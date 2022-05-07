Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates

Liverpool host Tottenham tonight in a Premier League clash that will have ramifications on both the title and top-four races. The Reds are one point behind league leaders Manchester City with Spurs trailing fourth-place Arsenal by two.

Tottenham are potentially Liverpool’s toughest opponents in the remaining fixtures and earlier in the season the two sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in London. Jurgen Klopp knows his team cannot afford to drop points and need to keep winning to pile the pressure on City.

Victory this evening means the Reds will continue their drive towards an unprecedented quadruple. Liverpool have already lifted the Carabao Cup this season and have made it into the finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League after fighting off a Villarreal comeback to win 3-2 on Tuesday night and progress 5-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte’s side can spoil the Reds’ quadruple chase as Spurs arrive at Anfield desperate for a victory to aid their own top-four bid. Three points would put them above the Gunners – who face Leeds tomorrow – and ensure they are within touching distance of the top four ahead the crucial north London derby on Thursday.

Follow the action and updates as Liverpool take on Tottenham at Anfield:

Liverpool vs Tottenham

Liverpool one point behind Premier League leaders Man City

Tottenham two points off Arsenal in race for top four

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Liverpool FC 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur FC

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

19:59 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Great defending! Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg comes over to the right side and receives the ball. He chips it into the box for Harry Kane who chests the ball down and looks to shoot only for Jordan Henderson to slide across him and take the ball out from under the striker’s feet.

Story continues

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

19:57 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Another counter-attack comes from a Liverpool clearance. Henderson passes the ball up to Mane who threads it behind the Tottenham defence to play Salah free on the right. He carries the ball into the box, cuts inside onto his left foot and shoots but his effort is blocked and goes out for a corner.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

19:55 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Nearly. The pace of this game is lightning in these early stages. Son Heung-min is played into the right side of the box and squares it into the middle. Alisson palms the ball away but it drops to Rodrigo Bentancur who shoots and sends the ball straight back to the goalkeeper.

Liverpool then fly up the pitch with Jordan Henderson driving the ball forward. He passes it to Luis Diaz who feeds it up to Sadio Mane. Mane sends it wide to Mo Salah but his pass into the penalty area doesn’t find a teammate.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

19:51 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Mane has a first sight at goal with an effort from range that he puts straight down the throat of Hugo Lloris. Liverpool are quick to win the ball back and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s switch of play it headed clear by Emerson Royal.

Tottenham are shaping up with five at the back when they’re out of possession. It’s not going to be an easy night for Liverpool.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

19:48 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Close! Andy Robertson bombs down the left side and gives the ball to Luis Diaz. Emerson Royal and Dejan Kulusevski close him down but he squirts away from them and brings the ball into the box. It comes across to Trent Alexander-Arnold who flicks it back into the middle. Robertson wins the header and nods it over to Sadio Mane who misses the ball as he attempts to volley it on the spin.

Kick off: Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

19:46 , Michael Jones

Dejan Kulusevski kicks off the match for Tottenham who then float the ball over to the left side of the pitch. Ibrahima Konate comes out and meets the ball in the air nodding it out for a throw in.

Liverpool vs Tottenham

19:42 , Michael Jones

The players make their way out onto the pitch at Anfield. The Liverpool fans are out in full voice yet again. The Reds will move to the top of the Premier League table if they win or draw tonight.

If Spurs pick up three points they’ll move into fourth ahead of Arsenal.

Liverpool vs Tottenham

19:40 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah is set to play his 250th game in all competitions for Liverpool. Salah’s next Premier League goal will be his 118th for the Reds, matching Michael Owen’s tally for the club.

Only Robbie Fowler and Steven Gerrard, with 128 and 120 goals respectively, have netted more for the Merseysiders.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Tottenham

19:37 , Michael Jones

Tottenham can become the fifth club to record 500 Premier League wins, following Manchester United (703), Arsenal (617), Chelsea (616) and Liverpool (606).

