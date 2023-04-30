Liverpool vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Liverpool and Tottenham face off today knowing that a victory for either side will land a huge blow to their opponents’ chances of qualifying for European football.

Spurs finally resembled a coherent football team in the second half of their 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Thursday, fighting back from two goals down in Ryan Mason’s first game back in the caretaker manager’s seat.

They are still six points off United, having played two games more, and just a single point ahead of Liverpool who have a game in hand and beat West Ham 2-1 in midweek.

Whichever side wins at Anfield this weekend will believe they can make a late surge for a Champions League spot.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool versus Tottenham Hotspur is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off today, Sunday, April 30, 2023.

The game is taking place at Anfield.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Subscribers can also watch the action on the Sky Go app and website.

You can also follow all the action on Sunday via Standard Sport's live blog, with expert analysis from chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Liverpool vs Tottenham team news

Joel Matip came in for the injured Ibrahima Konate at West Ham on Wednesday night and headed home the winning goal. It remains to be seen if Konate will come back into the defence, or whether Jurgen Klopp sticks with Matip.

Otherwise, the German’s recent team selections have been very consistent, preferring Curtis Jones in midfield and Diogo Jota in attack, with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott relegated to the bench. The Reds form has been improved too, going unbeaten in their past five outings.

Mason brought Richarlison back into the Spurs starting line-up against United but may be tempted to recall Dejan Kulusevski to the attack. Another potential change may come at the back with Ben Davies pushing for a first start since March 18 after struggling with a knock.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Tottenham as they travel to Merseyside.

Ryan Mason and Harry Kane have a close bond at Spurs (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction

Tottenham are finally flickering back to life under the stewardship of Mason, but a trip to Anfield is always a tough assignment – Spurs haven’t won there in more than a decade – so this may be a step too far, too soon.

Liverpool have won three on the bounce and are looking more like themselves, they should edge a tight game.

A 2-1 win to Liverpool.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 88

Draws: 44

Tottenham wins: 48

Liverpool vs Tottenham match odds

Liverpool win: 40/85

Draw: 15/4

Tottenham win: 4/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).