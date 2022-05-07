Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

Liverpool face their toughest remaining Premier League test as Tottenham travel to Anfield tonight.

With just four Premier League matches to go in the season, every match is must-win for the Reds as they keep up their charge on all fronts. They continue to trail Manchester City by a single point.

With City not in action until Sunday, and Pep Guardiola’s side still reeling from a dramatic Champions League exit, the chance is there for Liverpool to go top of the table and pile the pressure onto their rivals.

Tottenham themselves have plenty on the line too, in what is their final match before the north London derby. Defeat at Anfield could potentially leave them five points behind going into that Arsenal clash on Thursday night - a positive result here would be a massive statement for Antonio Conte’s side.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