Spurs have scored multiple goals in 11 of their last 16 league games, but failed to score in the other five matches. They are vying to keep a clean sheet in a fourth consecutive Premier League away fixture, which would equal their club record.

Liverpool vs Tottenham

19:34 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have earned 12 successive league wins at Anfield and are unbeaten in 21 top-flight home matches, scoring 52 goals and conceding nine.

The Reds have won each of their last five Premier League home fixtures without conceding - a sequence they have only bettered with an eight-match run between October 2005 and January 2006.

They have claimed 40 points from the last 42 available, only failing to win in April’s 2-2 draw at Manchester City. They have kept 11 clean sheets in those 14 games.

Liverpool vs Tottenham

19:31 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have lost one of the last 18 Premier League meetings with Tottenham - with 12 wins and five draws. Spurs ended a run of seven consecutive defeats versus the Reds in all competitions when the sides drew 2-2 in December.

There have been 23 penalties awarded in Premier League matches between these sides, more than any other fixture, while the total of 170 goals is the second highest in the competition’s history.

Liverpool vs Tottenham

19:29 , Michael Jones

The Reds are one point behind league leaders Manchester City with Spurs trailing fourth-place Arsenal by two.

Tottenham are potentially Liverpool’s toughest opponents in the remaining fixtures and earlier in the season the two sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in London. Jurgen Klopp knows his team cannot afford to drop points and need to keep winning to pile the pressure on City.

Victory this evening means the Reds will continue their drive towards an unprecedented quadruple. Liverpool have already lifted the Carabao Cup this season and have made it into the finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League after fighting off a Villarreal comeback to win 3-2 on Tuesday night and progress 5-2 on aggregate.

Liverpool vs Tottenham

19:25 , Michael Jones

There’ll be a bit of reaction to come from the Amex Stadium but out focus moves over to Anfield where there’s going to be a huge clash at the top of the table.

Liverpool take on Tottenham in a game with implications for both the title race and the race for the top four. Here’s a look at the two teams:

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Full-time: Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

19:22 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: There goes the full-time whistle. Brighton have blown Man Utd away at the Amex Stadium to move up to ninth in the Premier League table. They’re going to finish with their highest points tally of a Premier League season.

Manchester United’s vague hopes of top four are gone. They’ve fallen apart here and will do well to cling onto sixth place by the end of the season.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

19:19 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Three minutes of added time to play. Three minutes too many for Manchester United.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

19:19 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Pascal Gross’ corner finds the head of Adam Webster who knocks it over to the right-hand post where David De Gea plucks it out of the air.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

19:15 , Michael Jones

85 mins: Chance! That would have been the icing on the cake! Danny Welbeck nicks the ball off Scott McTominay and cuts inside to the tip of the ‘D’. He shoots and curls his right-footed effort agonisingly wide of the left hand post.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

19:12 , Michael Jones

82 mns: Neal Maupay will have been watching this game from the bench hungry to get on. He replaces Leandro Trossard for the last few minutes needing one goal to set a new club record for the most Premier League goals scored for Brighton.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

19:06 , Michael Jones

79 mins: Tariq Lamptey gets a run out for Brighton as he comes on to replace Solly March. The Seagulls are heading for their highest ever finish in the top flight. What a season it’s been for them.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

19:03 , Michael Jones

76 mins: Another shot from range by Bruno Fernandes is sent straight into the arms of Robert Sanchez. Fernandes is trying to salvage a bit of pride for the visitors. They’ve not been at the races today, their season is limping to a predictably poor end.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

19:01 , Michael Jones

73 mins: Disallowed goal! Harry Maguire is brought on for the final 20 minutes or so and wins the ball in the air from a United corner. He knocks it at Sanchez who keeps it out but pushes the ball back ot Maguire. This time he shoots with his left foot and pulls the ball across to the far post. It’s going wide but Edinson Cavani turns it into the back of the net before getting flagged offside.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

