Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Karl Matchett
Liverpool are hoping to keep their winning run going after responding to a 3-2 defeat at Arsenal with a 7-1 hammering of Rangers in the Champions League and a heated 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. After their terrible start to the season things are looking up for Jurgen Klopp’s men and another victory tonight would put them back in contention for the top four.

West Ham, meanwhile, are slowly regaining their good form. After losing their three opening league fixtures they’ve climbed up to 12th and have suffered just one defeat from their past eight games across all competitions. This run includes four wins and one draw from their last five matches.

However, the Irons will have to deal with a resurgent Mo Salah who has scored four goals in two games - including the winner against City - and Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino who has already beaten his goalscoring tally from last season with six league goals from 11 games.

Follow all the action as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds take on David Moyes’ Hammers:

  Kick off is 7.30pm at Anfield

  Liverpool eighth in table after 1-0 win over Manchester City

  Trent Alexander-Arnold could start after substitute appearance against City

  Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet all doubts for West Ham

David Moyes defends Jurgen Klopp's touchline outburst against Manchester City

18:21 , Karl Matchett

David Moyes has defended Jurgen Klopp’s touchline outburst which saw the Liverpool manager sent off in Sunday’s Premier League win over Manchester City.

Klopp was shown a red card after fuming at assistant referee Gary Beswick for not flagging for a foul during the 1-0 victory at Anfield.

He was hit with a Football Association charge on Tuesday but will be in the dugout for the visit of Moyes’ West Ham United following his dismissal as he has until Friday to respond.

Klopp had felt his side should have been awarded a free-kick after a challenge on forward Mohamed Salah by City’s Bernardo Silva.

Speaking after the game he said his reaction was “about emotion” and took blame for the sending off, saying he “went over the top” but that he felt he had not disrespected the official.

Jurgen Klopp maintains his composure amid wildly off-target accusations

18:14 , Karl Matchett

A couple of days after losing his cool, Jurgen Klopp kept calm. There were greater grounds for an outburst; there are worse things in life than the foul by Bernardo Silva on Mohamed Salah that went unpunished, resulting in Klopp screaming in the face of the assistant referee Gary Beswick and being sent off for the first time in his seven years at Liverpool.

Less than 48 hours later, he was relaxed. When a question started with the words “you deserve,” Klopp interjected “a red card”. If he is yet to receive his ultimate punishment from the FA and will be on the touchline against West Ham on Wednesday - he has until Friday to respond to an improper conduct charge - the more serious allegation came after the game and was made in private.

A suggestion was made by Manchester City – or one employee of the club, anyway – in unattributed conversations that Klopp’s pre-match comments about the spending power of Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle and City were “borderline xenophobic”.

Merseyside Police investigates alleged criminal damage to Man City bus

18:07 , Karl Matchett

Merseyside Police have confirmed they have received a complaint of alleged criminal damage to the Manchester City team bus following their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

An image showed damage to the windscreen of the bus, which City said was caused by an object being thrown from the street.

On Wednesday morning, a statement from Merseyside Police appealed for further information.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham online and on TV tonight

18:01 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool will hope to build on their narrow victory over rivals Manchester City as they host West Ham in the Premier League tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had made their worst start to a Premier League season in 10 years but turned up at Anfield on Sunday to defeat Pep Guardiola’s side 1-0.

The Liverpool manager has ruled his side out of the title race but a win over West Ham would cut the gap to City to seven points despite his team’s rough start.

West Ham are in a good run of form under David Moyes and are unbeaten in five since their previous trip to Merseyside last month, which was a 1-0 defeat to Everton.

Here’s everything you need to know.

