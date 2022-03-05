Liverpool vs West Ham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

West Ham will look to pull off a sensational Premier League double against Liverpool tonight when the Hammers visit Anfield as they continue their top-four push.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will be looking to cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the table to just three points with a seventh straight Premier League win.

The Reds won the Carabao Cup last weekend and advanced in the FA Cup on Wednesday by beating Norwich, while West Ham were knocked out by Southampton.

David Moyes’ side inflicted Liverpool’s first defeat of the season when they claimed a memorable 3-2 win at the London Stadium in early November and would go above Manchester United and back into the top four with another victory against Jurgen Klopp’s team.

When is Liverpool vs West Ham?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 5 March.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Jurgen Klopp made 10 changes in midweek as Liverpool beat Norwich, and may have one eye on Tuesday’s night match against Inter Milan. Joel Matip is sidelined with an illness and Thiago is out, while Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones are doubts.

Vladimir Coufal, Ryan Fredericks, Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna are all out for West Ham but Tomas Soucek is expected to play despite requiring stiches against Southampton in midweek.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Diaz, Mane, Salah

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Odds

Liverpool: 1/3

Draw: 9/2

West Ham: 7/1

Prediction

Jurgen Klopp was able to make changes following last weekend’s Carabao Cup final victory and a fresh team and in-form team could brush the visitors aside. Liverpool 3-1 West Ham