Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise live: Score and latest updates from the Europa League

Virgil van Dijk speaks ahead of this one...

“Like every opponent, they [Union Saint-Gilloise] will come to Anfield looking to make things as difficult for us as possible and rightly so. They have their own job to do and their own objectives to achieve.

“On top of this we know that they have a squad with plenty of quality so we have prepared for this fixture in the knowledge that we will be given a real test. The Belgian Pro League tells us everything we need to know anyway. Union SG are top of that division ahead of clubs like Gent, Anderlecht and Club Brugge so this speaks for itself.

“They are clearly an ambitious, upwardly mobile club which is writing its own stories and that makes them a threat not just to us but to whoever they come up against in the Europa League.

“The fact that we have started the group stage with a good result away to LASK is undoubtedly a positive, but it will have no bearing on this game. It is a different challenge against a different opponent, and we have to be prepared for that if we are to build upon the good start we made in Austria.”

...the controversy surrounding the Var mistake in Liverpool’s loss to Spurs on Saturday continues.

Here’s a selection of the latest news, comment and analysis on the ongoing saga:

Mountain to climb

No Belgian side has ever won at Anfield but Union SG have perhaps better claims that most at causing an upset this evening. They did not lose any of their five away games in last season’s Europa League and have won their last three Belgian Pro League outings.

Anfield has proved too much for even the top sides in Europe but the Belgians could not be in a better place as they attempt the seemingly impossible.

Union SG line-up

Une heure avant le coup d'envoi d'un match historique à Anfield. Het elftal voor vanavond.

Liverpool line-up

The Reds to take on Union SG tonight

There are nine changes to the Liverpool starting XI with Trent Alexander-Arnold back and with the captain’s armband.

The aforementioned Mac Allister party is on ice, as little brother Alexis starts on the Liverpool bench.

Only Alisson and Mohamed Salah retain their places from the side who lost to Spurs at the weekend.

The Mac Allister match

Mac Allisters

We mentioned it earlier, but the story of the Mac Allister brothers (Kevin of Union SG and Alexis of Liverpool) facing each other tonight is a lovely little yarn.

They hail from a storied Argentinian footballing family – their father was an Argentina international who played with Diego Maradona at Boca Juniors and their elder brother is also a pro.

In this interview with Telegraph Sport’s chief football correspondent Jason Burt, Kevin tells of the family’s excitement about tonight’s clash – and of how their childhood games often end with bloody noses and head injuries!

“I can’t understand why my name is the same as a character in Home Alone.”



Kevin Mac Allister on his link to Macaulay Culkin – and facing brother Alexis when Union SG visit Liverpool in the Europa League.



Kevin Mac Allister on his link to Macaulay Culkin – and facing brother Alexis when Union SG visit Liverpool in the Europa League.

The Belgian side appear a little star struck...

Union at Anfield, let that sink in.

Forget The Beatles, Union SG fans brought their own tunes to the Cavern Club...

From Brussels, over or under the North Sea to Liverpool. 💛💙



From Brussels, over or under the North Sea to Liverpool.

Second refereeing error from Spurs match

Having just said Liverpool are hoping to put off-field matters behind them... this afternoon another piece of news re the refereeing debacle that was Tottenham 2 Liverpool 1 on Saturday emerged.

As well as disallowing Luis Diaz’s goal which the Var thought should stand, the officials, it now seems, erred in the sending off of Liverpool’s Diogo Jota.

It has been reported that the Premier League’s Independent Key Match Incidents Panel disagreed with referee Simon Hooper’s decision book Jota twice. Smoke may well emerge from Jurgen Klopp’s ears upon hearing this news.

Read the full story here.

A welcome return to the pitch

After a week of statements, not wanting the Tottenham game replayed, maybe wanting the Tottenham game replayed and talk of “escalation and resolution”, Liverpool return to on-pitch action against Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League.

It will have to be a heck of a game to gain more traction than the fallout from Luis Diaz’s wrongly disallowed goal against Spurs, when Liverpool were the victim of a truly egregious Var error.

That might be bad news for Union SG, who could face an angry Liverpool determined to put things right, even if Jurgen Klopp is expected to make numerous changes.

Klopp said: “I hope our people show the well-deserved love after a difficult weekend and create a special atmosphere. I’m sure they will.”

An interesting facet of tonight’s game is that Alexis Mac Allister could line up against brother Kevin Mac Allister (and yes, as you can read here, he is named after the main character in Home Alone). It is not the first instance of brothers playing each other in European competition – the Pogba brothers Paul and Florentin played against each other when Man Utd played St Etienne in the Europa League a few years ago.

Klopp said: “Their father is here, whole family is a here. A big moment for them. It’s special. They are brothers and love each other, but brothers fight sometimes. It’s a nice side story. Hopefully not the main story afterwards.”

The usual amount of rotation in the Europa League could mean starts for Darwin Nunez, Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliot. Liverpool’s two red cards at Spurs meant a night off for Nunez, who looked thoroughly peeved to stay rooted on the bench. At one stage, he looked like the perfect substitute before Diogo Jota’s red card forced a rethink.

Full team news on the way shortly.