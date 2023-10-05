Liverpool make hard work of Europa League win over Union SG

Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch after Liverpool scored their opening goal - AP/Jon Super

By Chris Bascombe, at Anfield

No Var hiccups, no red cards, no controversies and no need to hear audio tapes of confused officials. Jurgen Klopp must have thought there was an outbreak of normal football at Anfield.

His side put one of the most curious weeks of his reign behind them with a routine Europa League victory over Belgium’s Union SG.

In truth, the excitement level never extended much behind that of listening to Darren England and Dan Cook’s ramblings on Monday evening. This second tier of European competition has not quickened the pulse of the six-time Champions League winners’ yet.

Ryan Gravenberch’s 44th minute goal - his first for Liverpool - ensured his side rarely left third gear. Diogo Jota settled some nerves with a second in injury time as the hosts made the evening more anxious than it needed to be.

Liverpool were far from their best. Klopp might consider his side has looked more impressive with ten and nine men during part of this season. But they were as good as they needed to be against a Union side full of endeavour while lacking the class to genuinely threaten an upset.

There was certainly no ferocious Anfield backlash, Klopp’s side returning to action after their dejection in north London with meaningful jabs rather than a series of knockout punches.

Ryan Gravenberch scored his first Liverpool goal after a goalkeeping error - Getty Images/Andrew Powell

Given the events of the past six days, on the approach to Anfield one might have imagined seeing foot soldiers pulling up the drawbridge and those in charge of heavy artillery readying themselves for a terrifying counter offensive.

Instead, there was little evidence of a siege mentality given Liverpool’s sense of grievance since Saturday evening. Indeed, Jurgen Klopp seemed to extinguish earlier inflammatory comments about replaying the Premier League fixture with Tottenham Hotspur. There was no sense of this being a club under siege.

Perhaps those emotions have been parked for a later date. The visit of the Belgian side could not generate an atmosphere to rival this stadium’s most celebrated evenings, the fixture feeling more like the third round of the FA Cup than a famous European evening. All that was missing was the traditional balloons in the away end as the Union SG supporters savoured their visit and provided the loudest voices.

Klopp’s line-up had a decidedly back-up feel to it, too. Sure, there was Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but for others the competition has become an opportunity to showcase their future potential.

Mac Allister brothers Alexis and Kevin after the game - PA/Nigel French

Gravenberch - the final signing of last summer - has been recruited as a work in progress but there are signs Liverpool are already unlocking the talent which failed to flourish at Bayern Munich.

The Dutch midfielder sparkled early with his ability to dribble with giant strides, retaining possession when it seemed to be out of reach, and eye for a cute pass.

Gravenberch thought he had created Liverpool’s first on 10 minutes when - in a sneak preview of later action - his shot was fumbled by keeper Anthony Moris and Nunez tapped in. The assistant referee flagged for offside. The Var swiftly confirmed the decision. The replays showed both were correct. The Kop must have briefly considered a standing ovation for the execution of a ‘good process’.

Liverpool looked like they might score at will, Salah denied by goalkeeping of greater efficiency by Moris, and Nunez missing a sitter after a gorgeous move involving the most senior players.

Darwin Nunez puts it wide of the post!



Then the Belgians settled into a defensive shape and even dared to venture forward. That proved their undoing as shortly before half-time Liverpool counter attacked and Moris mishandled Alexander-Arnold’s shot for Gravenberch to earn the reward his performance deserved.

The low key nature was reflected in Klopp introducing three half-time substitutes, as if he too had an eye on the trip to Brighton this weekend.

Jota and Gravenberch forced Moris to make amends for his error, the keeper making two excellent saves early in the second half and there was an air of comfort about Liverpool’s lead - as if it was a matter of time before they doubled it.

But the longer Liverpool failed to consolidate their superiority, the more the visitors’ belief swelled as they began to force a set-piece threat. The level of concern prompted Klopp to send on his rapidly most influential player, Dominik Szoboszlai, to sure up midfield.

As the game meandered to its climax, Luis Diaz raced through and looked certain to score, only for the assistant to belatedly raise his flag. There was an injury time goal, too, as in Liverpool’s last game, Jota erasing any doubts about the victory.

