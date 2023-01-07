Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Liverpool take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup today.
The Reds are the reigning champions of the competition after beating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley last May, but their form has been uneven this season and Jurgen Klopp has gone for a full-strength side as he bids to get the Anfield club back on the right track.
For Wolves, the arrival of Julen Lopetegui as manager has brought reason for optimism after a tough start to the campaign, though they have still had some issues in front of goal as he searches for the winning combination.
We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
Gakpo makes debut for hosts after joining at start of January
Goal! 26’ - Guedes punishes Alisson’s error to score opener
Goal! 44’ - Nunez sidefoots home the equaliser from Alexander-Arnold cross
Goal! 53’ - Salah finishes well to put Reds in front
Liverpool FC 2 - 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
21:55 , admin
A draw at Anfield means this #EmiratesFACup tie goes to a replay.#LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/O3v2abJ0bU
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
21:56 , admin
Match ends, Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
21:54 , admin
We can't be separated over 90 minutes so we head back to Molineux for a Third Round Replay.
🐺⏱ pic.twitter.com/Ejpavc373m
— Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023
21:54 , admin
Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
21:54 , admin
Joël Matip (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21:50 , admin
Foul by Ben Doak (Liverpool).
21:49 , admin
Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).
21:48 , admin
89' - Elliott does well to play it on quickly to Doak around the box. He tries a shot with the outside his foot and goes close!
[2-2]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
21:47 , admin
Attempt missed. Ben Doak (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
21:45 , admin
80' | #LIV 2-2 #WOL
Toti has the ball in the back of the net after a corner. We all thought it was 3-2 but the linesman's flag is raised and, after a VAR check, the goal won't stand...#LIVWOL
— Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023
21:46 , admin
Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).
21:43 , admin
84' - Gakpo, Salah and Trent are replaced by Doak, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gomez.
[2-2]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
21:46 , admin
Substitution, Liverpool. Joe Gomez replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold.
21:46 , admin
Substitution, Liverpool. Ben Doak replaces Mohamed Salah.
21:46 , admin
Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Cody Gakpo.
21:42 , admin
Foul by Joël Matip (Liverpool).
21:42 , admin
81' - Wolves have a goal disallowed for offside after a VAR check.
[2-2]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
21:41 , admin
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan tries a through ball, but Toti is caught offside.
21:41 , admin
Attempt missed. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
21:41 , admin
Attempt blocked. Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
21:39 , admin
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.
21:38 , admin
Foul by Cody Gakpo (Liverpool).
21:34 , admin
🇰🇷🙌
pic.twitter.com/cdtb8WL2Gs
— Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023
21:33 , admin
75' - Elliott replaces Fabinho.
[2-2]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
21:33 , admin
74' | #LIV 2-2 #WOL
Bueno on for the final 15.#LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/7yllWvNv3L
— Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023
21:34 , admin
Substitution, Liverpool. Harvey Elliott replaces Fabinho.
21:33 , admin
Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box.
21:33 , admin
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
21:33 , admin
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hugo Bueno replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri because of an injury.
21:34 , admin
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
21:31 , admin
Delay in match because of an injury Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
21:30 , admin
71' | #LIV 2-2 #WOL
Well played, Dexter! 👏#LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/VWMNHMUcWN
— Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023
21:30 , admin
Offside, Liverpool. Thiago tries a through ball, but Andrew Robertson is caught offside.
21:29 , admin
67' | #LIV 2-2 #WOL
It's a fantastic move down the left flank, Hwang finds Cunha in space and breaks forward to receive a return ball in front of the @LFC goal where he makes no mistake from a matter of yards!#LIVWOL https://t.co/KaD0vB07Mw
— Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023
21:28 , admin
68' - Keita replaces Henderson.
[2-2]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
21:28 , admin
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nélson Semedo replaces Dexter Lembikisa.
21:26 , admin
Substitution, Liverpool. Naby Keïta replaces Jordan Henderson.
21:25 , admin
66' - Goal for Wolves.
[2-2]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
21:25 , admin
Goal! Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
21:29 , admin
Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
21:22 , admin
63' | #LIV 2-1 #WOL
Triple change with just under 30 to play.#LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/3Wcyj8IdqV
— Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023
21:31 , admin
Attempt missed. Joël Matip (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a set piece situation.
