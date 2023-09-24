Liverpool vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Liverpool host West Ham in the Premier League as the Reds look to continue their unbeaten start.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was not fit enough to make the squad for the visit of West Ham as manager Jurgen Klopp made three changes from last week’s win at Wolves.

After switching the entire XI for the Europa League win over LASK Klopp went back to his strongest line-up with the previously suspended Virgil van Dijk returning for Jarrell Quansah and Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, who impressed in Austria, coming in for Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen returned after missing their Europa League win over TSC Backa Topola through illness, allowing David Moyes to name the same side which lost to Manchester City last weekend.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Liverpool vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League updates

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…