With that, any similarity to the drama of last weekend was extinguished.

Klopp will have enjoyed the result, but even he will privately acknowledge he will not be seeking out a replay of this particular 90 minutes.

Liverpool do just enough to get past Union SG – as it happened

10:36 PM BST

Alexis Mac Allister on his night

[It was] really nice. Of course for the family [it is] something very emotional. I have played against my older brother before and never against Kevin so it is special for my family. Today my dad was here but I am sure everybody in our family was watching the TV so it was special. My dad played and knows what it means to play your brother as my uncle was too. I guess he cried a little bit.

10:17 PM BST

Gravenberch on settling in

They are really nice, a really good group. Also young players and I am just enjoying it. I like it. I like it. I think Liverpool did a great job to buy such good players and we are in such a good mood.

10:15 PM BST

The Mac Allister brothers after the game

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister (left) and Union SG's Kevin Mac Allister

10:09 PM BST

Union SG players and manager thank their fans

Union Saint-Gilloise manager Alexander Blessin salutes supporters after a Europa League Group E soccer match

09:56 PM BST

FT: Liverpool 2 Union SG 0

Not a European night to merit more than a cursory mention in the history of Liverpool, but the win takes them to six points in the group. They started brightly when Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez missed good chances, before Ryan Gravenberch capitalised on poor goalkeeping to give them the lead. Liverpool lost their way after that before Diogo Jota’s goal put the result beyond doubt. The big positive for Klopp is minutes in the legs of Alexander-Arnold and no injuries.

09:51 PM BST

GOOOAAALL! Jota wraps up the Liverpool win

A puff of the cheeks from Jurgen Klopp, and Liverpool can now relax. It was a scruffy move following a long ball forward as red and blue shirts collided, but when the ball broke free for Jota the finish was unerring. Got the ball out of his feet and dinked the ball over Moris with his left foot.

09:49 PM BST

Five minutes of added time to play

And Alisson has just passed the ball straight out of play. The home fans at Anfield are starting to get a bit agitated.

09:49 PM BST

88 minutes: Liverpool 1 Union SG 0

Very dangerous low cross from Castro-Montes after quick feet down the Union SG right, and Alisson is grateful is skips straight through to him.



09:44 PM BST

86 minutes: Liverpool 1 Union SG 0

Szoboszlai goes for a repeat of his goal against Leicester with a dig from 30 yards, but this one slices wide. Kevin Mac Allister is coming off for Union SG, barely a glance across from Alexis but his family in the stands look happy enough. Curtis Jones then drags a shot wide when he had runners either side.

09:41 PM BST

82 minutes: Liverpool 1 Union SG 0

Amoura with another promising run forward but Gomez leaned on Sadiki in the penalty area and just about put him off. This has been a creditable performance from the Belgian side, they will feel proud of their efforts.

09:38 PM BST

79 minutes: Liverpool 1 Union SG 0

Jurgen Klopp has seen enough of a fairly listless Liverpool second-half filled with sloppiness, and is bringing on Szoboszlai for Gravenberch, who has faded after an eye-catching first half. Luis Diaz is also on for Liverpool, and hits the post only to see the flag up for offside in any case.

09:34 PM BST

75 minutes: Liverpool 1 Union SG 0

Another Liverpool player cuts inside and tries the shot from the edge of the box, this time it was Tsimikas on his weaker right foot, but it flies over the bar. Union SG are still in the game and have been a sporadic threat.

09:30 PM BST

70 minutes: Liverpool 1 Union SG 0

Union SG fans in the Anfield Road end are still in good voice.

Union fans wave their scarves during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Liverpool and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

09:25 PM BST

66 minutes: Liverpool 1 Union SG 0

Liverpool lose concentration and allow Amoura, who has been lively tonight for the visitors, in behind their defence. He wins a corner, and once again they will aim for Nilsson. The delivery is excellent and skips all the way through the penalty box.

09:20 PM BST

61 minutes: Liverpool 1 Union SG 0

Another fine save from Moris, this time to tip a curling Ryan Gravenberch shot over the bar. The goalkeeper then had to deal with a green laser being shone in his face at the corner. Alexander-Arnold, captain on the night, is coming off having banked another hour. Joe Gomez replaces him.

