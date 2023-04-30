Two goals and a pulled hamstring for Jurgen Klopp – injury-time madness at Anfield

Diogo Jota of Liverpool scores the team's fourth goal whilst under pressure from Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield - Getty Images/Michael Regan

By Chris Bascombe, at Anfield

You know a game has entered the red zone of intensity when the manager pulls a hamstring.

Jurgen Klopp’s over-exuberant celebration of Diogo Jota’s 94th-minute winning goal was in keeping with an afternoon which just about kept Liverpool’s hopes of Champions League qualification intact; hysterical, confusing and more than slightly absurd.

And that was just injury time. Still simmering because of the free-kick which led to Tottenham Hotspur recovering from three goals down 99 seconds before Jota’s winner, Klopp manically dashed at the fourth official, John Brooks, to argue justice was done, only to pull up with his face contorted in agony before hobbling back to the technical area.

The entire sequence was worth a 10-out-of-10 for effort, but a deeply flawed three for artistic merit. The same can be said of the Liverpool and Spurs performances.

With good reason, the two Champions League finalists of four years ago now find themselves scrapping over the dubious accolade of finishing fifth.

This game was a banquet of failure and excellence, seven goals aided and abetted by hapless defending, concentration lapses and genuinely world-class finishing. It made for a riveting drama, but mainly of the kind caused by so many leading actors fluffing their lines. These sides have far to travel to get back to where they were on that Madrid evening in 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian striker Richarlison heads in - AFP

With good cause, neither manager was especially content once the dust settled on a particularly bonkers game. Klopp accepted his conduct to the official was not his finest moment.

The fact his team had to win the game a second time when they were strolling to victory 70 minutes earlier counterbalanced the ecstasy of victory.

This was the Liverpool who, in going fifth, have assumed their highest league placing of the season. Occasionally, there is enough there to suggest they will be back in the hunt to finish second next season, but the lingering flaws explain why Europa League qualification is the best they can realistically hope for in their remaining games.

They can be breathtaking in attack, but occasionally complacent to the point of arrogance when things are going well and deeply vulnerable when the opposition wakes up.

This was also a Spurs who are on their third manager of the season. Comically poor out of possession, but with enough lethal firepower to suggest Antonio Conte was right and their recent decline is rooted in a poor attitude more than technical deficiencies. For both sides, quality and calamity made for unhappy bed-fellows.

Initially, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would have been consoling himself that the club apology he would have to sign off for a second successive week had already been proofread; five goals conceded in 21 minutes at St James’ Park last weekend, three in the first 14 here.

So comprehensively outplayed were Spurs in the opening moments, gallows humour was the only response for those who had made the journey to Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp celebrated so wildly he pulled a muscle - John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“How s--- must you be, you’ve only scored three,” the visiting fans chanted after Mohamed Salah struck Liverpool’s third with a penalty.

Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz had already threatened to force Spurs to relive their Newcastle nightmare. There were “oles” from the away stand as their side completed a passing sequence without it ending with conceding another goal. Aside from the ineptitude of the defending – Eric Dier suggesting his surname is misspelt and Cristian Romero redefining recklessness – anyone picking up the Spurs heat map after those first exchanges would have been in danger of catching frostbite.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min appeared to have accepted a watching brief as Liverpool built comfortably from the back, while what passed as a Spurs midfield did not pass.

As at Newcastle, a few Spurs fans left early. Others began chanting about Levy getting out of their club. Then Spurs reacquainted themselves with a backbone, encouraged by what Klopp regarded as a lowering of the gears on the pitch and a muted, overly content mood around the stadium.

The Spurs departed wished they had stayed and Liverpool started to resemble Spurs, inviting pressure, failing to track runners and turning what had seemed like embarrassment to the visitors into a restoration of their character.

Son was denied by Alisson and then a post – the Var might have ruled it onside despite a late flag – and Kane scored after Ivan Perisic put Virgil van Dijk on his backside.

But for the woodwork, Son and Romero might have completed a comeback earlier in the second half. Son reduced the deficit with 12 minutes left and an equaliser looked likely by the time former Everton striker Richarlison bundled a Son free-kick over the line in the 92nd minute.

Not so Spursy after all? Substitute Lucas Moura had other ideas.

