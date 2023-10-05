Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds

Union Saint-Gilloise tonight become the first opposition to face Liverpool in a Europa League game at Anfield for over six years.

The Reds kicked off their Group E schedule with a comeback victory against LASK of Austria last month and can assert themselves as favourites to qualify for the next round by winning again this week.

Belgian club USG are riding high atop the Jupiler Pro League and are no team to be taken lightly, having reached the quarter-finals of this competition last season.

Following the disappointment of their controversial defeat to Tottenham, Jurgen Klopp’s side are in need of a pick-me-up.

A victory on Merseyside will help ease the pain of that saga as the off-pitch rumblings continue.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Thursday, October 5, 2023.

The match will take place at Anfield.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning after Brighton’s trip to Marseille on the same channel.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the TNT Sports app and website.

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise team news

Cody Gakpo will not play after picking up a knee injury during the dramatic loss to Tottenham.

Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are expected absentees while Jurgen Klopp will likely rotate his side ahead of a trip to Brighton.

That should mean outings for Darwin Nunez, Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott on Thursday night.

German striker Dennis Eckert is reportedly a doubt for USG after picking up a knock.

Gakpo is injured for the game on Thursday (Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction

They may be big favourites to win but this is a classic banana skin tie at Anfield with the Belgians not a team to be underestimated. Even in defeat, they could run the Reds close.

Liverpool to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Story continues

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise match odds

Liverpool to win: 2/11

USG to win: 12/1

Draw: 6/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).