Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Liverpool take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup today.

The Reds are the reigning champions of the competition after beating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley last May, but their form has been uneven this season and Jurgen Klopp has gone for a full-strength side as he bids to get the Anfield club back on the right track.

For Wolves, the arrival of Julen Lopetegui as manager has brought reason for optimism after a tough start to the campaign, though they have still had some issues in front of goal as he searches for the winning combination.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE: FA Cup updates

Gakpo makes debut for hosts after joining at start of January

Goal! 26’ - Guedes punishes Alisson’s error to score opener

Goal! 44’ - Nunez sidefoots home the equaliser from Alexander-Arnold cross

Liverpool FC 2 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

21:10 , admin

21:09 , admin

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matija Sarkic tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.

21:05 , admin

21:04 , admin

21:04 , admin

Second Half begins Liverpool 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

21:04 , admin

20:54 , admin

20:52 , admin

20:49 , admin

Honours even at the break.



⏱⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Jo5UpSnvCq — Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023

20:49 , admin

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Dexter Lembikisa.

20:49 , admin

45+3' - Lembikisa does well to deny Robertson reaching Henderson's cross from the right. The resulting corner is cleared.



[1-1]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023

20:48 , admin

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Dexter Lembikisa.

20:47 , admin

Thiago (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20:46 , admin

45' - What a ball from Trent! It finds the run of Nunez who guides it in with his left foot. Brilliant first-time finish ⚽



[1-1]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/gYJtLQ5G3z — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023

20:47 , admin

Foul by Darwin Núñez (Liverpool).

20:46 , admin

20:45 , admin

20:45 , admin

Goal! Liverpool 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

20:43 , admin

An opportunity for two!



Adama breaks down the right flank and flashes a low ball across the face of the @LFC goal, Raul slides in at the back post but is inches from reaching it. Close.#COYW pic.twitter.com/y2TLvko0qY — Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023

20:39 , admin

Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

20:39 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20:37 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20:37 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

20:36 , admin

20:37 , admin

Attempt saved. Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré.

20:34 , admin

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.

20:29 , admin

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Gonçalo Guedes tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.

20:29 , admin

26' | #LIV 0-1 #WOL



Quick thinking from Guedes as he pounces on a loose pass from Alisson and fires home inside the @LFC box. We lead in the cup at Anfield! #LIVWOL https://t.co/kfp6X6ax2r — Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023

20:29 , admin

Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20:28 , admin

20:26 , admin

20:26 , admin

Goal! Liverpool 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

20:29 , admin

Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

20:25 , admin

We've just passed the 20-minute mark and it's still goalless at Anfield.



Chances have been few and far between for both sides so far. #COYW pic.twitter.com/FOiwVXC9QP — Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023

20:25 , admin

24' - The visitors break following a Reds corner, Jimenez sprints away down the left before looking to find Ait Nouri, but Henderson does brilliantly to get back in and make a challenge.



[0-0]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023

20:24 , admin

Foul by Darwin Núñez (Liverpool).

20:24 , admin

Attempt blocked. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

20:23 , admin

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Rúben Neves.

20:22 , admin

Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

20:22 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20:26 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20:21 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

20:19 , admin

20:19 , admin

Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

20:17 , admin

Attempt missed. Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

20:17 , admin

Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).

20:12 , admin

Offside, Liverpool. Fabinho tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.

20:17 , admin

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jonny tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.

20:07 , admin

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.

20:05 , admin

5' - Trent's cross is cleared as far as Salah, he finds Gakpo who lets the ball run across his body before testing Sarkic with a low shot.



[0-0]#LIVWOL | #EmiratesFACup — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023

20:05 , admin

Attempt saved. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

20:04 , admin

Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

20:04 , admin

Foul by Toti (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

20:03 , admin

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20:01 , admin

20:01 , admin

20:01 , admin

First Half begins.

19:57 , admin

19:56 , admin

19:41 , admin

19:37 , admin

Heading out for our final preparations 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/p66KcH0d0R — Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023

19:30 , admin

19:30 , admin

Ready for his Reds debut 🙌



Save 10% off everything with code: GAKPO until 23:59 GMT tonight with @LFCRetail 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023

19:30 , admin

Inside our dressing room ahead of #LIVWOL 👀 pic.twitter.com/0ZwQKMUtjd — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023

19:30 , admin

Tune in for tonight's Matchday Live Extra. @MikeyBurrows is joined by Andy Thompson, Michael Kightly and @the_stears as we preview tonight's @EmiratesFACup tie.



💻🎙 https://t.co/IygBZjTGTc — Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2023

19:30 , admin

19:30 , admin

19:30 , admin

19:30 , admin

19:30 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

19:30 , admin

250 appearances for his boyhood club ♥



A special milestone for @TrentAA tonight ✨ pic.twitter.com/hHK5MGRSbd — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023

19:30 , admin

19:30 , admin

19:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

19:30 , admin

A Reds debut for Cody Gakpo 😍



Here's how we line up to take on Wolves in the #EmiratesFACup tonight 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023

19:30 , admin

19:30 , admin