On his last visit to Merseyside, Moura came off the bench after 80 minutes and was sent off at Goodison Park to turn a win into a draw. Being introduced after 90 minutes to turn a draw into a win will reassert his position as the king of cameos. Jota punished Moura’s error and Klopp simultaneously suffered pleasure and pain.

That is the story of Liverpool’s season right there.

Liverpool 4 Tottenham 3: as it happened, below

07:19 PM

Thanks for following

an extraordinary game with us. Chris Bascombe's match report is above. Cheers.

07:09 PM

Ryan Mason

"We were the better team by an absolute country mile. But to gift a team like Liverpool four goals is unforgivable.

You can't have words for the start. To start a game like that is hard to put into words. We prepared the game well and every time we had the ball we looked like scoring. We hit the woodwork. They should have had a red card.

I have to be careful what I see but the (Skipp) foul is hard to miss. To draw blood with a stud... it baffles me. It is tough to understand, the VAR official has the benefit of the replay. One of the clearest red cards I have seen.

We showed we can be a very good team but we have showed why we are in the position where we are. It is difficult to take.

I am not going to speak about individuals, that stays in our changing room.

I am trying to create some unity at this club, in the changing room and with the fans. Barring the first 15 minutes, the players have shown the fans they are in this together.

It is not about me now."

06:47 PM

Harry Kane

"Dreadful start, and not for the first time this season. We need to understand why. 20 minutes was one game, then for 70 plus five minutes I think we had better chances and we deserved to get back in the game.

That last few seconds is hard to put into words, how that happens and why that happens is hard to put into words.

We have shown we can come back in games but the starts we have had, it is hard to talk about. There are only so many words you can use, you have to actually go out there and do it. We have conceded pretty much in the first minute in the last three games.

If you draw that game you take that point into the rest of the final four games but instead it is a gut-wrenching defeat and that is hard to take. The table don't lie. We have some fantastic players but overall as a team we are not playing good enough. We need to find a way when things are not going our way.

This is hard to take, we have to look at this. A sucker punch.

I live in the moment and I live to give 110% every day in every place I am."

06:46 PM

Here are some stats from the game

Strong/weak finishers: Liverpool have scored 41 90th-minute winning goals in the Premier League, at least 11 more than any other side, while Tottenham have conceded 26 such winners, also a competition-high.

99 call: There were just 99 seconds between Spurs making it 3-3 and Liverpool scoring their winner.

Nervous travellers: Tottenham are winless in six away Premier League games (D2 L4), conceding 19 goals in the process (3.2 per game).

Dodgy starters: Spurs have conceded a league-high 13 goals in the opening 15 minutes of Premier League matches this season, while only three teams have ever conceded more in this period in a single campaign in the competition – Wolves in 2011-12 (16), Ipswich in 1994-95 (15) and Sheffield United in 1993-94 (14).

06:42 PM

Liverpool quotes

Jota: We made it harder for ourselves. At 3-0 we need to avoid being in this position. It was great for me to score the last minute winner. I thought Lucas might pass it to the keeper. Everyone wants to defend and we need to control better. It was hard to manage when they got second goal. It feels great and we need to keep on going.

Trent: It is not so much relief as celebration. We went from despair to joy. We were all over them for 15 minutes, that was out game plan. We need to put the game to bed, that is what top sides do. We cannot let them get back to 3-3. We are enjoying our football, dominating games but we need to see it through.

06:25 PM

Full time: Liverpool 4 Tottenham 3

What an exceptionally entertaining, bonkers match. Stick around for the reaction. And any handbags too....

Klopp seems to have celebrated so much that he has pulled a muscle. He is limping.

FT ⌚ | DRAMA LIKE YOU WOULDN'T BELIEVE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KT6tBGwZJI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 30, 2023

Both managers have given plenty to the officials.

06:23 PM

GOAL! Liverpool 4 Tottenham 3 (Jota 90+4)

No, no they can not.

"This is the most Tottenham thing you will ever see," says Gary Neville. And it is hard to disagree with him.

Alisson thumps it forward. A truly dreadful bit of defending in the Spurs right back area from Lucas Moura, a no look volleyed through ball towards his own goal. Jota can hardly believe his luck as he latches onto this defence-splitting contribution, and he tucks it away to delirious scenes.

