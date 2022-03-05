Is Liverpool vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool will look to get revenge on West Ham at Anfield in the Premier League tonight as they look to cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the table to three points.

The Reds suffered their first defeat of the season at the London Stadium back in early November as David Moyes’ side claimed a memorable 3-2 win.

Liverpool have won their last six Premier League games to cut the gap to City while also winning the Carabao Cup against Chelsea and advancing in the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side continue to push on all fronts and host Inter Milan on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is Liverpool vs West Ham?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 5 March.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Jurgen Klopp made 10 changes in midweek as Liverpool beat Norwich, and may have one eye on Tuesday’s night match against Inter Milan. Joel Matip is sidelined with an illness and Thiago is out, while Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones are doubts.

Vladimir Coufal, Ryan Fredericks, Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna are all out for West Ham but Tomas Soucek is expected to play despite requiring stiches against Southampton in midweek.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Diaz, Mane, Salah

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Odds

Liverpool: 1/3

Draw: 9/2

West Ham: 7/1

Prediction

Jurgen Klopp was able to make changes following last weekend’s Carabao Cup final victory and a fresh team and in-form team could brush the visitors aside. Liverpool 3-1 West Ham