09:17 PM BST

58 minutes: Liverpool 1 Union SG 0

Liverpool win a second corner in quick succession after a Curtis Jones shot deflects on to the roof of the net. Jota also went close with a header but he was always underneath it.

Liverpool's Portuguese striker #20 Diogo Jota has this header saved during the UEFA Europa League group E

09:14 PM BST

55 minutes: Liverpool 1 Union SG 0

Liverpool still searching for fluency but that is natural when so many changes are made from weekend to weekend, and there was a double sub at half time. The main thing is keeping a clean bill of health before the trip to Brighton on Sunday.

09:09 PM BST

50 minutes: Liverpool 1 Union SG 0

A couple of dangerous moments for Liverpool. Konate stretched a leg out up against Amoura in the penalty area, but got a toe to the ball and only conceded a corner. Then Alisson dropped the ball into the box and Quansah had to clear his lines.

09:07 PM BST

48 minutes: Liverpool 1 Union SG 0

Elliott is now playing on the right of Liverpool’s attack with Mac Allister, Jones and Gravenberch together in a midfield three. The crowd has gone quiet now, understandably. It is not quite one of those famous Champions League nights.

09:04 PM BST

We are back under way in the second half

Liverpool get us going looking for the goals that will kill this game off.

09:03 PM BST

The two brothers will play against each other

Jurgen Klopp is bringing on Alexis Mac Allister for Endo at the base of Liverpool’s midfield. And Curtis Jones is on for Mohamed Salah. That will mean Elliott in a wider position.

08:47 PM BST

HT: Liverpool 1 Union SG 0

A low key first half from Liverpool in which their best period was the opening 20 minutes but the goal came late. Nunez and Salah will both feel they should have scored though.

08:46 PM BST

45 minutes: Liverpool 1 Union SG 0

Union SG go straight on the attack and Amoura lifted the ball over the on-rushing Alisson but Konate was there to mop up the danger.

08:44 PM BST

GOOOOAAAL! A gift for Gravenberch

Union SG had done so well to weather the early storm and settle in the game, but their goalkeeper has dropped them in it here. It was a speculative shot from Alexander-Arnold, left of centre, and not one of his finest, but Moris spilt it for the easiest of tap-ins for Gravenberch. Moris minor.

Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool scoring the opening goal

08:43 PM BST

43 minutes: Liverpool 0 Union SG 0

Union SG have a corner, and will surely look for Nilsson...but the whistle goes for a foul against the attacking team.

08:42 PM BST

40 minutes: Liverpool 0 Union SG 0

Liverpool guilty of trying to force the ball through gaps of ever decreasing size. They should be in front given those early Nunez and Salah chances but this half has rather petered out on them. Liverpool have not failed to score in the first half of a game since April.

08:37 PM BST

36 minutes: Liverpool 0 Union SG 0

Liverpool trying to turn up the dial, but Union SG are defending their box well and deal with several corners in quick succession. Gravenberch in well in midfield again to win a free-kick.

08:30 PM BST

30 minutes: Liverpool 0 Union SG 0

Nice play from Gravenberch, rolling his man and driving to the byline by a Union SG defender was in the right place to cut out the pull-back. Liverpool’s patience being tested now. Then the Belgian side show good composure in a tight space to win a free-kick near halfway.

08:27 PM BST

27 minutes: Liverpool 0 Union SG 0

Appeals for a Liverpool penalty after Jota chopped inside and went down, but even he was not complaining about the referee waving it away. Harvey Elliott has looked sharp for Liverpool tonight.

08:26 PM BST

25 minutes: Liverpool 0 Union SG 0

Union SG have won a free-kick in front of the Kop after Tsimikas goes to ground and handles the ball deliberately. This is the away side’s first chance to test Liverpool’s defence.

And test it they did! The delivery was excellent and the big lad Nilsson was free only to head over the bar. Good chance that.