'That is the most Tottenham thing you will ever see.' 😬



Just MOMENTS after Richarlison equalises for Tottenham, Jota slips another into the net!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PFl2GT4tq4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 30, 2023

06:22 PM

90+3 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 3

Can Tottenham hold on?

06:22 PM

GOAL! Liverpool 3 Tottenham 3 (Richarlison 90+2)

The ball is floated in. Richarlison - who has been booed by the home fans for the sin of being a former Evertonian - gets in front of Nunez at the back post. Gets a little nod on it, it bounces into the ground, and bounces up and over the leaping, despairing Alisson. Tottenham are level.

GOAL | Liverpool 3-3 Tottenham | Richarlison 🇧🇷pic.twitter.com/zjEpxAN6GF — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 30, 2023

06:20 PM

90 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 2

We are going to have six minutes added, and that injury time period begins with sub James Millner fouling England colleague Harry Kane. Yellow, and a freekick, more pertinently.

06:16 PM

85 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 2

Skipp's replacement, Richarlison, hasn't been on more than a few minutes than he's having a lie down in the Liverpool area. He reckons Konate hauled him down. No penalty. Spurs in with a shout on Var here I reckon but it is not given.

Konate was giving him a lovely cuddle.

Spurs are giving this a good go. Here is Chris Waddle on the BBC: "When Liverpool come off the pace they become very ordinary. They are at their best when they press and play with a high tempo. They've tried to manage the game here to get a result and it could cost them."

06:10 PM

81 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 2

A delay of game because Jota has kicked Skipp in the face. High foot. Going for the ball, I should stress.

Not malicious but certainly dangerous.

Skipp is bleeding.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool clashes with Oliver Skipp of Tottenham Hotspur - Michael Regan/Getty Images

06:08 PM

78 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 2

Ball floated in from the right wing, here is Højbjerg getting up well for the header. He nods it wide - and he reckons he was impeded by TAA in so doing. The ref does not share his view.

Also in that phase of play, Konate lunged to tackle Skipp in the area and just about made contact with the ball. Risky business.



06:06 PM

GOAL! Liverpool 3 Tottenham 2 (Son 76)

Son has it in the net! Nicely done. He has held his run perfectly, looking along the Liverpool defensive line expertly. The line is very high. The pass through, Son is onto it and - although it has not been his day so far - he makes the most of the one-on-one chance and tucks it away.

Son gets another one back... GAME ON!!! 🎮 pic.twitter.com/wTcFIHUkQ7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 30, 2023

06:03 PM

70 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 1

Alexander-Arnold tries his luck from range.

Konate with a foul on Son.

06:01 PM

Nice pick of TAA

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts - REUTERS/Carl Recine

05:57 PM

67 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 1

Pape Sarr comes on and Dejan Kulusevski comes off.

Liverpool starting to take control of this again.

05:55 PM

64 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 1

Liverpool make a couple of changes as Luis Diaz, returning from injury, makes way for Diogo Jota. Jordan Henderson on for Harvey Elliott.

05:52 PM

63 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 1

If you'd just switched on, you might struggle to tell which side was 3-0 down in 15 minutes and being booed by its own fans. Spurs well on top.

That said, here is a moment for Liverpool as they have a freekick down the right a few yards in from the corner flag.

Spurs defend this pretty well, behind for a corner from the others side. That's also repelled without too much alarm.

05:49 PM

60 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 1

Spurs continue to pile it on! Here comes Pedro Porro now, unleashing a fierce drive at goal that Alisson just gets his fingertips to.

05:44 PM

54 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 1

Kane floats a pass over and Romero leaps, stretches, makes a faint connection and it beats Alisson.... only to clip the post and go wide.

05:43 PM

53 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 1

Son has hit the post! Kulusevski plays the ball infield. Son gathers it, curls a fine shot, and strikes the upright.

05:42 PM

52 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 1

Here is Mike McGrath again: "Plane overhead carrying a banner: LFC Sox Penguins - Same problems. FSG out.

Might not have been the right afternoon for that one.... "

A banner flying behind a plane over Anfield - David Rawcliffe/Propaganda

Spurs playing well here. Alisson called into action.

