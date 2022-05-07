Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Liverpool vs Tottenham - LIVE!

Anfield is the venue for a key Premier League clash under the lights this evening.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham are hunting for victory as they look to achieve their respective goals during a busy top-flight run-in.

Another win for the Reds on Merseyside would see them leapfrog Manchester City once again by two points at the summit, piling the pressure on Pep Guardiola and Co ahead of their meeting with Newcastle tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasers will be high on confidence after reaching their third Champions League final in three seasons in midweek, while they also face Chelsea in the FA Cup showpiece at Wembley next weekend.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 18 matches against Tottenham, who ended a run of seven straight losses against them in a 2-2 draw in December and have not triumphed on this ground since 2011.

But Antonio Conte’s Spurs will be desperate to end that hoodoo this evening and go above Arsenal in the fierce battle for fourth place, with their resurgent north London rivals hosting struggling Leeds at the Emirates on Sunday.

The stakes are high and the atmosphere is sure to be electric for what could be a cracking occasion on Merseyside.

Liverpool vs Tottenham latest news

Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST, Anfield

How to watch: BT Sport

Liverpool team news: Diaz and Henderson start

Tottenham team news: Kulusevski replaces Moura

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham

Liverpool FC 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur FC

19:58 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Brilliant block from Henderson, who has to throw himself in the way of a Kane shot inside the box.

Spurs enjoying a really good spell here, really do need to make the most of these moments.

19:57 , Matt Verri

12 mins: Mane plays Salah in on the right, he cuts inside and looks to bend the shot. Deflected behind for a corner.

Robertson over to take it - Dier up well to flick it away. Alexander-Arnold puts it back in, this time Romero is the man to clear the danger.

19:56 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Spurs starting to see a bit more of the ball, after getting through that early Liverpool storm.

Hosts have responded by sitting off slightly too, allowing Dier and Romero to have it. Comes forward to Royal on the right, whips a good cross in. Kane can’t quite get up enough.

Dan Kilpatrick at Anfield

19:54 , Matt Verri

The pattern of the game is already set, with Liverpool dominating possession and Spurs looking for opportunities to counter.

And they got one just then, Bentancur shooting straight at Alisson. Spurs will have to make those kind of chances count to take anything here.

19:53 , Matt Verri

7 mins: That’s the gameplan!

First Spurs attack and it’s a dangerous one as they counter quickly. Kane plays a brilliant low cross in towards Son, Alisson parries away. Comes out to Bentancur, goes for goal from just outside the box... easy save.

Offside flag then goes up.

19:52 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Spurs sitting deep, solid five at the back. Kulusevski and Son right back too, just in front of the wing-backs. Kane a lonely figure up front - well, about ten yards in front of the midfield.

Konate and Van Dijk are going to be seeing a lot of the ball tonight.

19:49 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Salah lays the ball off for Mane and he has space to drive into.

Opens up for him 30 yards out, tries his luck from distance. Catches it sweetly but straight at Lloris.

19:48 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Spurs hanging on early on!

Robertson and Diaz causing problems on the left already, with Bentancur caught on the ball.

Alexander-Arnold clips the cross in, Robertson heads it back across goal... Mane can’t connect with the acrobatic effort.

KICK-OFF!

19:46 , Matt Verri

You’ll Never Walk Alone - done!

We are up and running at Anfield in what could be an absolute thriller.

19:41 , Matt Verri

Here we go.... it’s very nearly time to get underway!

Players are in the tunnel at Anfield, atmosphere picking up. Huge, huge match.

Pre-match thoughts from Klopp

19:36 , Matt Verri

“Actually, I think it’s not fair that we say Tottenham is a pure counter-attacking team – that’s a massive strength, yes, but when you let them play, they play.

“They are all technically really good, specific way of build-up, using Dier in a special way.”

19:29 , Matt Verri

Man United have just lost 4-0 to Brighton... another miserable 90 minutes for Ralf Rangnick and his side.

They still trail by Tottenham by three points, having played three more points.

Don’t think it’s too bold a prediction to say United will not be finishing any higher than sixth. At best.

Dan Kilpatrick at Anfield

19:24 , Matt Verri

Warm-ups underway

19:20 , Matt Verri

Conte: Winning needs to become a drug

19:15 , Matt Verri

Antonio Conte says Tottenham failed to cope with the pressure of being fourth against Brighton and Brentford last month, and believes his players will only develop a winning mentality when they have experienced the “drug” of silverware.

“In my opinion, you gain the winning mentality and you become a winner in the moment that you start to win,” Conte said.

“A lot of people speak about, ‘winning mentality, winning mentality’, but you only start to get the winning mentality when you start to win.