18:59 , Michael Jones

70 mins: Another fine save from Robert Sanchez! Man Utd play the ball across to Bruno Fernandes who meets it with a first time shot from outside the box. He gets a good strike on the ball and puts a touch of swerve on the effort but Sanchez has it covered and palms the ball safely away.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

18:55 , Michael Jones

67 mins: That shot was also Alexis Mac Allister’s last involvement in the game as Graham Potter brings on Adam Webster to replace him. The Brighton fans are in full voice now and give a huge cheer as Robert Sanchez keeps out a headed effort from Edinson Cavani.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

18:54 , Michael Jones

64 mins: Off the post! Alexis Mac Allister and Danny Welbeck combine to work the ball around Victor Lindelof who steps too far up the pitch and leaves a gaping hole in the back line. Mac Allister then slides the ball over to Pascal Gross who brings it into the box. He squares it back ot Mac Allister to confuse Raphael Varane but Mac Allister’s effort hits the near post and bounces wide!

GOAL! Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd (Trossard, 60’)⚽️

18:49 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Another one! Manchester United are gone. They’ve checked out and are already thinking about the beach holidays this summer. This is woeful defending. Pascal Gross slides a through ball into the box as Danny Welbeck runs in behind Raphael Varane. Welbeck looks to chip David De Gea but Diogo Dalot sprints back to clear the ball off the line. Leandro Trossard goes with him and gets in front of the ball as Dalot tries to clear it. It hits Trossard in the chest then bounces over the line!

There’s a VAR check for a potential handball by Trossard but he’s fine and the goal stands.

GOAL! Brighton 3 - 0 Man Utd (Gross, 58’)⚽️

18:46 , Michael Jones

58 mins: How easy was that! Robert Sanchez fires a long diagonal ball over to Marc Cucurella on the left wing. He brings the ball down and slides it in front of Diogo Dalot to give Leandro Trossard space to run into. He takes the ball into the penalty area, draws Victor Lindelof out of position then passes it to Pascal Gross. Gross splits the centre-backs and coolly guides the ball into the far bottom corner.

Brighton 2 - 0 Man Utd

18:46 , Michael Jones

55 mins: Cucurella and Trossard make for a solid combo on Brighton’s left side. Dalot and Lindelof are having real trouble keeping them at bay especially when the left-back pushes high into the visitor’s final third.

Brighton 2 - 0 Man Utd

18:43 , Michael Jones

52 mins: Marc Cucurella emulates Moises Caicedo in scoring his first Premier League goal for Brighton in this game.

Man Utd are all at sea but they win a corner that Alex Telles puts into the middle. It comes all the way through to Fred who gives it to Bruno Fernandes. He switches the play back over to the left side where Diogo Dalot’s cross goes out of play.

GOAL! Brighton 2 - 0 Man Utd (Cucurella, 49’)⚽️

18:37 , Michael Jones

49 mins: Brighton have picked up where they left off! The home side win a throw in on the right wing and send it into the box for Alexis Mac Allister. He drills a pass across the six-yard box and finds Leandro Trossard on the opposite side of the area. Trossard brings the ball under control then lays it off to Marc Cucurella who runs onto a first time strike and blasts it past David De Gea.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:36 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Diogo Dalot blocks a shot from Pascal Gross inside his own box then breaks away down the right wing. He knocks it past Marc Cucurella who forces him to run off the pitch. Alexis Mac Allister is quickly across to pick up the loose ball but Dalot dives into a tackle and cleans him out. He goes in the book.

Second half: Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:33 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Nemanja Matic and Anthony Elanga are hooked at the break by Ralf Rangnick with Edinson Cavani and Fred brought on to replace them.

Brighton restart the game.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:26 , Michael Jones

Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo has become the 100th player to score his first ever Premier League goal against Manchester United.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:22 , Michael Jones

Moises Caicedo gives Brighton the lead over Manchester United. Can they extend their advantage in the second half?