05:39 PM

49 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 1

Liverpool win a corner. VVD gets up for the header, does well, but Spurs get to the second ball first.

05:34 PM

46 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 1

One of those unusual half times where you suspect there was a rollicking in both dressing rooms. Liverpool kick off the second half.

Mike McGrath writes: "Spurs back out the dressing room early. They showed a bit of fight in the last phase of the first half. Some fans headed for the concourse after the third goal went in but it is certainly not empty in the away end."

05:28 PM

Another goalscorer stat

That penno has moved Mo Salah clear of Robbie Fowler (183) and he's now two behind Steven Gerrard (186) in the Liverpool all-time scorers list. Rushie 346 the man to beat, of course.

05:18 PM

Half time: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 1

What a fun, weird half of football!

Much to consider. A little stat to start.

The brilliant @HKane joins @WayneRooney on 208 Premier League goals. He’s coming for you @alanshearer 😂 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 30, 2023

Spurs simply didn't turn up and goals from Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah (pen) punished them severely. Liverpool were good rather than great but Spurs just appeared to be rooted to the spot. Then the game got a bit flat as Liverpool understandably coasted. Then, much more surprisingly, Spurs exploded into life, scored, had one cleared off the line and hit the woodwork with another. And it was Klopp who ended the half looking angry!

05:14 PM

44 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 1

And now Son has curled one and hit the woodwork. Oooooh. Oh, offside, probably. Yeah, I think that would have been given off.

Klopp is not at all happy about the way his side has switched off.

05:12 PM

41 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 1

Another defensive blunder from Liverpool as Robertson dallies on the ball. Kulusevski pinches it, drives forward, and hits a shot. Alisson keeps it out - just about - with his legs!

Chris Bascombe writes: "Liverpool have gone all Spursy at the end of the first half."

05:11 PM

GOAL! Liverpool 3 Tottenham 1 (Kane 39)

Spurs are back in it putting some sort of patina of respectability on the scoreline.

Liverpool's intensity has not been all it should be, which is understandable given the match situation.

But this is objectively poor defending from the hosts. Spurs have it, Skipp finds Perisic down the left wing. He gets inside VVD, crosses, and there's Kane to tuck it away. Good finish. Good goal.

Perisic sent Van Dijk for a hot dog 👀😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/0cKiMdJYyr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 30, 2023

05:07 PM

39 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 0

🚨Spurs could be the first team to sack a manager, his assistant& the assistants assistant if Ryan Mason is sacked today — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) April 30, 2023

Signs off life for Spurs. Robertson loses it, Kane puts Son through. Son shoots, beats Alisson, and van Dijk clears it off the line.

05:06 PM

35 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 0

Skipp has caught Diaz. Heart in mouth time for Liverpool fans but it looks like the Colombian is ok.

05:04 PM

34 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 0

Fear and self-loathing.

No one hates Tottenham as much as Tottenham fans hate Tottenham. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) January 19, 2023

05:03 PM

32 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 0

Klopp's record vs Spurs. P 17, W 10, D6

05:01 PM

31 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 0

The Waddler tells the BBC: "Tottenham's tempo just isn't there. They always seem to arrive a couple of seconds too late. They don't get close enough to the opponents that they are playing against."

Meanwhile, Pedro Porro takes a shot from the halfway line. Sure. Well, you got to try something, right? Alisson gathers the ball with complete ease.



04:59 PM

28 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 0

Harry Kane breaks away and centres it for Son, who fails to convert the tap-in. It probably suits all parties that the offside flag has gone up.

04:55 PM

23 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 0

Slow starters, it seems fair to say.

Spurs’ last three games:



▪️ Conceded three times in first nine minutes vs. Newcastle

▪️ Conceded opener in first seven minutes vs. Man Utd

▪️ Conceded three times in first 15 minutes vs. Liverpool



🫠 pic.twitter.com/qRgg0utwsq — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 30, 2023

Harry Kane on the ball and he is robbed by.... Mo Salah.

04:54 PM

22 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 0

Crowd (re) funding.

Hearing that the next Spurs manager's duties will include managing expenses for the fans' away travel. — John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) April 30, 2023

04:53 PM

21 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 0

Although that's not far away from being four as Diaz and Salah combine. The latter stabs a shot wide and smiles in apology. Liverpool look like they are enjoying themselves, and why wouldn't they be.

