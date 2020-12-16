Liverpool vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, h2h, team news, latest odds - preview

(ES Composite)

Liverpool and Tottenham lock horns at Anfield this evening in an eagerly anticipated battle between early Premier League title contenders.

Spurs could be overtaken at the summit by Chelsea on Tuesday when their London rivals visit Wolves, but for now they sit top of the pile ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s defending champions on goal difference - with both teams having lost just once in the top-flight so far this term.

Tottenham looked to have handed Liverpool a real chance to reclaim no1 spot on Sunday after being held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace, though the Reds were unable to take advantage of that golden opportunity as they had to settle for a point against lowly Fulham.

This promises to be a cracking encounter under the lights on Merseyside that could have big implications in the title race, even at this early stage of the campaign.

It will also be an emotional occasion for Liverpool as they play their first fixture since the death of beloved former manager Gerard Houllier.

Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction: 1-1 draw

Liverpool - as proved with frustrating and controversial recent draws against the likes of Brighton and Fulham - are not the all-conquering behemoth they were last season, with a raft of injuries certainly not helping in their attempts to sustain the same sort of incredible momentum.

However, they remain the ultimate force to be reckoned with at Anfield, having won all six home leagye affairs so far this term while notching 18 goals. Klopp’s men still haven’t lost a home league fixture since April 2017, remember.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are unbeaten on the road in 2020/21, winning four of six away games. Jose Mourinho’s oft-criticised style has led to (home) triumphs over the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal as well as a point at Chelsea, and, while it should probably be altered for matches against so-called ‘lesser teams’, it has proven more than effective in games of this magnitude.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Tottenham is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

The match will be played in front of 2,000 home fans at Anfield, with Liverpool still in Tier 2 of the Government’s regionalised coronavirus restrictions.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be televised on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to watch the match online.

Liverpool vs Tottenham team news

Jurgen Klopp says physios have been working for “pretty much 24 hours” to help Joel Matip recover in time to face Spurs after a back spasm led to his withdrawal at half-time against Fulham.

Liverpool could certainly do with Matip being fit, otherwise they could be left with no fit, natural senior centre-backs with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez sidelined for the long-term.

Liverpool hope Joel Matip will be fit to face Tottenham on Wednesday REUTERS

The treatment room at Anfield is still packed, with Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Xherdan Shaqiri and Kostas Tsimikas all out.

Klopp says the only player that could return against Tottenham is Naby Keita, who missed the Fulham game with muscle tightness but is now training again.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Phillips, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Jones; Mane, Firmino, Salah

Gareth Bale is a doubt for Tottenham after sitting out at Selhurst Park on Sunday with an illness that is not related to Covid-19.

Erik Lamela is still sidelined with an Achilles injury, while young defender Japhet Tanganga is expected to miss up to three weeks with a shoulder problem.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele; Son, Bergwijn, Kane

Liverpool vs Tottenham h2h Premier League results

Liverpool wins: 27

Tottenham wins: 14

Draws: 15

Last meeting: Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool (January 11, 2020)