Gustaf Nilsson of Union Saint-Gilloise reacts after a missed chance

08:22 PM BST

21 minutes: Liverpool 0 Union SG 0

Salah with a header at the back post but it is straight at the goalkeeper. Still no breakthrough for Liverpool for all their dominance. Alexander-Arnold then looks for the run of Salah with a raking pass over the top but there is too much on it.

08:18 PM BST

17 minutes: Liverpool 0 Union SG 0

What a miss from Darwin Nunez! Picturebook move from Liverpool, with Elliott slipping a pass between full-back and centre-back for Salah, who looked to have laid it on a plate for Nunez. The striker opened his left foot up too much though and skewed his shot wide. That’s one big chance each gone for Nunez and Salah.

Darwin Nunez puts it wide of the post!



08:13 PM BST

12 minutes: Liverpool 0 Union SG 0

The game is being played in Union SG’s half, and Kevin Mac Allister has been penalised for a foul in midfield. Tsimikas’ delivery from the free-kick was a good one but a blue shirt headed away.

08:10 PM BST

9 minutes: Liverpool 0 Union SG 0

Liverpool finding joy down both flanks, but the Union SG defenders have so far hammered the crosses away.

Then Liverpool have the ball in the net, but the flag is up for offside against Nunez as he pounced on a rebound from Gravenberch’s shot.

But was he really offside?! Yes. Yes, he was. No arguments about that one.

08:06 PM BST

5 minutes: Liverpool 0 Union SG 0

Lots of possession for Liverpool as expected, and they really should be 1-0 up. Quansah stepped in to win a challenge on halfway, and it deflected off Gravenberch into Salah’s path. He only had goalkeeper Moris to beat, but he was out quickly to make the stop at Salah’s feet.

08:03 PM BST

2 minutes: Liverpool 0 Union SG 0

What chances a Var call goes in Liverpool’s favour tonight? A few surprises that Salah, Konate and Alexander-Arnold have been risked by Klopp, but the Liverpool right-back is working his way to full fitness after a muscular injury.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (66) and Union Saint-Gilloise's Gustaf Nilsson

08:01 PM BST

KICK OFF!

Union SG get the game started. Credit to Liverpool fans, there is barely a red seat unoccupied for what is a low key Europa League fixture.

07:59 PM BST

The Mac Allisters meet before kick off

Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool and brother Kevin Mac Allister

07:51 PM BST

Pictured: Liverpool warm-up

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool warms up before the UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool FC and R. Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield on October 5, 2023 in Liverpool, England.

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool applauds the fans before the UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool FC and R. Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield on October 5, 2023 in Liverpool, England

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the warm up before the match

07:43 PM BST

Mac attack

07:37 PM BST

Virgil van Dijk speaks ahead of this one...

“Like every opponent, they [Union Saint-Gilloise] will come to Anfield looking to make things as difficult for us as possible and rightly so. They have their own job to do and their own objectives to achieve.

“On top of this we know that they have a squad with plenty of quality so we have prepared for this fixture in the knowledge that we will be given a real test. The Belgian Pro League tells us everything we need to know anyway. Union SG are top of that division ahead of clubs like Gent, Anderlecht and Club Brugge so this speaks for itself.

“They are clearly an ambitious, upwardly mobile club which is writing its own stories and that makes them a threat not just to us but to whoever they come up against in the Europa League.

“The fact that we have started the group stage with a good result away to LASK is undoubtedly a positive, but it will have no bearing on this game. It is a different challenge against a different opponent, and we have to be prepared for that if we are to build upon the good start we made in Austria.”

07:22 PM BST

Away from the pitch...

...the controversy surrounding the Var mistake in Liverpool’s loss to Spurs on Saturday continues.

Here’s a selection of the latest news, comment and analysis on the ongoing saga:

07:13 PM BST

Mountain to climb

No Belgian side has ever won at Anfield but Union SG have perhaps better claims that most at causing an upset this evening. They did not lose any of their five away games in last season’s Europa League and have won their last three Belgian Pro League outings.

Anfield has proved too much for even the top sides in Europe but the Belgians could not be in a better place as they attempt the seemingly impossible.