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:18 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: An enjoyable first 45 minutes comes to an end of Brighton who have more than held their own against Man Utd. The Seagulls haven’t won here since Boxing Day but they take a one goal advantage into the break as well as the knowledge that they’ve been the better team.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:17 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Cristiano Ronaldo is played down the left wing but the pass is overhit and Lewis Dunk takes over possession for Brighton. A frustrated Ronaldo chases after it and slides into a tackle expecting Dunk to pass. He doesn’t and Ronaldo trips the defender picking up the first yellow card of the game.

Two added minutes to play in the first half.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:13 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Pascal Gross swings a free kick from the right wing into the Manchester United box. Raphael Varane glances the ball over to Leandro Trossard who knocks it back into the middle. Lewis Dunk wins the next header and nods it onto the arm of Scott McTominay who scrambles it clear. There’s a shout for hanball but nothing comes from it.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:09 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Bruno Fernandes is clipped by Moises Caicedo about 25-yards out from the Brighton goal. Maybe slightly further.

Cristiano Ronaldo sets the ball and shoos away all of his teammates. He takes a breath then scoops his shot over the wall and over the crossbar!

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:06 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Chance! Man Utd want more time on the ball than Brighton are allowing them. Scott McTominay loses it deep in his own half and allows Leandroo Trossard to burst into the box from the left. He shoots but pulls his effort wide of the far post just as Solly March was arriving to provide an option on the other side of the penalty area.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:04 , Michael Jones

33 mins: March and Gross combine on the right side of the pitch to whip a cross into the penalty area. McTominay back tracks for the visitors and glances the ball over to the far side of United’s final third. Elanga chases after it and manages to clear the lines.

Brighton have stepped up a gear. They passing it beautifully around Man Utd and forcing them to defend deep here.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:00 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Danny Welbeck makes a run off the shoulder of Diogo Dalot as Pascal Gross chips a free kick over the top of the Man Utd defence. Welbeck goes for the volley on the left side of the box but doesn’t catch it right and spoons his effort high and wide.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

17:57 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Trossard carries the ball into the United box from his position on the left and his shot is deflected behind for a corner. The cross comes into the middle and Lindelof deals with it well for the visitors.

Elanga brings the ball down the inside right channel and is heavily hit with a tackle from Yves Bissouma. Elanga goes down and needs some medical treatment.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

17:55 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Bruno Fernandes floats a free kick over to the far side of the Brighton box where Scott McTominay wins the header. He nods it over to Anthony Elanga but the youngster can’t control it and Moises Caicedo shuffles the ball out of the penalty area.

This is better from Man Utd. They’re getting the ball into the final third and are starting to up the ante on the Seagulls.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

17:52 , Michael Jones

21 mins: There’s no way through for Ronaldo after some fine footwork from Elanga keeps the ball away from Cucurella and Caicedo. He then slots it up to Ronaldo who takes a touch and wants to shoot but Veltman scurries across to tackle him and he comes away with the ball.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

17:49 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Manchester United try to responde immediately with a pass up to Ronaldo in the box. Joel Veltman nips in front of the striker and puts the ball out for a corner.

United play it short with Fernandes giving it to Telles who swings in a cross. McTominay tries to win it over near the back post but his headed into the six-yard box gets booted away.

GOAL! Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd (Caicedo, 15’)⚽️

17:46 , Michael Jones

15 mins: There’s the opener! Moises Caicedo gets his first goal for Brighton! Leandro Trossard’s cross comes into the box from the left side. Alex Telles fails to deal with it properly and nods the ball straight up into the air. Solly March wins it as it drops down and sets up Pascal Gross for a shot just inside the box. The effort is rebounded out to Moises Caicedo who follows up with a low driving effort of his own that bursts through the defence and sneaks into the near bottom corner!

Brighton 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Caicedo knocks the ball up to Solly March who is closed down quickly by Scott McTominay. McTominay’s tackle is a little clumsy and he takes out the Brighton man.

