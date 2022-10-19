Liverpool vs West Ham: Kick off time today, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Liverpool host West Ham tonight as they look to build on two huge wins that could revitalise their season.

A romp past Rangers last week followed by the tight, nervy victory against Manchester City on the weekend have built a sense of momentum around the Reds, despite their injury crisis refusing to subside.

West Ham, meanwhile, have certainly undergone an improvement of their own and head north unbeaten in five games.

Drawing 1-1 at Southampton last time out, David Moyes’ Hammers will hope to recover some of their own players to secure a famous result that would herald a greater hope of better things.

Here are all the details ahead of the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs West Ham is scheduled for a 7.30pm BST kick-off tonight, Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Anfield will host the match.

Where to watch Liverpool vs West Ham

TV channel: The match will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Amazon Prime subscribers can tune in via the Prime Video website and app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Liverpool vs West Ham team news

Diogo Jota will miss out for Liverpool after being taken off on a stretcher in the dying moments against City, suffering a calf injury that has ruled him out of the World Cup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could return to the starting XI, but the match comes too soon for Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip.. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Luis Diaz are all absent.

Manager Klopp will be nervously awaiting an FA verdict on his red card from the weekend, which will likely lead to a touchline ban.

Kurt Zouma could return for West Ham if he overcomes a cold.

The visitors are also hoping for Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna to be fit to start while Maxwel Cornet is out.

Liverpool vs West Ham prediction

The Hammers have improved of late but are still not the force of last season while Liverpool are stoking their fire after a pair of massive wins. Expect that theme to continue on Merseyside.

A 3-0 Liverpool win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham inflicted defeat on Liverpool at London Stadium last season - their only league victory in this game since January 2016.

Liverpool wins: 79

Draws: 37

West Ham wins: 29