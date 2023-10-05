Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Liverpool face Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League tonight as the Reds return to action after a controversial week of VAR fallout.

The Reds saw their winning run come to an end in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, but Jurgen Klopp’s side were furious after the VAR failed to overturn Luis Diaz’s wrongly disallowed opener and finished the match with nine men after Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were sent off.

And after a contentious week that has seen Klopp call for the Tottenham match to be replayed following the VAR error, Liverpool will look to make it two wins from two in Europa League Group E following their opening victory at Austrian side LASK.

Liverpool have never played Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in a competitive match. The Belgian side, who reached the Europa League quarter-finals last season, drew 1-1 in their opening match against Toulouse.

Follow live updates from Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League and get the latest match odds here.

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE: Latest Europa League updates

Liverpool host Belgian leaders Union Saint-Gilloise in Europa League at Anfield

Europa League fixture kicks off at 8pm BST, live on TNT Sports

Liverpool return to action following Tottenham defeat and VAR fallout

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE: Latest Europa League updates

18:02 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Liverpool vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 5 October at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7:45pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via discovery+.

Here’s everything you need to know

Is Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise on TV? How to watch Europa League

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE: Latest Europa League updates

18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool face Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League tonight as the Reds return to action after a controversial week of VAR fallout.

Story continues

The Reds saw their winning run come to an end in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, but Jurgen Klopp’s side were furious after the VAR failed to overturn Luis Diaz’s wrongly disallowed opener and finished the match with nine men after Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were sent off.

And after a contentious week that has seen Klopp call for the Tottenham match to be replayed following the VAR error, Liverpool will look to make it two wins from two in Europa League Group E following their opening victory at Austrian side LASK.

Liverpool have never played Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in a competitive match. The Belgian side, who reached the Europa League quarter-finals last season, drew 1-1 in their opening match against Toulouse.

Follow live updates from Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise in tonight’s live blog