The resultant free kick comes into the box where Victor Lindelof wins it and nods the ball away.

Brighton 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:40 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Bruno Fernandes threads a through ball up to Juan Mata who is the most advanced United player. He slides a pass across to Alex Telles who whips a cross into the box towards Cristiano Ronaldo. Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella both block Ronaldo’s route to the ball and Caicedo heads it clear.

Brighton 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:38 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Solly March floats a cross into the box from the right side and almost picks out Leandro Trossard who arrives in the box from the opposite wing. Diogo Dalot adjusts his position well and wins the ball in the air before it can reach the Brighton midfielder.

Brighton 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:36 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Brighton win a couple of early corners but can’t find a way to create a shot at goal. The first corner was played short and seemingly confused United’s defence but the cross into middle by Leandro Trossard was turned behind. The second corner gets cleared fairly easily by the visitors.

Kick off: Brighton 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:32 , Michael Jones

Manchester United get the game started and send the ball long over to the right wing. The visitors win a throw in but lose the ball when it’s sent into the middle of the pitch.

Brighton are set up with a back three of Marc Cucurella, Lewis Dunk and Joel Veltman. Can Brighton put the pressure of Man Utd?

Brighton vs Man Utd

17:27 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. Manchester United still have a mathematical chance of making the top four.

If they win their last two games they’ll finish with 64 points. Arsenal and Tottenham then both have to lose their last three matches and United will be in the Champions League next year.

It’s highly unlikely to happen but they’ll need to win today to take a step closer to making it so.

Brighton vs Man Utd

17:23 , Michael Jones

Less than 10 minutes to go until kick off at the Amex Stadium. Can Manchester United pick up all three points away from home?

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Brighton vs Man Utd

17:20 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six times in his last four top-flight appearances, as many as he mustered in his previous 13 matches.

(Getty Images)

Brighton vs Man Utd

17:16 , Michael Jones

Leandro Trossard has three goals in his last four league appearances, doubling his tally from the previous 24 top-flight outings.

(Getty Images)

Brighton vs Man Utd

17:12 , Michael Jones

Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in four league meetings with Brighton, with four goals and two assists.

(Getty Images)

Brighton vs Man Utd

17:08 , Michael Jones

Former Manchester United striker, Danny Welbeck, has scored in his last four starts against his old club across all competitions.

(Getty Images)

Ralf Rangnick’s regime was Manchester United’s endgame after years of collective underachievement

17:04 , Michael Jones

After his final match in charge at Old Trafford, Sir Alex Ferguson took the microphone in the centre circle to declare that managing Manchester United had been “the most fantastic experience of my life” and urging supporters to “stand by the next manager.”

Ralf Rangnick didn’t do likewise. Unsurprisingly, given that the Scot lasted 27 seasons and he has had 27 games. The interim at least bowed out on home turf with his biggest win as United manager, 3-0 against Brentford. He spent his evening facing the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand. There won’t even be a Ralf Rangnick Cupboard at Old Trafford. His legacy is threadbare. Rangnick has been a piercing critic of United’s recruitment and an ineffective manager of their team. A hugely influential figure in German football has had no impact in England.

“In the end I’m not happy with the results,” said Rangnick in a succinct appraisal of his reign. Performances, he might have added, haven’t been great either. The league position certainly isn’t. “I am not completely happy with those six months. I would have expected to qualify for Champions League, that was the goal we had.” He was brought in for a short-term task. His rescue mission has proved a failure.”

Ralf Rangnick’s regime was the endgame after years of United underachievement

Brighton vs Man Utd

17:00 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have lost their last four Premier League away games, their worst run since they suffered six successive away defeats between December 1980 and March 1981.

The Red Devils are 12 points worse off than at this stage last season and they have conceded 30 Premier League away goals this term, the most they’ve shipped in a top-flight season since 1989-90.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United after too many broken promises

16:56 , Michael Jones

Jesse Lingard is intent on leaving Manchester United this summer due to what he feels are too many broken promises by the club, believing it is pointless to see if things change under Erik ten Hag.

