS)

Liverpool face Wolves this afternoon on the final day of the Premier League season knowing they must win to keep their title - and quadruple - hopes intact, but even that might not prove enough.

A win for Man City against Aston Villa means the Reds’ result won’t matter in terms of who ends this season on top, but all Jurgen Klopp’s side can do is focus on securing another three points. Liverpool are on a 17-match unbeaten streak in all competitions but if they can’t better City’s result then it will be another year of more than likely 90-plus points which doesn’t yield a title, though the forthcoming Champions League final could still put a cap on a very successful season.

In their way stand Wolves, who after a great first few months of the season have gone entirely off the boil in the closing weeks. It’s six without victory now for Bruno Lage’s side, they have dropped out of contention for a European spot and are set to finish between eighth and tenth this term.

Follow all the action from a crunch Liverpool vs Wolves clash below:

Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League updates

Kick-off is at 4pm

Liverpool trail Man City by one point heading into final day

The Reds must win and hope City fail to do so against Aston Villa to sntach the title

Liverpool FC - Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Early team news for Man City vs Aston Villa

14:18 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s John Stones and Kyle Walker have both returned to training after injuries and it remains to be seen whether Pep Guardiola will risk them for today’s crucial fixture. Otherwise City have an unchanged squad to the one that faced West Ham last time out.

Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey could feature after missing four games with an ankle injury. Former Liverpool players Danny Ings and Philippe Coutinho are in contention to start after coming off the bench against Burnley last Thursday.

‘We know what we have to do."

14:15 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola is trying to win his ninth major trophy since taking charge of Manchester City and will win the Premier League title for a fourth time in five years if his team defeat Aston Villa this afternoon.

Story continues

Speaking ahead of today’s final matches the City boss was keen to play down the dramatic nature of the final day saying

“We know what we have to do. I said to the players: ‘It’s just a game, don’t think of the consequences.’ We do what we have to do to beat Aston Villa.

“Two similar games never existed - it’s nice to have a chance to win at home. It’s different, we are different people. It’s important to win but we cannot control everything.

“If we are better, we are going to win. It is just a football game, we are not going to do something different.”

‘We need to carry a threat’ says Gerrard

14:10 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa boss, Steven Gerrard, believes his team are capable of causing problems against Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s men attempt to win the Premier League title.

“Against a lot of the top teams, we have done well.” said Gerrard, “It took a penalty for Liverpool to beat us at Anfield; we took City to the death with pressure.

“We could have nicked a point there. We need everyone to be all in, in terms of organisation and what we give to the game.

“But at the same time, we are not just going to wait and show no ambition. We need to carry a threat in this game.”

If Aston Villa restrict City to a draw or worse this afternoon then Liverpool will have the chance to take the trophy provided that they defeat Wolves at Anfield.

Premier League Golden Boot 2022: Mo Salah and Son Heung-min battle for top scorer award

14:06 , Michael Jones

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah currently leads the Premier League Golden Boot race, but Tottenham’s Son Heung-min could pip the striker on the final day of the season.

As of writing, Salah has 22 goals and Son has 21 with one game left to play. However, it’s unknown if Salah will be up for selection against Wolves, so Son has a huge opportunity to take the award on the final day with Spurs facing Norwich.

And while Son could be crowned the top league scorer, he has said it isn’t at the top of his priority list.

“Obviously it’s a good thing that you are racing to be top scorer, but I have said a few times that it is more important to finish in the top four than anything else,” he said.

Premier League Golden Boot standings as Salah and Son do battle

Salah or no Salah?

14:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

Mohamed Salah picked up a calf injury during the FA Cup victory over Chelsea and missed Liverpool’s win over Southampton, but Jurgen Klopp says he is in contention to be involved today. Will Salah play, with the Premier League trophy as well as the Golden Boot on the line, or will be he wrapped up in cotton wool for the Champions League final in six days’ time?

My money is on a chunky substitute appereance to get some minutes in the legs.

Read Miguel Delaney’s final day preview

13:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

‘Mad things happen’: after 37 rounds of fixtures, the title and relegation battles could yet be decided by the finest of margins on an afternoon like few others in football, writes Miguel Delaney:

‘Mad things happen’: A final day where one kick could change everything

Premier League title race coverage

10:55 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a dramatic Premier League title race, as Man City and Liverpool vie for the crown on the final day.

City’s task is simple - beat Aston Villa and they will be crowned champions for the fourth time in five years but if they slip up, the Reds could yet sneak in.

If Pep Guardiola’s men fail to triumph against Villa, Liverpool will snatch the title from their grasp with a win at home to an out-of-sorts Wolves. All Jurgen Klopp’s men can do is take care of business at Anfield and then hope that club legend Steven Gerrard - now managing Aston Villa - does them a favour at the Etihad.

Stick with us as we take you through all the drama.