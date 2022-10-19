Liverpool vs West Ham live: score and latest updates from the Premier League

Liverpool vs West Ham, live: score and latest updates premier league - REUTERS / Phil Noble

04:16 PM

Moyes relishing opportunity to share touchline with Klopp

By Martin Bedford

West Ham manager David Moyes is keen to go toe-to-toe with Jurgen Klopp on the Anfield touchline tonight having called for a better understanding of the pressures of leading a Premier League team.

Klopp was sent off for in the closing stages of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday, the Liverpool manager admitting he “went over the top” in his remonstrations with assistant referee Gary Beswick.

The Football Association charged Klopp on Tuesday afternoon but he has until Friday to respond, leaving Moyes pleased that he will go up against him in the opposing technical area.

“We have all got great respect for referees and the work they have to do,” said Moyes.

“First thing I’ll say is that I hope he [Klopp] is in the dugout opposite…I hope in their way they [officials] will understand that, for 90 minutes and a bit longer we might lose our heads a little bit.

“But I think if we stood there and did nothing I think our supporters, the public, you (the media), would probably be questioning why not?

“I remember when I was out with Covid and I had to sit at home and watch the games – I had to sit back and watch them, thinking that I needed to keep my emotions in tact, stand back and take it in.

“But it catches you up, that is what it is, you become a different character in that period of the day and I think it has to be accepted, that is what all managers do.”

Moyes, 59, is a veteran of Premier League management, only Arsene Wenger, Sir Alex Ferguson and Harry Redknapp have taken charge of more matches.

The Scotsman will reach 629 games tonight but he concedes he still has failed to control his own emotions on the touchline.

“I admired how the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger could sit back and be really controlled, yes they approached the touchline at times, 'Fergie Time' and doing other things,” he said.

“I remember times when I was a young manager and I think 'what a dick I must've been' jumping up and down and chasing things. I think maturity gives you a bit of an edge.

“But you also are having to fight your corner, fight for decisions on Var whether it is for or against, if we sit back and do nothing it looks as if that is not getting seen as the right way that it should be.

“Jurgen Klopp was fighting for his team to get a result at the weekend and I'm sure I will probably do it again in the future as well.”