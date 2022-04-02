Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Trent Alexander-Arnold starts on bench

Liverpool scarves sold outside the ground (Reuters)

Liverpool are taking on Watford at Anfield as they seek to move top of the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last nine league games to move within a point of leaders Manchester City, and victory here would send them above City at least until pep Guardiola’s side take on Burnley at 3pm.

Klopp has been boosted by the return to fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold after the right-back missed the international break with a hamstring injury, but the England international starts on the bench with Joe Gomez playing from the beginning of the match. “Physically he should be fine,” Klopp said on Friday. “Now I have to make the decision about rhythm and these kinds of things.”

For Roy Hodgson and Watford the match represents a stiff test, but they can ill-afford to roll over with the relegation scrap entering its final weeks. With the two sides around 18th-placed Watford in the league – Everton above and Burnley below – meeting next week, the Hornets could find themselves slipping off the pace if they fail to take any points today.

Follow all the action from the Premier League match between Liverpool and Watford below.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Jota, Firmino

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Louza, Kucka, Sissoko, Sarr, Pedro, Hernandez

12:16 , Michael Jones

The Hornets are also vying to earn consecutive away wins in the top flight for the first time since a run of three in September 2017.

Their last nine points have all come in away matches as they are currently on an eight-game losing streak at Vicarage Road.

12:13 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp says he doesn’t look at Liverpool’s league position despite challenging Manchester City are the Premier League title and prepares for each game as if it is the toughest one of the season.

“If we viewed this [as an easy game] we wouldn’t have that many points.” said Klopp. “Man City are the same. The good thing is my team never care about their league position. They listen to me. I am honest in meetings and don’t make a team sound stronger or weaker than they are.

“We have to surprise Watford with intensity - it is not an easy weekend for City or us.”

12:10 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have the best home record in this season’s top flight and are unbeaten in their last 18 league games at Anfield with 14 wins and four draws.

The Reds have already matched last season’s final tally of 69 points, with nine matches still to play.

12:06 , Michael Jones

Watford have earned eight points in nine matches under Roy Hodgson, one more than they did from seven games with Xisco Munoz in charge and from 13 with Claudio Ranieri as head coach.

They won their most recent fixture, away to Southampton, and could go unbeaten in successive league matches for the first time since September.

12:02 , Michael Jones

Kiko Femenia is excited to finish off the season with Watford and says that the win over Southampton has given the Hornets confidence going into the final run of games.

“I think for the group, the way we were working these last few weeks, we had come from a bad run of form, and I think that game at Southampton gave us more confidence when it came to our performances,” said Femenía.

“We went into the break with that calmness too which is good after a year that has also been a pretty tough season. And now we face the final straight with maximum confidence and certainty that we’re going for the three points, no matter who the opponent is because we need the points more than anything else.

“We’ve still got a lot of points to win and we’re right in there. In other words, it’s more about gaining confidence in the game, feeling comfortable, feeling that we can beat any team and also our ambition. I think ambition is the key to winning games and if we go out to win, we’re going to win a lot of them.”

11:58 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are on a run of nine straight league victories. They have also won their last nine Premier League matches at Anfield, scoring 27 goals and conceding just two.

11:42 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won 12 of their 13 home league matches against Watford. The Reds have won the last six of those games by an aggregate score of 22-1.

Watford’s most recent win at Anfield was back in August 1999.

Liverpool vs Watford: Team changes

11:36 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the Liverpool team that defeated Arsenal in their last Premier League game before the international break. Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino come in to replace Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz. Trent Alexander-Arnold makes the bench with Joe Gomez favoured at right-back and Curtis Jones comes in for Fabinho.

Just one change for Roy Hodgson’s men. Ismaila Sarr comes in to replace Emmanuel Dennis up top.

Liverpool vs Watford: Line-ups

11:31 , Michael Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Jones, Salah, Jota, Firmino

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Louza, Kucka, Sissoko, Sarr, Pedro, Hernandez

Liverpool vs Watford: Premier League standings

11:26 , Michael Jones

Liverpool come into the game sitting just one point behind league leaders Manchester City. Both teams have played the same number of games with Jurgen Klopp’s men having the advantage on goal difference which could come into play later in the season. Three points for the Reds would move them to the top of the table before City face Burnley at 3pm.

Watford are currently 18th and three points adrift of safety. They have played two games more than relegation rivals Everton and Burnley and are in need points. Last time out the defeated Southampton 2-1 and will be hoping to back that victory up with another one at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Watford: Hodgson on competition for places

11:21 , Michael Jones

Watford boss, Roy Hodgson, says that competition for places in the starting XI is healthy at Vicarage Road and that he is happy with the performances of his key players.

He says one of the keys for Watford’s run in will be to keep his players fit and performing to a level that will see them challenge for wins although that task is harder against the top sides like Liverpool. He said:

“I think the competition for places has become hotter. I was happy with Cathcart, I was happy with Cleverley, and Dennis, Sarr and King, but the other players that have come in have made me think.

“That’s good going forward. We need to keep these players fit, keep the competition going, but most important of all this club needs spirit.

“Every time you play a team like Liverpool away from home you know the odds are stacked against you. There’s no secret to how good they are or why they’re good, the quality of their players and the quality of their work. All we can do is hope that we’re able to produce a performance on the day that will give us a result.”

Liverpool vs Watford: Klopp on five subs

11:16 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has long been a fan of having substitutions per game as it allows coaches to better manage player workloads.

"It is top news for football and top news for the players.” he said about the vote. “We have all spoken about it, that the games won’t get less.

"With all the things we know we try to help the players as much as we can but the games are always the most intense and everything we could do we should do."

Liverpool vs Watford: Premier League vote for five subs

11:12 , Michael Jones

The Premier League has voted to reintroduce five substitutes per game in time for the start of next season. In a statement the Premier League said that "clubs agreed to change the rules relating to substitute players.

"From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions, to be made on three occasions during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time.

"A total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet."

It was also confirmed that the next transfer window will open on 10th June and will close at 23:00 BST on 1st September in line with other European leagues.

Liverpool vs Watford: Team news

11:09 , Michael Jones

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in full training and could return from the hamstring injury that caused him to miss England’s recent fixtures. Midfielder Naby Keita also withdrew from international duty with a knee injury and could potentially return.

Watford are boosted by the return of winger Ismaila Sar who has missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury and defender Nicolas Nkoulou is available after completing his recovery from a long-term hamstring issue.

Liverpool vs Watford

11:06 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Liverpool vs Watford as the Premier League returns this weekend following the international break.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are looking for their 10th consecutive league victory with the knowledge that three points will be enough to move them above title rivals Manchester City at least until the Premier League champions face Burnley later this afternoon.

Watford meanwhile are fighting a relegation battle. They come into the game three points away from safety and having played two games more than 17th placed Everton. Victory at Anfield today would not be enough to move them out of the drop zone - due to their poor goal difference - but it would be a huge step towards safety for Roy Hodgson’s men.