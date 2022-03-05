Liverpool vs West Ham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Liverpool will look to continue their push on all fronts when they return to Premier League action tonight at home to West Ham.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won the Carabao Cup last weekend when they edged Chelsea in a thrilling final before advancing in the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Norwich.

The Reds then host Inter Milan in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday, but will first look to cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to three points with a win.

To do so, the Reds will have to get revenge on West Ham, who inflicted their first defeat of the season at the London Stadium in early November and remain in contention for the Premier League’s top four.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is Liverpool vs West Ham?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 5 March.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Jurgen Klopp made 10 changes in midweek as Liverpool beat Norwich, and may have one eye on Tuesday’s night match against Inter Milan. Joel Matip is sidelined with an illness and Thiago is out, while Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones are doubts.

Vladimir Coufal, Ryan Fredericks, Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna are all out for West Ham but Tomas Soucek is expected to play despite requiring stiches against Southampton in midweek.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Diaz, Mane, Salah

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Odds

Liverpool: 1/3

Draw: 9/2

West Ham: 7/1

Prediction

Jurgen Klopp was able to make changes following last weekend’s Carabao Cup final victory and a fresh team and in-form team could brush the visitors aside. Liverpool 3-1 West Ham