The 29-year-old is determined to work his way into England’s World Cup squad at the end of the year, and has interest from Newcastle United, AC Milan, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. Negotiations with two of the clubs are at an advanced stage.

While Ten Hag is prepared to give every player a chance, Lingard is unwilling to stick around because he feels he has been let down by United too many times. That stings the player all the more since he has been at the club since the age of nine, a point he made clear with a Tuesday-evening social media post of a photo from him at that age in United gear.

The latest source of frustration was that Ralf Rangnick left Lingard on the bench for the 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday evening, denying him one final home appearance at Old Trafford. The player had already turned down a loan move in the summer, because he had been assured by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he would be given more game-time. The Norwegian then only started Lingard in one game, a Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham United where he scored.

There was also an opportunity to move in January, when Newcastle initially attempted a loan deal, only for the move to fall apart when the Old Trafford club demanded a £2.5m loan fee and a £12.5m bonus if Eddie Howe’s side avoided relegation. Lingard felt this was unfair treatment as it effectively ensured the switch couldn’t happen for a loyal servant.

Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United after too many broken promises

United boss defends decision as Jesse Lingard misses out on Old Trafford send-off

16:52 , Michael Jones

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has dismissed criticism that it was “classless” to deny Jesse Lingard an Old Trafford send-off earlier this week.

Lingard is one of several players due to leave United this summer as his contract expires in June, but although Rangnick gave Juan Mata and Phil Jones farewell home appearances in the 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday night, Edinson Cavani got the nod ahead of Lingard with 15 minutes to go.

That prompted Lingard’s brother Louie Scott to hit out at Rangnick on social media, pointing to Lingard’s two decades of service since he joined United aged seven in 2000.

United boss defends decision as Jesse Lingard misses out on Old Trafford send-off

Brighton vs Man Utd

16:48 , Michael Jones

Brighton have won three of their last five top-flight matches, as many as they managed in their previous 25. However, Graham Potter’s side have gone eight Premier League home games without victory - four draws, four defeats.

(Getty Images)

RB Leipzig determined to keep Manchester United transfer target Christopher Nkunku

16:45 , Michael Jones

RB Leipzig have insisted Christopher Nkunku will remain at the Bundesliga club beyond the end of the season.

The 24-year-old France international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer as part of their squad overhaul under new manager Erik ten Hag.

But Leipzig president Oliver Mintzlaff has now told Sky Sports that “Nkunku will be our player next year”.

However, he did still somewhat leave the door open when it came to the forward being sold, adding that “in football, nobody is unsellable”.

RB Leipzig determined to keep Manchester United transfer target Christopher Nkunku

Brighton vs Man Utd

16:40 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have won the last seven meetings between the teams in all competitions. Brighton’s three victories in 27 competitive matches against Man Utd have all come at home - they’ve drawn five and lost 19 in that run.

Brighton vs Man Utd team changes

16:35 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter makes just one change to the Brighton XI that defeated Wolves last time out. Enock Mwepu is out with an injury so Pascal Gross comes in to replace him.

There are no changes for Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United. Harry Maguire is fit again to play but he only makes the bench.

Brighton vs Man Utd line-ups

16:30 , Michael Jones

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, March, Bissouma, Caicedo, Trossard, Gross, Mac Allister, Welbeck

Man Utd XI: Dea Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Elanga, Fernandes, Mata, Ronaldo

🚨 Here's your United starting XI to face the Seagulls 👇#MUFC | #BHAMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 7, 2022

Joel Veltman on Man Utd

16:25 , Michael Jones

Brighton defender Joel Veltman is not underestimating Manchester United despite the Red Devils underperforming this season but he is hopeful that the Seagulls can pick up all three points today.

Speaking about the match he said: “We need to be humble, right?We have 44 points – that’s an amazing record for the club. That’s perfect, but one of the things I love about this club is that we still want to improve.