04:51 PM

20 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 0

Better news, Spurs fans: no goal for five minutes.

04:51 PM

18 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 0

Gakpo with a shot. Hits Davies, and goes behind for a corner. Dealt with.

04:47 PM

16 mins: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 0

Some Spurs fans are already leaving. Can't say I blame them. On the subject of the refund given to supporters after Newcastle, Gary Neville says: "maybe they should set up a direct debit for the fans."

04:46 PM

GOAL! Liverpool 3 Tottenham 0 (Salah 15 pen)

Mo Salah steps up and batters the ball mercilessly into the roof of the net, centrally. It's three.

04:44 PM

13 mins: Liverpool 2 Tottenham 0

TERRIBLE defending. Gakpo receives the ball in the Spurs area and is promptly scythed down by Romero. Penalty.

"Troubles upon troubles", intones Martin Tyler.

"Absolute shambles," says Gary Neville.

04:43 PM

12 mins: Liverpool 2 Tottenham 0

Chris Bascombe says: "I may have been premature suggesting Mason will prevent a repeat of St James' Park last week..."

The Reds are currently stroking the ball around in total control and comfort.

04:40 PM

9 mins: Liverpool 2 Tottenham 0

New caretaker manager, but unfortunately the same old Spurs.

Mike McGrath reports: "'We want out Tottenham back'" is heard from the away end at Anfield.

04:37 PM

GOAL! Liverpool 2 Tottenham 0 (Diaz 5)

Oh dear oh dear. Spurs are at it again! Here's Cody Gakpo in the inside right region, he gets to the byline all too easily, he cuts it back and there is Diaz running through the centre to tuck it away.

Excellent attacking play from Liverpool but Spurs are making this far too easy.

LUIS DIAZ, 2-0! 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/FISbwhYcug — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 30, 2023

04:35 PM

4 mins: Liverpool 1 Tottenham 0

Oh dear. A wretched start from Spurs. Again.

04:34 PM

GOAL! Liverpool 1 Tottenham 0 (Jones 3)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in his roving quarterback role, he's drifted to the right on the edge of the Spurs area. Chips a lovely little pass into the box and there's Curtis Jones, unmarked at the back post. He side-foots it in with his left.

A goal made in Liverpool 😍 pic.twitter.com/SHWz8rY1DT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 30, 2023

04:33 PM

2 mins: Liverpool 0 Tottenham 0

Liverpool looking composed, lots of the ball, dangerous.

04:33 PM

1 mins: Liverpool 0 Tottenham 0

Spurs lump it forward but to no avail.

04:30 PM

Right then

Nice sunny day there. Fourth place race the matter at hand. Spurs kick off.

04:26 PM

Dressing room

Inside the dressing room at Anfield 📸 pic.twitter.com/rMPeeQoqC6 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 30, 2023

04:17 PM

Mason pre-match

"A really important match today, we have not had much time to prepare the team but what we can do is fight for each other."

04:16 PM

Klopp pre-match quotes

"They have much quality."

“A wounded lion is more dangerous”



Juergen Klopp is expecting a tough game against Tottenham tonight!#AstroEPL #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/wHtoZ0RK7V — Stadium Astro 🇲🇾 (@stadiumastro) April 30, 2023

04:09 PM

Chris Bascombe writes

"It’s all about the fight for the Europa League at Anfield. Liverpool have been no higher than fifth all season. The results from Old Trafford and St James’ Park means that, realistically, that is the height of their ambition in the remaining games, but they have a chance to return to such dizzying heights today at Spurs' expense.

Spurs' Champions League hopes look similarly bashed up after a dismal run, but the early prediction is that Ryan Mason looks more equipped to avoid conceding five goals in 21 minutes than Cristian Stellini."

04:04 PM

Man City march on

Only of academic interest for these two sides, but they have beaten Fulham and go top.

Tottenham come into this fifth on 54 points. More pertinently than the title, they've got their eye on fourth spot, currently occupied by Manchester United, who have beaten Aston Villa this afternoon.

