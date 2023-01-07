Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE!

A busy Saturday of FA Cup third round action tonight concludes at Anfield as the Reds begin the defence of their FA Cup crown against Premier League opposition. Liverpool have started the new year in dismal fashion with a comprehensive defeat at Brentford, but can right those wrongs with victory tonight in front of a home crowd.

January signing Cody Gakpo will be making his debut, having arrived from PSV just over a week ago, though Virgil van Dijk is missing having been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury. The centre-back joins Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino on the sidelines.

These two teams met in the same stage of the FA Cup four years ago - four years to the day in fact - as Wolves ran out 2-1 winners at Molineux. Two years prior to that, in the fourth round, Wolves also beat Liverpool by the same scoreline. Will history repeat once again? Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

17:27 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the FA Cup third-round clash between Liverpool and Wolves.

The FA Cup holders kick off the defence of their crown, and face a team who have knocked them out of this competition twice in recent years.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 8pm GMT. Stick with us.