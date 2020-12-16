Liverpool vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups: Team news for Premier League fixture

Son Heung-min and Jordan Henderson (Getty Images)

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Reds sit second in the league table heading into this full slate of games this midweek, behind the table-topping visitors only on goal difference. Jurgen Klopp's side's quest to retain their title has been made harder with a number of high-profile injuries to first team stars with the in-form Diogo Jota now joining the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Thiago Alcantara on the sidelines.

They were surprisingly held by lowly Fulham at the weekend in a blow to their title push and will be hoping to bounce back sooner rather than later. Injuries or not they remain a fearsome prospect on home soil, however, with their unbeaten run at Anfield how stretching to an incredible 65 games.

Spurs have every reason to believe they could be the team to end that streak though, with Jose Mourinho's men top of the league with a quarter of the season in the books. They sit there primarily thanks to the red hot form of strike partners Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who have combined for 12 goals already including one more in the draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Mourinho has always relished these big six contests although doesn't boast a great record against Klopp, having not won on any of his previous five away trips against the German.

Here's everything you need to know:

Liverpool host Tottenham on Wednesday nightLiverpool FC via Getty Images

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

The game is being exclusively broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

New subscribers will be able to watch all the matches for free due to Amazon’s 30-day trial, which can be cancelled at any time. After the trial ends, a subscription will cost £7.99 per month or £79 per year.

Story continues

Matches can be streamed online and on TV via the Prime Video app, Fire TV, games consoles, BT TV, Apple TV, Virgin’s V6 TV Box, Chromecast, TalkTalkTV and online.

To watch all these fixtures for free, sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial by clicking here, which can be cancelled any time.

Team news

Joel Matip limped out of the draw at Fulham at the weekend but could shake off that knock to retake his place in the centre of the Reds defence.

There are a host of other long-term absentees with the in-form Diogo Jota now joining them on the treatment table.

Curtis Jones should continue to deputise for the Portuguese in a new-look midfield three.

Tottenham are in much better shape on the injury front with Erik Lamela the only player sidelined.

Gareth Bale didn't play against Crystal Palace at the weekend through illness but should be back in contention to play a part in this one.

Tottenham were held by Palace last weekend EPA

Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson (c), Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Tottenham: Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

Odds

Liverpool: 8/11

Draw: 11/4

Tottenham: 10/3

Prediction

Spurs have been excellent so far this season but this midweek trip to Anfield promises to be their toughest yet. Even with injury troubles the Reds still present a stern challenge to anyone, especially at home where they don't lose to anyone, almost literally. That said Tottenham should present an injury-hit backline some problems with the best front two in the country in fine form. Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham