Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow live coverage as Liverpool take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup today.

The Reds are the reigning champions of the competition after beating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley last May, but their form has been uneven this season and Jurgen Klopp has gone for a full-strength side as he bids to get the Anfield club back on the right track.

For Wolves, the arrival of Julen Lopetegui as manager has brought reason for optimism after a tough start to the campaign, though they have still had some issues in front of goal as he searches for the winning combination.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE: FA Cup updates

Gakpo makes debut for hosts after joining at start of January

Goal! 26’ - Guedes punishes Alisson’s error to score opener

Goal! 44’ - Nunez sidefoots home the equaliser from Alexander-Arnold cross

Goal! 53’ - Salah finishes well to put Reds in front

Liverpool FC 2 - 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:55 , admin

A draw at Anfield means this #EmiratesFACup tie goes to a replay.#LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/O3v2abJ0bU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:56 , admin

Match ends, Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:54 , admin

We can't be separated over 90 minutes so we head back to Molineux for a Third Round Replay.



🐺⏱ pic.twitter.com/Ejpavc373m — Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:54 , admin

Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:54 , admin

Joël Matip (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:50 , admin

Foul by Ben Doak (Liverpool).

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:49 , admin

Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:48 , admin

89' - Elliott does well to play it on quickly to Doak around the box. He tries a shot with the outside his foot and goes close!



[2-2]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:47 , admin

Attempt missed. Ben Doak (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:45 , admin

80' | #LIV 2-2 #WOL



Toti has the ball in the back of the net after a corner. We all thought it was 3-2 but the linesman's flag is raised and, after a VAR check, the goal won't stand...#LIVWOL — Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:46 , admin

Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:43 , admin

84' - Gakpo, Salah and Trent are replaced by Doak, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gomez.



[2-2]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:46 , admin

Substitution, Liverpool. Joe Gomez replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:46 , admin

Substitution, Liverpool. Ben Doak replaces Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:46 , admin

Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:42 , admin

Foul by Joël Matip (Liverpool).

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:42 , admin

81' - Wolves have a goal disallowed for offside after a VAR check.



[2-2]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:41 , admin

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan tries a through ball, but Toti is caught offside.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:41 , admin

Attempt missed. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:41 , admin

Attempt blocked. Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:39 , admin

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:38 , admin

Foul by Cody Gakpo (Liverpool).

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:34 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:33 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:33 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:34 , admin

Substitution, Liverpool. Harvey Elliott replaces Fabinho.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:33 , admin

Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:33 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:33 , admin

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hugo Bueno replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri because of an injury.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:34 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:31 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:30 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:30 , admin

Offside, Liverpool. Thiago tries a through ball, but Andrew Robertson is caught offside.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:29 , admin

67' | #LIV 2-2 #WOL



It's a fantastic move down the left flank, Hwang finds Cunha in space and breaks forward to receive a return ball in front of the @LFC goal where he makes no mistake from a matter of yards!#LIVWOL https://t.co/KaD0vB07Mw — Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:28 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:28 , admin

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nélson Semedo replaces Dexter Lembikisa.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:26 , admin

Substitution, Liverpool. Naby Keïta replaces Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:25 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:25 , admin

Goal! Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:29 , admin

Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:22 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:31 , admin

Attempt missed. Joël Matip (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a set piece situation.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:23 , admin

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matheus Nunes replaces Gonçalo Guedes.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:23 , admin

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matheus Cunha replaces Raúl Jiménez.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:23 , admin

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan replaces Rúben Neves.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:23 , admin

Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:23 , admin

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:23 , admin

Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:20 , admin

Attempt missed. Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a headed pass following a corner.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:19 , admin

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Nathan Collins.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:19 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:15 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:15 , admin

Attempt saved. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rúben Neves with a through ball.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:15 , admin

Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:13 , admin

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jonny.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:13 , admin

Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:12 , admin

52' - Gakpo plays a ball in behind, Toti clears into the path of Salah who shows incredible composure to take a touch and then side foot into the corner.



[2-1]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/AQZhOaL0mi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:12 , admin

Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:11 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:10 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:11 , admin

Goal! Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:09 , admin

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matija Sarkic tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:05 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:04 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:04 , admin

Second Half begins Liverpool 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:04 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:54 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:52 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:49 , admin

Honours even at the break.



⏱⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Jo5UpSnvCq — Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:49 , admin

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Dexter Lembikisa.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:49 , admin

45+3' - Lembikisa does well to deny Robertson reaching Henderson's cross from the right. The resulting corner is cleared.



[1-1]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:48 , admin

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Dexter Lembikisa.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:47 , admin

Thiago (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:46 , admin

45' - What a ball from Trent! It finds the run of Nunez who guides it in with his left foot. Brilliant first-time finish ⚽



[1-1]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/gYJtLQ5G3z — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:47 , admin

Foul by Darwin Núñez (Liverpool).

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:46 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:45 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:45 , admin

Goal! Liverpool 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:43 , admin

An opportunity for two!



Adama breaks down the right flank and flashes a low ball across the face of the @LFC goal, Raul slides in at the back post but is inches from reaching it. Close.#COYW pic.twitter.com/y2TLvko0qY — Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:39 , admin

Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:39 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:37 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:37 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:36 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:37 , admin

Attempt saved. Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:34 , admin

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:29 , admin

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Gonçalo Guedes tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:29 , admin

26' | #LIV 0-1 #WOL



Quick thinking from Guedes as he pounces on a loose pass from Alisson and fires home inside the @LFC box. We lead in the cup at Anfield! #LIVWOL https://t.co/kfp6X6ax2r — Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:29 , admin

Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:28 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:26 , admin

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:26 , admin

Goal! Liverpool 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:29 , admin

Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:25 , admin

We've just passed the 20-minute mark and it's still goalless at Anfield.



Chances have been few and far between for both sides so far. #COYW pic.twitter.com/FOiwVXC9QP — Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:25 , admin

24' - The visitors break following a Reds corner, Jimenez sprints away down the left before looking to find Ait Nouri, but Henderson does brilliantly to get back in and make a challenge.



[0-0]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:24 , admin

Foul by Darwin Núñez (Liverpool).

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:24 , admin

Attempt blocked. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:23 , admin

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Rúben Neves.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:22 , admin

Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:22 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