“Because when you start to win you understand that the work that you did brought this result. When you start to win, winning becomes a drug for you and you want to repeat it. You want to have this fantastic moment, to celebrate, to feel in this moment that you are the best.”

Click here for the full story on that

(AFP via Getty Images)

19:08 , Matt Verri

As expected in midfield for Tottenham, with Hojbjerg and Bentancur.

The two of them will have to contend with Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago - no easy task.

Thiago in particular has been in sparkling form in recent weeks.

Hosts have arrived....

19:00 , Matt Verri

18:54 , Matt Verri

Diaz and Henderson over Jota and Keita the main choices that Klopp has made tonight. No Firmino in the squad once again.

Just the one change for Spurs - Kulusevski in to replace Moura. Other than that, it’s exactly as you’d expect.

Tottenham team

18:48 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Lloris, Dier, Romero, Davies, Emerson Royal, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Son, Kane, Kulusevski

Subs: Gollini, Rodon, Scarlett, Sanchez, White, Winks, Bergwijn, Craig, Moura

Liverpool team

18:45 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Jota, Origi

18:41 , Matt Verri

Team news coming up in less than five minutes...

Diaz to start for Liverpool? Kulusevski to return to the side for Spurs?

All will be revealed very soon.

18:35 , Matt Verri

Goals, a red card, plenty of missed chances...

It was non-stop entertainment when these sides met in north London back in November, as it finished 2-2.

Similar excitement today would be much appreciated.

Klopp wary of threat Tottenham possess

18:27 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp described Tottenham’s frontline as the best in the world at what they do - in a warning to his Liverpool side ahead of tonight’s clash.

The Reds need a win at Anfield to maintain their fight for the title but Harry Kane, Song Heung-min and Co will fancy their chances against a Liverpool defence that holds a notoriously high line.

However, Klopp is well aware of Spurs’ threat on the break, underlining their ability as the “best counter-attacking players in the world” under Antonio Conte.

“When you think about how Tottenham wins football games, they’re a brilliant football team - up front they have speed like crazy,” Klopp told reporters on Friday.

“Harry Kane, what a player. He obviously fits in that idea extremely well, there’s a blind understanding between [Tottenham’s forwards]. I’d say it’s probably the biggest challenge for protection we’ve faced for a long time.”

(REUTERS)

18:20 , Matt Verri

Tottenham are in a battle for fourth, and Chelsea could soon be dragged into that too.

The Blues were held by Wolves earlier today, Conor Coady scoring with the final kick of the match to make it 2-2.

Win tonight at Anfield, and Spurs will be three points behind Chelsea. Victory against Liverpool is far from an easy task though!

18:12 , Matt Verri

Antonio Conte says he could be Tottenham’s answer to Jurgen Klopp but has warned the club must “spend a lot of money or hope for a miracle” to compete with Liverpool.

In the strongest indication yet that he may be prepared to commit to Spurs long-term, Conte said Klopp’s Liverpool were a “good example” to follow and suggested he would sign a new contract if he was sure he would be backed in the same way as the German at Anfield.

Conte’s deal runs until the end of next season but the Italian has consistently refused to commit to Spurs beyond the end of the current campaign.

Conte told Standard Sport: “I don’t know but if I was sure that type of situation could happen [here], I’d sign [a new contract]!

“But the time for Liverpool was easier than now,” Conte added. “When Liverpool started this work with Jurgen, they were a top team but not in a way they are now - consolidated with an important manager, always the same team, big investment, big money spent in the transfer market.”

Read Conte’s full comments right here

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Perfect evening for it...

18:05 , Matt Verri

Prediction

17:57 , Matt Verri

The Reds looked shaky against Villarreal and must up their game to face what will be a determined Spurs side who caused them more than a little trouble earlier in the season.

Any slip-up could bring an end to Liverpool’s title, and quadruple, hopes, but this certainly looks to be the most difficult Premier League challenge they have remaining.

1-1 draw.

How they could line up...

17:50 , Matt Verri

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Predicted Tottenham XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Tottenham team news

17:44 , Matt Verri

Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon should continue at wing-back for Tottenham given Matt Doherty (knee) and Sergio Reguilon (groin) continue to be out.

Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (pelvic) are long-term absentees while Antonio Conte will consider reintroducing Dejan Kulusevski to his starting XI.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool team news

17:34 , Matt Verri

Roberto Firmino could be involved in the hosts’ squad after returning to training following a foot issue.

Divock Origi was deemed ready for action against Villarreal after a bout of illness and Liverpool have no other reported injury concerns.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham

17:26 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with Dan Kilpatrick at the ground to provide expert analysis.