07:04 PM BST

Union SG line-up

Une heure avant le coup d'envoi d'un match historique à Anfield. Het elftal voor vanavond. 😤#LIVUSG #UEL pic.twitter.com/1GfHfyB0Bf — Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (@UnionStGilloise) October 5, 2023

06:53 PM BST

Liverpool line-up

The Reds to take on Union SG tonight 📋#UEL | #LIVUSG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 5, 2023

There are nine changes to the Liverpool starting XI with Trent Alexander-Arnold back and with the captain’s armband.

The aforementioned Mac Allister party is on ice, as little brother Alexis starts on the Liverpool bench.

Only Alisson and Mohamed Salah retain their places from the side who lost to Spurs at the weekend.

06:52 PM BST

The Mac Allister match

Mac Allisters

We mentioned it earlier, but the story of the Mac Allister brothers (Kevin of Union SG and Alexis of Liverpool) facing each other tonight is a lovely little yarn.

They hail from a storied Argentinian footballing family – their father was an Argentina international who played with Diego Maradona at Boca Juniors and their elder brother is also a pro.

In this interview with Telegraph Sport’s chief football correspondent Jason Burt, Kevin tells of the family’s excitement about tonight’s clash – and of how their childhood games often end with bloody noses and head injuries!

“I can’t understand why my name is the same as a character in Home Alone.”



Kevin Mac Allister on his link to Macaulay Culkin – and facing brother Alexis when Union SG visit Liverpool in the Europa League.



✍️@JBurtTelegraph#TelegraphFootball | #LFC — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) October 4, 2023

06:45 PM BST

The Belgian side appear a little star struck...

Union at Anfield, let that sink in. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/gC1uVhECwB — Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (@UnionStGilloise) October 4, 2023

06:44 PM BST

Forget The Beatles, Union SG fans brought their own tunes to the Cavern Club...

From Brussels, over or under the North Sea to Liverpool. 💛💙



ℹ️ Info for travelling supporters: https://t.co/wqIUFow6dd pic.twitter.com/EFI1eYvtAf — Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (@UnionStGilloise) October 5, 2023

06:42 PM BST

Second refereeing error from Spurs match

Having just said Liverpool are hoping to put off-field matters behind them... this afternoon another piece of news re the refereeing debacle that was Tottenham 2 Liverpool 1 on Saturday emerged.

As well as disallowing Luis Diaz’s goal which the Var thought should stand, the officials, it now seems, erred in the sending off of Liverpool’s Diogo Jota.

It has been reported that the Premier League’s Independent Key Match Incidents Panel disagreed with referee Simon Hooper’s decision book Jota twice. Smoke may well emerge from Jurgen Klopp’s ears upon hearing this news.

Read the full story here.

06:34 PM BST

A welcome return to the pitch

After a week of statements, not wanting the Tottenham game replayed, maybe wanting the Tottenham game replayed and talk of “escalation and resolution”, Liverpool return to on-pitch action against Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League.

It will have to be a heck of a game to gain more traction than the fallout from Luis Diaz’s wrongly disallowed goal against Spurs, when Liverpool were the victim of a truly egregious Var error.

That might be bad news for Union SG, who could face an angry Liverpool determined to put things right, even if Jurgen Klopp is expected to make numerous changes.

Klopp said: “I hope our people show the well-deserved love after a difficult weekend and create a special atmosphere. I’m sure they will.”

An interesting facet of tonight’s game is that Alexis Mac Allister could line up against brother Kevin Mac Allister (and yes, as you can read here, he is named after the main character in Home Alone). It is not the first instance of brothers playing each other in European competition – the Pogba brothers Paul and Florentin played against each other when Man Utd played St Etienne in the Europa League a few years ago.

Klopp said: “Their father is here, whole family is a here. A big moment for them. It’s special. They are brothers and love each other, but brothers fight sometimes. It’s a nice side story. Hopefully not the main story afterwards.”

The usual amount of rotation in the Europa League could mean starts for Darwin Nunez, Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliot. Liverpool’s two red cards at Spurs meant a night off for Nunez, who looked thoroughly peeved to stay rooted on the bench. At one stage, he looked like the perfect substitute before Diogo Jota’s red card forced a rethink.

Full team news on the way shortly.