03:54 PM

Welcome return

Luis Díaz back in the Liverpool starting XI for the first time since October 🇨🇴#LFC #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/Am6NvSX2Po — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 30, 2023

03:36 PM

300th appearance for Mo Salah

03:29 PM

Team news and analysis

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz. Subs: Gomez, Milner, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas, Nunez, Carvalho, Matip, Kelleher.

Tottenham Hotspur: Forster, Romero, Dier, Davies, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane. Subs: Sanchez, Richarlison, Danjuma, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Sarr, Lenglet, Austin, Devine.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz makes his first start since October and is one of three changes. He comes in for Diogo Jota, who must be a little disappointed because his form has been good recently. Still, exciting for Liverpool fans to see more of the Colombia international, who has been out with a knee injury for six months.

Harvey Elliott and Ibrahima Konate replace Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip, both of whom are on the bench

Spurs make two changes from the team that came back to draw 2-2 with Manchester United on Thursday. Ben Davies and Dejan Kulusevski replace Clement Lenglet and Richarlison.

03:19 PM

Liverpool eyeing summer reinvigoration ahead of next season

By Chris Bascombe

Not so long ago Liverpool could not wait for the season to end. Now Jurgen Klopp and his players have a spring in their step looking forward to the next one thanks to the three ‘Rs’: rest, recuperation and recruitment.

Klopp and his players may retain a slim hope of a top four finish ahead of Sunday’s visit of Tottenham Hotspur, but plans are advanced to ensure Liverpool sprint out of the blocks next August.

Finishing this campaign on an upward trajectory - now a possibility after three successive wins and more important three (and a half) high level performances - has offered reassurance after a turgid campaign.

As well as adding reinforcements this summer, Klopp is making some practical changes to Liverpool’s schedule to guarantee his squad is refreshed in body and mind.

Unlike previous years, he will assemble a full squad in early July to ensure the most intensive conditioning work begins at a German training camp before the traditional summer tour. Klopp has previously been forced to delay his core preparation work until a few weeks before the Premier League kick-off because his international players were forced to delay their holidays.

It means the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, who by his own admission has suffered because of the particular intensive calendar of the last 18 months, expects to return in 2023/24 feeling reinvigorated.

"Obviously last pre-season was the other way around, so we had the commercial tour first (before the training camp). But I also think that having a holiday is very important after this season and I think it is actually just as important as having a pre-season in general,” said Van Dijk.

"It gives us a chance to completely switch off and have your mind on something else. So you let your body recover and then it gives you the benefit when you go into the pre-season as well, so we have to find the right balance in this case.

"But yes, we go to Germany first and I bet there is going to be a lot of running, a lot of hard work and a lot of tactical sessions to get us ready for a tough season ahead where all the other teams will improve as well."

It is no surprise Van Dijk is relishing a holiday.

There continue to be murmurings about his form - he was fortunate to escape culpability when a Jarrod Bowen goal was ruled offside for West Ham in midweek - but the Dutchman has suffered from the demands upon him since his return from a serious knee injury.

The global footballers’ union, FIFPRO, singled Van Dijk out for being in a ‘red zone’ just before the World Cup, the centre-back having played more minutes in the 15 months prior to Qatar than anyone else in the tournament. He tweaked his hamstring shortly after his return to Premier League action and has been searching for his consistent best all season.

Asked if the mid-season World Cup was a contributory factor in Liverpool’s erratic form, Van Dijk was emphatic.

"Definitely it has had an impact on it. That is my opinion,” he said.

“It's not a normal season and that is quite clear, so everyone has had to deal with it, that was quite clear. So some clubs have dealt with it much better than others.”

Although Klopp says the disrupted preparations of last summer do not excuse a poor campaign, the staggered re-introduction to training due to the late finish of the 2021-22 campaign and early start in 2022-23 due to the World Cup played a part.

Liverpool won only two of their first ten Premier League games this season and collected just ten from a possible 30 points - by far their worst start during the Klopp era - effectively ending their title hopes by October. They have been trying to recover ever since and only recently started to resemble the team of the last five years.

The remaining six games of this campaign have been discussed by Klopp and his players almost like they are a ‘pre-pre-season’ in readiness for a renewed assault on four fronts.

"If we want to achieve something good for next season we obviously have to win the games ahead of us and that is something that is in the back of your mind,” said Van Dijk.