Liverpool 3-2 Tottenham LIVE! Son goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE!

Tottenham travel to Liverpool today in the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend. Both teams could still qualify for next season’s Champions League but surely must win every game between now and the end of the season.

Stand-in Spurs boss Ryan Mason claimed a creditable comeback draw against Manchester United in his first game back in charge of the club but faces an almighty task at Anfield this afternoon. For all of Liverpool’s problems this season, home form has hardly been one of them.

While not quite the shootout for the top four many would have expected only months ago, a winner on Merseyside today would be making a statement. There are still European spots to fight for, albeit perhaps the idea of playing in either the Europa League or Conference League does little to whet the appetite. Follow Liverpool vs Tottenham updates live below, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Tottenham latest news

GOAL! Son gives Spurs fresh hope

GOAL!: Kane pulls one back for visitors

GOAL! Salah scores from the spot

GOAL! Diaz volleys in a second

GOAL! Jones scores within three minutes

Liverpool FC 3 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur FC

GOAL! Liverpool 3-2 Tottenham | Heung-min Son ‘77

18:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

74 mins: Well, they were at least!

Long ball from Romero finds Son behind the Liverpool backline!

Liverpool managing the game well now

18:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

73 mins: While rather understated, Liverpool are seeing this out.

Spurs have improved after a nightmare start but now look short of ideas going forward.

Dan Kilpatrick at Anfield

17:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mason has switched to a 3-5-2 system, with Sarr bolstering the midfield, where Liverpool have established dominance since Spurs’ flurry of chances at the start of the second half. The Swede was a disappointing again, forcing a save from Alisson when he should have squared to Kane.

Change of style for Tottenham

17:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

62 mins: Sarr replaces Kulusevski, which could see Son and Kane now playing as more of a front two.

Dan Kilpatrick at Anfield

17:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

From facing a humiliation, Spurs will be frustrated their not level or at least within a goal after Son and Romero struck the post and Porro tests Alisson. The next goal so crucial here.

CHANCE FOR TOTTENHAM!

17:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

53 mins: Spurs’ best moment of the second-half sees Son strike the post before Romero does the same following Kane’s cross!

Spurs knocking on the door!

Back underway!

17:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Here we go!

Closing in on the second-half!

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Can Spurs pounce? Liverpool hardly ended that first-half in convincing fashion.

Expect a reaction from Liverpool

17:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jurgen Klopp was FURIOUS towards the end of that half after his side took their eyes off the prize.

Expect fireworks in the opening stages of the second-half!

HT: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham

17:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Dan Kilpatrick at Anfield: “HT, 3-1. What a strange half. After 15 minutes, it could easily have been worse for Spurs than Newcastle but Liverpool eased up and the visitors had the chances to go in at 3-2 or even level. Mason will be pointing out that they recovered from two goals down at half-time against United, although Liverpool are now playing towards the Kop and will be expected to up the tempo again.”

Dan Kilpatrick at Anfield

17:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool have paid the price for taking pity on Spurs. The hosts took their foot of the gas after their third goal and the result has been a hugely sloppy few minutes. Spurs now have some hope.

Strange approach from Liverpool

17:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

42 mins: Spurs have now had three great chances in the last few minutes.

Very strange from Liverpool, who have taken their eye off the ball.

GOAL! Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham

17:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

39 mins: Harry Kane pulls one back for Spurs, just as he did against Newcastle.

Brilliant volley.

OFF THE LINE!

17:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

39 mins: Liverpool almost concede!

Van Dijk cleares one off the line from Son as Spurs start to up the tempo. Klopp will not be happy about how passive Liverpool have been.

Liverpool have really dropped off here

17:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

35 mins: Not quite sure why, either.

Newcastle proved how fallable this team are under pressure, while Manchester United were guilty of letting them off the hook.

He’s up!

17:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

34 mins: Good news for Liverpool as Diaz returns to his feet.

Injury worry for Liverpool!

17:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

33 mins: Diaz now down getting treatment after taking a knock.

Would be very cruel on the Colombian if anything serious, given how long he’s been out.

Liverpool slowing the tempo down

17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

30:00: Are they taking pity on Spurs?

Certainly looks like it...

Damage limitation

16:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

26: Now, you’d expect Spurs to try and avoid another trouncing.

Still, so little about their defensive set-up would suggest they are capable of doing so. There are so many gaps for Liverpool any time they go forward.

