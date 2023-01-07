Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Sports Staff
·12 min read
(EPA)
(EPA)

Follow live coverage as Liverpool take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup today.

The Reds are the reigning champions of the competition after beating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley last May, but their form has been uneven this season and Jurgen Klopp has gone for a full-strength side as he bids to get the Anfield club back on the right track.

For Wolves, the arrival of Julen Lopetegui as manager has brought reason for optimism after a tough start to the campaign, though they have still had some issues in front of goal as he searches for the winning combination.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE: FA Cup updates

  • Gakpo makes debut for hosts after joining at start of January

  • Goal! 26’ - Guedes punishes Alisson’s error to score opener

  • Goal! 44’ - Nunez sidefoots home the equaliser from Alexander-Arnold cross

  • Goal! 53’ - Salah finishes well to put Reds in front

Liverpool FC 2 - 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

21:55 , admin

21:56 , admin

Match ends, Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

21:54 , admin

21:54 , admin

Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

21:54 , admin

Joël Matip (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21:50 , admin

Foul by Ben Doak (Liverpool).

21:49 , admin

Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).

21:48 , admin

21:47 , admin

Attempt missed. Ben Doak (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

21:45 , admin

21:46 , admin

Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).

21:43 , admin

21:46 , admin

Substitution, Liverpool. Joe Gomez replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold.

21:46 , admin

Substitution, Liverpool. Ben Doak replaces Mohamed Salah.

21:46 , admin

Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Cody Gakpo.

21:42 , admin

Foul by Joël Matip (Liverpool).

21:42 , admin

21:41 , admin

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan tries a through ball, but Toti is caught offside.

21:41 , admin

Attempt missed. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

21:41 , admin

Attempt blocked. Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

21:39 , admin

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.

21:38 , admin

Foul by Cody Gakpo (Liverpool).

21:34 , admin

21:33 , admin

21:33 , admin

21:34 , admin

Substitution, Liverpool. Harvey Elliott replaces Fabinho.

21:33 , admin

Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box.

21:33 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

21:33 , admin

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hugo Bueno replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri because of an injury.

21:34 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

21:31 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

21:30 , admin

21:30 , admin

Offside, Liverpool. Thiago tries a through ball, but Andrew Robertson is caught offside.

21:29 , admin

21:28 , admin

21:28 , admin

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nélson Semedo replaces Dexter Lembikisa.

21:26 , admin

Substitution, Liverpool. Naby Keïta replaces Jordan Henderson.

21:25 , admin

21:25 , admin

Goal! Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

21:29 , admin

Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.

21:22 , admin

21:31 , admin

Attempt missed. Joël Matip (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a set piece situation.

21:23 , admin

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matheus Nunes replaces Gonçalo Guedes.

21:23 , admin

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matheus Cunha replaces Raúl Jiménez.

21:23 , admin

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan replaces Rúben Neves.

21:23 , admin

Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

21:23 , admin

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

21:23 , admin

Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

21:20 , admin

Attempt missed. Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a headed pass following a corner.

21:19 , admin

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Nathan Collins.

21:19 , admin

21:15 , admin

21:15 , admin

Attempt saved. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rúben Neves with a through ball.

21:15 , admin

Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.

21:13 , admin

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jonny.

21:13 , admin

Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

21:12 , admin

21:12 , admin

Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).

21:11 , admin

21:10 , admin

21:11 , admin

Goal! Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

21:09 , admin

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matija Sarkic tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.

21:05 , admin

21:04 , admin

21:04 , admin

Second Half begins Liverpool 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

21:04 , admin

20:54 , admin

20:52 , admin

20:49 , admin

20:49 , admin

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Dexter Lembikisa.

20:49 , admin

20:48 , admin

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Dexter Lembikisa.

20:47 , admin

Thiago (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20:46 , admin

20:47 , admin

Foul by Darwin Núñez (Liverpool).

20:46 , admin

20:45 , admin

20:45 , admin

Goal! Liverpool 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

20:43 , admin

20:39 , admin

Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

20:39 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20:37 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20:37 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

20:36 , admin

20:37 , admin

Attempt saved. Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré.

20:34 , admin

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.

20:29 , admin

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Gonçalo Guedes tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.

20:29 , admin

20:29 , admin

Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20:28 , admin

20:26 , admin

20:26 , admin

Goal! Liverpool 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

20:29 , admin

Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

20:25 , admin

20:25 , admin

20:24 , admin

Foul by Darwin Núñez (Liverpool).

20:24 , admin

Attempt blocked. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

20:23 , admin

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Rúben Neves.

20:22 , admin

Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

20:22 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