“Hopefully we get can get to 47 points after Saturday. Manchester United want to be in the top four – they are not there these days so their new manager [Erik ten Hag] already has some headaches going into the club this summer.

“We will do our best to win the game and we want to win in front of our home supporters.

“Away from home we’re amazing, and against Manchester United at Old Trafford we had a lot of opportunities and we created a big chance through Jakub [Moder] with his header – it was an amazing save by [David] De Gea.”

Ralf Rangnick on ending the season well

16:20 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s interim boss, Ralf Rangnick, was asked about the importance of ending the season well to set up the Red Devil’s rebuild under incoming manager Erik ten Hag. He replied:

“Yes, it’s important, both for the qualification of the Europa League, but also for creating a good atmosphere for the next season. I think we have to proceed playing like that.

“We need to get the best performance level in both games. Also in order to convince and to help our fans to get on with next season.”

Declan Rice high on Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United wish-list

16:15 , Michael Jones

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is apparently high up on incoming Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag’s wish-list, according to the Guardian.

The Dutchman will be targeting midfielders and the 23-year-old England international is being considered as an option.

Declan Rice high on Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United wish-list

Brighton and Man Utd recent results

16:10 , Michael Jones

Brighton have only lost once in their last six Premier League matches - a 3-0 defeat away to Manchester City on 20th April. The Seagulls come into the game having recently beaten Arsenal and Tottenham, earned a 2-2 draw with Southampton and won 3-0 against Wolves last time out.

After bruising defeats to Arsenal and Liverpool, Manchester United are unbeaten in their last two league games. They managed to comeback to draw 1-1 with Chelsea before sweeping Brentford aside 3-0 in their final home game of the season last Monday. Can Ralf Rangnick’s men end the season with three consecutive wins. If they do they will equalise their lowest ever points tally in the Premier League.

Premier League standings

16:05 , Michael Jones

Manchester United will draw level on points with Tottenham if they defeat Brighton today. The Red Devils are currently sitting in sixth place and are aiming to achieve Europa League football next season after their charge to the top four floundered and died off. Instead they are limping towards the end of the season but can catch Spurs ahead of their clash with Liverpool later tonight.

Brighton meanwhile are hoping to end the season in the top 10. They head into the match in 10th place and could move up to ninth if they avoid defeat against United. Manager Graham Potter will be overjoyed with the Seagulls’ season as they are heading towards their highest ever finish in the Premier League.

Early team news for Brighton vs Man Utd

16:00 , Michael Jones

Enock Mwepu has a groin injury and misses the game for Brighton. The other absentees include Jeremy Sarmiento out with a hamstring issue and Jakub Moder who is a long-term absentee.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is set to return after missing the past three games with a knee injury but Eric Bailly is struggling with a back complaint and Marcus Rashford has been ruled out through illness.

Jesse Lingard could feature after being an unused substitute in United’s last game at Old Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick claims Man Utd board blocked January move for striker

14:06 , Karl Matchett

Ralf Rangnick has claimed Manchester United’s board rejected his recommendation to sign a striker in January in a move which may have cost them Champions League football next season.

The interim manager said he told the club they should seek reinforcements in the final days of the January transfer window, with Mason Greenwood indefinitely suspended on January 30 following rape allegations, Edinson Cavani suffering with injury and Anthony Martial having left for Sevilla on loan.

“I was informed about the issue around Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial had already left, and then I was aware that within four days we had some strikers missing and that it might make sense (to buy),” Rangnick said.

“We were still in three competitions – the FA Cup, the Champions League, at the time we were fourth in the league…

“I spoke to the board and told them, ‘Shouldn’t we at least speak and analyse and find if we can at least get a player, on loan or a permanent deal?’

“In the end the answer was no. The answer was no, maybe they didn’t want to do any winter (business). It doesn’t matter, the answer was no.”

Ralf Rangnick claims Man Utd board blocked January move for striker