Dan Kilpatrick at Anfield

16:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Given Liverpool’s ruthlessness and attacking brilliance, this genuinely has every chance of turning into a worse afternoon for Spurs than St. James’ Park if they cannot get their act together quickly. Their defending has completely fallen apart.

Wave after wave of Liverpool attack

16:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

18 mins: Spurs giving up so much space here.

A recipe for disaster at Anfield.

GOAL! Liverpool 3-0 Tottenham

16:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

15 mins: Salah with a composed penalty to put Liverpool 3-0 up within 15 minutes.

PENALTY TO LIVERPOOL!

16:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

14 mins: Gakpo brought down in the box by Romero.

Shambles from Spurs.

Spurs cut open again!

16:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

12 mins: Gakpo gallops into space but sees the ball eventually cleared by a covering defender.

So many gaps for Liverpool to exploit in with three central defenders.

Tottenham fans make feelings clear

16:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

“We want our money back” chant the travelling support.

Could be an expensive weak for the Spurs players...

Dan Kilpatrick at Anfield

16:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spurs in danger of making more unwanted history here after another dreadful start. Both goals were just so easy for Liverpool. They responded from 2-0 down against United on Thursday night but it already feels like a much bigger ask against a resurgent Liverpool at a bouncing Anfield.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham | Luis Diaz ‘5

16:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

05 mins: Diaz doubles the lead with a lovely volley!

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham | Curtis Jones ‘3

16:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: Very quick start from Liverpool sees Alexander-Arnold whip in a lovely ball for Jones, who nips in ahead of Porro at the back post.

KICK-OFF

16:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

We’re off and running at Anfield!

Minutes until kick off!

16:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hear from Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick ahead of the game!

Champions League task just got harder

16:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wins for Manchester United and Newcastle do not come as good news for Liverpool and Tottenham.

The gap between fifth-placed Spurs and the top four is now 9 points, while Liverpool trail by ten.

Jurgen Klopp wary of Tottenham

15:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

“A wounded lion is more dangerous.”

The Liverpool boss is not taking Tottenham lightly.

Luis Diaz starts for Liverpool

15:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

A major boost for the Reds as Luis Diaz proves fit to start.

Just how different could things have been this season had the Colombian stayed fit?

Ben Davies back for Tottenham!

15:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Welsh international returns in place of Clement Lenglet as Spurs look to hold off the challenge of Liverpool’s frontline at Anfield.

Confirmed Tottenham lineup

15:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham XI: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Skipp, Hojberg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Tanganga, Lenglet, Sarr, Devine, Lucas, Richarlison, Danjuma

Confirmed Liverpool lineup

15:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Jones; Diaz, Gakpo, Salah

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Henderson, Matip, Tsimikas, Nunez, Carvalho, Nunez

‘Incredible’ Harry Kane underappreciated in England, says Ryan Mason after Tottenham masterclass

15:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ryan Mason believes Harry Kane is underappreciated in English football and has said he will largely allow the “incredible” forward to decide what role to play for Tottenham.

Kane put in a second-half masterclass as Spurs recovered from 2-0 down at the break to draw 2-2 with Manchester United in Mason’s first game back as acting head coach on Thursday night.

The England captain was involved in the build-up to Pedro Porro’s goal and crossed for Heung-min Son’s late equaliser, as Spurs responded to clinical strikes from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

“He was outstanding,” Mason said of his friend and former team-mate. “This country probably doesn’t appreciate how good he is as a footballer. He’s incredible.

Read the full story here!

Tottenham manager news: Tim Sherwood makes case for Ryan Mason hire after ‘trophy managers’ failure

15:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tim Sherwood is banging the drum for Ryan Mason to be appointed as Tottenham’s next permanent manager after making an impact in his first game back in temporary charge.

Mason, who is now in his second stint as Spurs caretaker after Cristian Stellini was sacked following a short spell after Antonio Conte’s departure, has thrown his hat into the ring for the long-term job.

Read the full story here!

Jurgen Klopp refusing to write off Liverpool’s season just yet

14:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

It has hardly been much of a succesful campagn for Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp is refusing to write it off just yet.

“What do I make of it? Nothing yet,” he told Sky Sports.

“I would like to play the rest of the season and see where we will end up. Consistency is obviously the most important thing in football and we couldn’t show that for most of the season.

“That was a real problem and that’s why we are where we are. On our day we can still beat pretty much anybody. Obviously this year we could have lost against everybody as well!”