21:23 , admin
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matheus Nunes replaces Gonçalo Guedes.
21:23 , admin
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matheus Cunha replaces Raúl Jiménez.
21:23 , admin
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan replaces Rúben Neves.
21:23 , admin
Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
21:23 , admin
Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
21:23 , admin
Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
21:20 , admin
Attempt missed. Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a headed pass following a corner.
21:19 , admin
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Nathan Collins.
21:19 , admin
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
21:15 , admin
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
21:15 , admin
Attempt saved. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rúben Neves with a through ball.
21:15 , admin
Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.
21:13 , admin
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jonny.
21:13 , admin
Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
21:12 , admin
52' - Gakpo plays a ball in behind, Toti clears into the path of Salah who shows incredible composure to take a touch and then side foot into the corner.
[2-1]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/AQZhOaL0mi
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
21:12 , admin
Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).
21:11 , admin
52' | #LIV 2-1 #WOL
Goal @LFC. Mo Salah.
#LIVWOL
— Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023
21:10 , admin
SAAAALLLLAAAAHHHHHH!!! pic.twitter.com/EDUP2BPq8m
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
21:11 , admin
Goal! Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
21:09 , admin
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matija Sarkic tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.
21:05 , admin
46' - Back underway at Anfield.
[1-1]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
21:04 , admin
45 to go. #COYW
— Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023
21:04 , admin
Second Half begins Liverpool 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
21:04 , admin
World-class delivery 📮👏 https://t.co/OLYvqBDtf8
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
20:54 , admin
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
20:52 , admin
We go in level. #LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/k6aHDoDdpu
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
20:49 , admin
Honours even at the break.
⏱⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Jo5UpSnvCq
— Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023
20:49 , admin
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Dexter Lembikisa.
20:49 , admin
45+3' - Lembikisa does well to deny Robertson reaching Henderson's cross from the right. The resulting corner is cleared.
[1-1]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
20:48 , admin
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Dexter Lembikisa.
20:47 , admin
Thiago (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20:46 , admin
45' - What a ball from Trent! It finds the run of Nunez who guides it in with his left foot. Brilliant first-time finish ⚽
[1-1]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/gYJtLQ5G3z
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
20:47 , admin
Foul by Darwin Núñez (Liverpool).
20:46 , admin
45' | #LIV 1-1 #WOL
Goal @LFC. Darwin Nunez
#LIVWOL
— Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023
20:45 , admin
DARWIN LEVELS IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6kwpU1UQ13
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
20:45 , admin
Goal! Liverpool 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
20:43 , admin
An opportunity for two!
Adama breaks down the right flank and flashes a low ball across the face of the @LFC goal, Raul slides in at the back post but is inches from reaching it. Close.#COYW pic.twitter.com/y2TLvko0qY
— Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023
20:39 , admin
Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
20:39 , admin
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
20:37 , admin
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
20:37 , admin
Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
20:36 , admin
— Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023
20:37 , admin
Attempt saved. Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
20:34 , admin
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.
20:29 , admin
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Gonçalo Guedes tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.
20:29 , admin
26' | #LIV 0-1 #WOL
Quick thinking from Guedes as he pounces on a loose pass from Alisson and fires home inside the @LFC box. We lead in the cup at Anfield! #LIVWOL https://t.co/kfp6X6ax2r
— Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023
20:29 , admin
Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20:28 , admin
GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!! pic.twitter.com/eGhEsU5JLf
— Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023
20:26 , admin
26' - Goal for Wolves.
[0-1]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
20:26 , admin
Goal! Liverpool 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
20:29 , admin
Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
20:25 , admin
We've just passed the 20-minute mark and it's still goalless at Anfield.
Chances have been few and far between for both sides so far. #COYW pic.twitter.com/FOiwVXC9QP
— Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023
20:25 , admin
24' - The visitors break following a Reds corner, Jimenez sprints away down the left before looking to find Ait Nouri, but Henderson does brilliantly to get back in and make a challenge.
[0-0]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023
20:24 , admin
Foul by Darwin Núñez (Liverpool).
20:24 , admin
Attempt blocked. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
20:23 , admin
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Rúben Neves.
20:22 , admin
Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
20:22 , admin
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
