Liverpool vs Watford live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

The Premier League is back for the home stretch.

With international football now moving to the backburner until the end of the season, all eyes are on domestic competition.

One of the most fascinating narratives heading into the business end of the campaign is the Premier League title race.

Indeed, Liverpool have the chance to move ahead of Manchester City in first place for the first time in what feels like an age when they host Watford on Saturday.

With Pep Guardiola’s side playing later on today, the pressure really could be on.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Watford

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through the BT Sport App.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.