Graeme Souness ‘embarrassed’ for Harry Kane

14:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Sky Sports pundit was not happy with Harry Kane’s interview in which he spoke of the Tottenham squad having the heart and desire to come back against Manchester United.

Souness was questioning why Spurs haven’t played with that kind of drive all season.

“I’m embarrassed for him and that comment and I’m a big fan of Harry Kane,” he told Sky Sports.

Tottenham manager news: Brendan Rodgers tipped to take over despite previously snubbing Daniel Levy

14:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jamie Redknapp has backed Brendan Rodgers for the vacant Tottenham job.

Spurs are still chasing a full-time appointment after the departure of Antonio Conte and are now under the stewardship of Ryan Mason on an interim basis until the end of the season.

The former midfielder was placed in charge following the failed Cristian Stellini experiment, with the Italian given his marching orders after the 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle.

Read the full story here!

Tottenham season not finished yet as Ryan Mason rallies stars for timely turnaround

14:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham proved there is life in them yet this season as they came from 2-0 down to earn a credible draw with Manchester United in Ryan Mason‘s first game in charge.

A committed and positive second-half display earned Spurs a deserved point and suggested, at the very least, they can finish the season on a positive note under their latest acting head coach.

The hosts were booed off at half-time after another show of meek defending allowed United to establish a two-goal lead through Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford without ever really getting out of second gear.

There seemed a distinct possibly the atmosphere could turn toxic after the break, with restless supporters calling for chairman Daniel Levy’s head during the first half.

Read Dan Kilpatrick’s full analysis here!

Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool’s resilience after nervy win over Nottingham Forest

14:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jurgen Klopp was relieved to see his Liverpool side respond to setbacks in their eventful win over Nottingham Forest.

After a goalless first-half at Anfield, Diogo Jota scored a brace either side of a goal from Neco Williams, the former Liverpool defender, before Morgan Gibbs-White equalised to get the visitors level once again.

Read the full story here!

Tottenham manager news: Mauricio Pochettino ‘so disappointed’ by snub after ‘waiting’ for Daniel Levy call

14:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mauricio Pochettino was ‘sitting by the phone’ waiting for a call that from Tottenham before entering into talks with Chelsea, his close confidant Alan Brazil has claimed.

With Spurs looking for a new permanent manager after the departure of Antonio Conte, the idea of re-appointing Pochettino – who enjoyed a productive spell in north London between 2014 and 2019 – has been mooted by many.

Read the full story here!

Harry Kane hails ‘great’ Ryan Mason impact and demands Tottenham ‘be brave’ in Liverpool challenge

14:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Harry Kane says the Tottenham squad is “fully behind” Ryan Mason and called on the players to “be brave” at Anfield on Sunday after last night’s spirited comeback against Manchester United.

Spurs recovered from 2-0 down at half-time to earn an encouraging point in Mason’s first game in charge since Cristian Stellini was sacked, helping to banish the memory of their 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle last Sunday and build confidence ahead of this weekend’s six-pointer against Liverpool.

Read the full story here!

Head to head (h2h) history and results

14:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool wins: 88

Draws: 44

Tottenham wins: 48

Prediction: Liverpool to win 2-1

14:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham are finally flickering back to life under the stewardship of Mason, but a trip to Anfield is always a tough assignment – Spurs haven’t won there in more than a decade – so this may be a step too far, too soon.

Liverpool have won three on the bounce and are looking more like themselves, they should edge a tight game.

A 2-1 win to Liverpool.

Tottenham team news: Ben Davies pushing to start

14:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mason brought Richarlison back into the Spurs starting line-up against United but may be tempted to recall Dejan Kulusevski to the attack. Another potential change may come at the back with Ben Davies pushing for a first start since March 18 after struggling with a knock.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Tottenham as they travel to Merseyside.

Liverpool team news: Ibrahima Konate could return

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Joel Matip came in for the injured Ibrahima Konate at West Ham on Wednesday night and headed home the winning goal. It remains to be seen if Konate will come back into the defence, or whether Jurgen Klopp sticks with Matip.

Otherwise, the German’s recent team selections have been very consistent, preferring Curtis Jones in midfield and Diogo Jota in attack, with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott relegated to the bench. The Reds form has been improved too, going unbeaten in their past five outings.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Subscribers can also watch the action on the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action on Sunday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Welcome

13:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Tottenham.

It’s another huge game in the albeit somewhat distance race for the Champions League, with both sides still able to dream should they manage the not-so-easy task of winning every game from here.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 4.30pm BST.