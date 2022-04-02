Liverpool vs Watford LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Watford - LIVE!

First place in the Premier League will be Liverpool’s if they can avoid defeat at home to relegation-battling Watford in today’s early kick-off.

The lunchtime affair at Anfield pitches second against 18th with Jurgen Klopp’s side in imperious form as they hunt down Manchester City, winning their last eight league matches (and not doing too badly in the cups as well).

The Reds will hope for a relatively comfortable lunchtime in front of their own fans, given they travel to Benfica on Tuesday before a trip to Etihad Stadium next weekend.

Watford, meanwhile, are out to go level on points with 17th-place Everton in their fight for survival.

A victory at Southampton in their last game before the international break maintained their hopes of beating the drop - with all of their last nine league points won on the road.

With kick-off at 12.30pm BST, keep up to date with all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog...

10:47 , Marc Mayo

Trent Alexander-Arnold may yet be fit for today’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Watford, after nearing the end of his comeback from a hamstring injury.

It was initially said Alexander-Arnold will be out “for weeks”, putting his participation in the upcoming Champions League clash with Benfica and the title showdown with Manchester City also in doubt.

However, the Reds boss issued a positive update on Friday, confirming the defender is back in full training.

James Milner is expected to be fit to face the Hornets after illness kept him out of action for a spell last month, while Naby Keita is a doubt due to a knee injury.

How to watch

10:41 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through the BT Sport App.

10:32 , Marc Mayo

Good morning!

10:28 , Marc Mayo

And welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League game against Watford.

Top spot is up for grabs as the Reds hunt down Manchester City, while the Hornets are in the midst of a fierce fight for survival.

Join us for all the build-up and match action from Anfield...